Blue Jays Would You Rather: World Series, or…?

JFtC presents a series that asks the reader to choose between Blue Jays scenarios. This time, the World Series is on the table, but…

#1– Our first scenario comes from JFtC writer, Karen Soutar who asks: The MLB fairy godmother grants one wish but it’s just a yes or no choice. The Blue Jays can be guaranteed the 2024 championship but none of the other 9 in the 2020s. Would you rather say yes and take the guarantee? Or no and take our chances that the team they are building wins at least two?

This comes from the MLB.com prediction that the Toronto Blue Jays will win the 2024 World Series, but won’t appear in any others over the next decade. While winning it all is such a difficult task in MLB and can be a once in a lifetime thing, would you rather have one, or roll the dice on having some kind of run like the San Francisco Giants did over the last decade. Their’s resulted in multiple championships, of course, but they weren’t guarantees.

If you’re interested, Karen did a poll to see what the Twitterverse thought:

You have the power to guarantee that your favourite sports team wins one championship in the next ten years. In doing so, you are also guaranteeing they don’t win the other nine.

Do you take the deal? — Karen Blue Jays fan (@KarenSoutar1) January 6, 2020

#2– Who would you rather have as the utility infielder in 2020? You have 4 choices: Brandon Drury, Breyvic Valera, Santiago Espinal, unknown external candidate.

Back to MLB.com for this one. Our friend, Keegan Matheson wrote up his early projections for the Blue Jays’ 26 man roster. In it, he lists Drury, Breyvic and Espinal as competing for a spot on the roster. Each brings varying level of interest. Drury (1 MiLB option remaining) brings his 66 wRC+ from last season and can play multiple positions, including 48 career innings at short stop. Valera (0 MiLB options remaining) seems to be the guy everyone forgets about, since when he came to Toronto he was just ‘a guy’. He brings a career wRC+ of 62, but he was able to get on base at a rate better than .300, so there’s something. He plays all over the field, including 27 big league innings at short.

Espinal is the one that has a bit more interest in that he has not played a game in the big leagues. The 25 yr old Dominican made his way to AAA last season and got on base at a .347 clip, which is intriguing since the others don’t even come close. He has little power to speak of, but if we’re talking about a backup infielder, defense would be the first priority. He’s listed as a short stop first, but plays all over the field as well. That said, he has over 1900 innings in at short, collecting 39 total errors. In the context of the 2020 season, maybe Toronto wants to see what they have in Espinal.

Or, do you feel so uncomfortable by this mix that you would rather the Blue Jays look to the open market to grab an infielder to flip at the Trade Deadline? It worked with Eric Sogard.

#3– Would you rather see Derek Jeter NOT get into the Hall of Fame, or Larry Walker get in?

The fact that so many have Jeter on their HoF ballot has caused a lot of snickers and giggles. There are those that believe it is a Yankees conspiracy, that MLB won’t be happy if the Yankee Captain doesn’t get in. There are also those out there that will use the “this isn’t the Hall of Very Good” line and then vote for Jeter.

Then, we have Larry Walker, who some feel is deserving of the nod and has been for some time. Walker has been denied entry based on the ‘Coors Field’ effect, as though playing in a particular field should hinder your chances. If that’s the case, shouldn’t anyone who spent years playing in Yankee Stadium, and can hit homers over their joke of a right field wall be penalized?

*****

