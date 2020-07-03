Blue Jays 2020: What If…

For the Toronto Blue Jays, so much can happen in what figures to be a very odd season and we run down a few scenarios

The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the go ahead to hold their pre-shortened season workouts in Toronto. It’s a step closer to their home games taking place in their actual home. There may be a way to go yet, but it does make you stop and wonder what actually could happen this season.

It is said that for a MLB team to really know what they have with their roster, they need approximately 50 games. In a season with only 60 games, just about anything can happen. Sure, there are some very stacked teams like the Dodgers who can reasonably expect a certain level of success. But, in 60 games, there are bound to be a few surprises.

Heading into this season, the Toronto Blue Jays were expected to use 2020 as a bridge year, of sorts. They have a very talented young core, they’ve added a top free agent in Hyun-Jin Ryu and bolstered their roster with guys like Travis Shaw. There was absolutely reason to get excited about this season as it was bound to be an improvement on a near 100 loss season. No one was expecting them to compete, of course, even though it wasn’t the craziest idea. Instead, one could have reasonably expected them to use 2020 to make some decisions on players and perhaps make an even bigger splash next offseason.

Fast forward a few months and we are about to begin one of the oddest seasons in memory. 60 games is not a lot of time for teams to go through a steady climb to the playoffs. It is entirely possible that a team that has a very good few weeks can make some serious noise.

Toronto could be that team. No, seriously. Their combination of youth and improved pitching could go on a hot streak. It’s probably more possible they won’t, though. That said, there are some interesting (read “fun”) ‘what if’ scenarios to think on.

For example, what if the Blue Jays go on one of those streaks? Allow yourself to dream for a moment. What if Toronto starts the season hot? Let’s set aside the playoffs for a moment. If Toronto is having some unanticipated success, it could be because they decided to put top pitching prospect, Nate Pearson in the rotation earlier than we could have thought possible. In a regular season, would he be with the big league club by then anyway? Who knows? But, it sure would be nice to see his heater do some nasty things to opposing batters, wouldn’t it?

If he doesn’t start the season in the rotation, and the club doesn’t do well, is there any point in rushing him? Is there any point in not having him start? Either way, you can bet that, if some miracle happens and Toronto needs a late season ‘deadline’ addition, he would make a rather nice one.

Competing in this season, as unlikely as it may be, could also mean that there are some rather interesting Trade Deadline discussions. Could a big trade happen? The Blue Jays’ front office is not likely to mortgage the future in an Anthopoulos-esque flurry, but in this 2020 season, they may not have to. Teams will not have their late season additions for very long, which means the deals won’t be as pricey. For example, take a look at the aforementioned Dodgers, who could look to move someone like Joc Pederson. He’d be a rather nice complementary piece to a questionable outfield.

It’s nice to dream, but if you’re playing the ‘what if’ game, you have to do so openly and acknowledge that things may also go very wrong, which would not surprise any Blue Jays fan. There are lots of holes on the roster and injuries have their way of showing themselves in a normal season, nevermind one with a giant Covid cloud hanging over it.

This very well could end up to be a lost season for Toronto. They could be looking at a bottom of the league record, which leads them to another nice draft pick next year. If this happens, it won’t be the end of the world. Realistically, MLB should not even be having a season, so any baseball is a bonus, really.

We also must remember the expectations for the 2020 season were measured, at best. This isn’t supposed to be the year they compete. It is meant to be a year where studs like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette take steps forward, a year where a Danny Jansen finds his offensive production again and a year where we would get to see Pearson, for however long it would be. And, realistically, this is the more likely scenario for Toronto. The real fun will come in the next two years, or so.

However, in the context of a season with 100 fewer games, it is fun to think about ‘what if’.

