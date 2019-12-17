2019 In the Rearview, Blue Jays: Large, D’Orazio, and Rivas

Join Jays From the Couch as we highlight the 2019 season of Dunedin’s Cullen Large and the GCL’s Javier D’Orazio and Jose Rivas

3B Cullen Large

B/T: S/R

Age: 23

After two injury-riddled seasons to kick off his professional career, Cullen Large had himself a relatively injury-free season in 2019. He spent about two weeks on the IL between June 8th and June 27th which is much better than missing all but 27 games in 2018. Large took advantage by having success with the Dunedin Blue Jays (84GP) and reaching Double-A (24GP).

This former 5th round selection from the 2017 Draft started the season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. He hit the ground running hitting over .300 in back-to-back months before hitting the IL in June. He struggled upon his return, batting just .238 with three doubles in July (23GP). Large batted .277 with 16 doubles, 3 triples, 4HR, and a .826OPS in the 1st half (55GP). This earned him Mid-Season All-Star honors.

Cullen Large produced an above league average .356wOBA and 130wRC+ by batting .269 with 23 doubles, three triples, 4HR, 40RBI, 51 runs scored, and a .769OPS. He finished with a .139ISO and .368BABIP during his time in the Florida State League.

On August 6th, Large was moved up a level to New Hampshire. He made his Double-A debut on August 7th, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He started his Fisher Cats career going 0-for-13 before going on a 9-game hit streak. Large finished with a .231BA with 3 doubles, and 3 triples while walking once and striking out 31 times in 24 games.

Back to his Dunedin success, Large showed some decent plate discipline with a 0.43BB/K, 11.3BB%, and 26.5K%. The native of Midlothian, VA., posted a 5.8% HR/FB putting 34.0% of his batted ball in play in the air and 43.8% on the ground. He used the entire field, pulling 46.4% and using the opposite field 30.6%.

As a member of the D-Jays, Cullen batted 3rd (53GP) and 2nd (22GP), batting clean-up (9GP) a few times. He only managed a .183 batting average when batting out of the 2-hole but he batted .282 with a 1.278OPS when batting 3rd. He mostly batted leadoff (11GP) for NH while also batting 2nd (6GP), 3rd (1GP), and 5th/6th/7th (2GP).

In the field, Cullen Large made 86 total starts at 3B with the D-Jays and the Fisher Cats. He committed just 6 errors for a .965FPCT. He also appeared in LF (1GP), 1B (2GP), and 2B (7GP).

Splits (A-Advanced)

Home: .318BA with 9 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 21RBI, and a .869OPS

Away: .230BA with 14 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 19RBI, and 691OPS

LHP: .338/.405/.492 (65AB)

RHP: .249/.348/.384

Most Productive Game

On July 3rd, Cullen Large went 4-for-6 with a pair runs scored, a double, 3RBI, and 5 total bases. He collected 5 total bases five times. He matched his 3RBI game on April 25th, a close 2nd for most productive game, a game in which he scored 3 runs.

Future

The 23-yr-old is set to return to New Hampshire where he should assume the everyday 3rd base job. Hopefully, he will begin to show more power. He will need to improve on plate discipline during his small Double-A sample size if he hopes to make himself a legitimate prospect.

Rule V- 2020

C Javier D’Orazio

B/T: R/R

Age: 17

Signed on July 2nd, 2018 out of Maracay, Venezuela, D’Orazio made his professional debut with the DSL Blue Jays on June 1st. He went 1-for-2 with a strikeout. The 6-foot-1 catcher made 13 starts for the DSL Blue Jays raking up 3 doubles, a triple, and a .924OPS.

He was promoted to the GCL Blue Jays on May 31st. He batted just .177 with two doubles, zero walks, and 26 strikeouts in July (18GP). Javier had a bounce-back month in August (12GP) with a .300BA, a pair of doubles, two walks, and just 8 strikeouts.

Overall, D’Orazio finished with a .241BA, 5 doubles, 11RBI, 3BB, 36K, and a .549OPS in 34 games in the GCL. This was only good for a .265wOBA and 59wRC+ while posting a .043ISO and .346BABIP.

The Blue Jays backstop spent the majority of the year batting 6th (19GP) where he posted a .271BA with two doubles. He also saw time batting 3rd (2GP), 5th (7GP), 7th (4GP), and 8th/9th (1GP). D’Orazio posted a nasty 2.5BB% and 29.8K%, good for a 0.08BB/K. He finished with a 1.50GB/FB while spraying balls all over the field with 40.7Pull% and 38.3Oppo%.

In the field, Javier D’Orazio made 34 starts behind home plate. He committed 4 errors with 9 passed balls. He caught 14-of-44 stolen base attempts and posted a .984FPCT.

Splits (GCL)

Home: .237BA with 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5RBI, and .529OPS

Away: .246BA with 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 6RBI, and .569OPS

LHP: .324/.333/.412 (34AB)

RHP: .207/.235/.232

Most Productive Game

On June 11th, Javier D’Orazio went 3-for-3 with a run scored, a double, 2 walks, and 4 total bases. He had one 5 total base game, five 3-hit games, and two 2RBI games.

Future

Javier turns 18-yrs-old on December 28th. A return to the GCL Blue Jays can be expected.

2B Jose Rivas

B/T: R/R

Age: 19

Signed on July 2nd, 2017 out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Rivas made his professional debut on June 2nd with the DSL Blue Jays. He went 2-for-4 with a strikeout. Rivas finished 2018 with 6 games with the GCL Blue Jays and that he where he returned to play his entire 2019 season.

Jose Rivas batted .273 with a double, 2 home runs, and 3 stolen bases in July (15GP). He had a better month in August (12GP) with a 3.04BA, 5 doubles, and 2 stolen bases. The 5-foot-9 infielder finished with a .284BA, 8 doubles, two home runs, 13RBI, 5 stolen bases, and a .781OPS in 32 games. He posted a .377wOBA and 127wRC+ with a .128ISO and nice .345BABIP.

Jose Rivas finished with a 8.8BB% and a 19.2K% for a decent 0.46BB/K. Rivas’ balls in play were mostly hit on the ground with 47.0% resulting in groundball while flyball attributed for 38.6%. Rivas sent an equal amount of balls to the opposite field (37.2%) as he pulled (38.4%).

Rivas found himself batting in almost every spot with the exception of 9th. He only batted 3rd twice but batted leadoff the most (9GP). In the field, the Venezuelan infielder primarily played 2B (26GP) where he committed 5 errors and posted a .950FPCT. He also played two games at 3B and appeared at SS once but did not start.

Splits

Home: .224BA with 3 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 8RBI, and .703OPS

Away: .353BA with 5 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5RBI, and .872OPS

LHP: .323/.400/.516 (31AB)

RHP: .269/.356/.372

Most Productive Game

On August 12th, Jose Rivas collected 6 total bases when he went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and a walk. He drove in 4RBI on July 16th with a 5TB game, something he accomplished three times in 2019. He also had one 4-hit game, going 4-for-5. Rivas scored 3 runs once and only had one game with 2 walks.

Future

This 19-yr-old is a long way off. He should remain in short-season ball for 2020 with an assignment in Bluefield. His numbers indicate he should receive strong consideration for a spot on Vancouver’s roster, possibly as the club’s everyday 2nd baseman. For this to happen, Leonardo Jimenez will need to head to Lansing and a better option isn’t drafted.

