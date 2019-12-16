JFtC Radio Ep215: Blue Jays’ 2020 Reality

JFtC Radio presents Ep215 of our podcast. This week, we sort through varying opinions of the Blue Jays’ offseason to settle on what their reality will be in 2020.

Jays From the Couch Radio presents Episode 215 of our podcast. This week we sort through the drama this offseason has brought fans of the Toronto Blue Jays. It all started with comments from the front office, followed by continued rumours, which allowed our fantasies to take over and turn into perhaps unreasonable expectations. The moves the club has made so far have been less than explosive, to say the least. With lots of offseason left, we set realistic expectations for the 2020 offseason. We wrap up the episode with our ‘Would You Rather’ segment about the rotation.

Listen Here:

Our new podcasting platform will allow you to leave a voice message for us while you’re listening, which we could use in the next episode. Just download the Anchor app, which you can use to listen to the podcast anyway and it provides you the chance to leave us a quick little message.

You can also now offer up your support for the podcast. Remember that we do this weekly show as well as have great interviews for you to enjoy. So, if you’d like to support us, to allow us to continue offering quality audio, we’d be ever so grateful. Just go to the Jays From the Couch page on Anchor.fm and click the “support this podcast” button.

