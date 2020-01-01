JFtC Turns Four! Thank you, Blue Jays Fans!

Jays From The Couch Is Celebrating It’s Fourth Year Of Covering The Toronto Blue Jays And We Want To Thank All Of You For Your Support!





Exactly four years ago, we launched Jays From the Couch to add our voice to the coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays. 2019 has been yet another year of tremendous growth for Jays From the Couch and we want to say thank you to everyone for making it what it is today.

2019 was a downright bad season for the Canada’s team, but you helped make it a good one for our team. Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of you have enjoyed the analysis, news and columns we have put out over the past year. We’ve seen a massive increase in our reach and it is thanks to all of you reading, commenting and sharing our work. I’m proud to say that we have the best comment section around. Always lots of intelligent baseball discussions to be found, thanks to readers like you! As founder of Jays From the Couch, I can’t express what it means to have hundreds of thousands of readers visit the Couch like that. Hundreds of thousands of readers have trusted Jays From the Couch to provide the content they look for. That means a lot. Thank you.

We’ve undergone some changes to the JFtC Radio Podcast, which caused some annoying interruptions and audio issues. We are happy to say we’re leaving those glitches back in 2019 and are looking forward to another great year of podcasting goodness. You can find us on Apple, Google, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are available. We’d love it if you SUBSCRIBED to get our weekly discussions, interviews and general Blue Jays audio goodness automatically on your listening device!

Find us on Twitter (@JaysFromCouch) and follow along. While you are into the social medias, be sure to ‘Like’ our Faceboook Page.

We’d like to give a special THANK YOU to DaveMe Images, who provides us with excellent photographic gold for our posts! You should head over to check out his amazing Blue Jays photos, which are available for purchase, by the way!

On a personal note, I want to show my deep appreciation and admiration for the staff here at Jays From the Couch. This continues to be a group of dedicated people who have joined me in the vision I had for this site. They have worked very hard to expand our presence. They do so giving their time and efforts freely. The writers at JFtC are a solid bunch of fans who have been an unbelievable support system for me. Please, join me in taking the time to acknowledge them.

If You’re Interested In Joining Our Team, You Can Apply Anytime.

Once again, THANK YOU and here’s to what promises to be an interesting 2020 season!

Cheers,

Shaun

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND INSTAGRAM. LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!