Blue Jays Rotation is Improved, But…

The Toronto Blue Jays made some offseason moves to remake their rotation and it is better, but is it enough to compete?

The Toronto Blue Jays needed a revamped rotation if they were going to improve on their 2019 season. We’re not talking about the kind of improvements to win a World Series, but just to avoid approaching 100 losses again. If we’re being honest, it wouldn’t take much to improve on a rotation that was riddled with injuries and poor performances form guys who probably shouldn’t have been there in the first place. This past offseason, the front office was successful in their rotation make over, but there is still a long way to go.

Of course, the offseason was highlighted by the addition of what looked to be a healthy Hyun-Jin Ryu. After tossing just over 200 innings over the previous three seasons due to injury, Ryu put up 182.2 innings of quality pitching for 4.8 fWAR and a FIP of 3.10. It earned him a deal from Toronto for $80M over 4 yrs. His injury history kept his price down enough for the Blue Jays, but his 2019 performance kept his value up enough to be their new ace.

Again, though, it wouldn’t take much for someone to be an ace of this staff. That is true even with the other additions. Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson were brought in mostly to be exactly what they are: innings eaters. The Blue Jays front office felt that making 31 starts in 2019 was worth $12M over 2 yrs. It was probably also the multiple seasons of close to 200 innings that came previously. He averaged roughly 2 fWAR during that time as well. For his part, Anderson has a history of staying healthy, so the deal that brought him to Toronto made sense for the Blue Jays, even with the $8.5M price tag…his current oblique injury notwithstanding.

These additions will combine with a healthy Matt Shoemaker to make up the bulk of the starting rotation. Before his 2019 season was lost to an ACL injury, he was showing himself to be a rather nice pick up for Toronto. He made 5 starts and put up a 1.57 ERA for 0.6 fWAR. Of course, another injury is somewhat par for the course for Shoemaker.

That leads us to the remaining rotation spots. Trent Thornton was off and on last season, but Ryan Borucki was injured. Both look to be fighting for a rotation job. Assuming Anderson’s injury heals quickly and Nate Pearson joins the rotation, as he should, there are suddenly too many arms for not enough jobs. Leaving that aside for now, all of this is to say that the Blue Jays’ starting is better than it was last year.

But, just how good is it? Well, Paul Sporer of Fangraphs has his site’s positional power rankings for 2020 and Toronto’s starting group does not fair so well. In fact, they ranked higher than only Kansas City, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Baltimore. That is some f-ugly company to be in. Sporer notes that as you go down the list, you may find that a single player’s performance could impact the overall position on his list.

It should be noted that any starter, regardless of team will have very little time in which they can have a positive impact on their team. Currently, Ryu is projected to see just 68 innings or 11 starts. He’s expected to put up 1.1 fWAR during that time, demonstrating just how good someone has to be to put up much more. For comparison, Yankees new starter, Gerrit Cole is projected to 13 starts, 79 innings and 2.4.

Obviously, the Blue Jays rotation does not feature a Cole. Here is the amount of innings each starter is projected to pitch and their projected value:

Roark: 62 IP/0.6 fWAR

Anderson: 56/ 0.3

Shoemaker: 51/ 0.7

Thornton: 35/ 0.4

Borucki: 28/ 0.2

Pearson: 21/ 0.3

Anthony Kay: 17/ 0.1

Shun Yamaguchi: 7/ 0.1

It’s tough to argue with these projections. Sure, ANYTHING can happen in this crazy season, but realistically, do we see anyone blowing past these numbers? In fact, the opposite might be more likely. Oblique injuries can take a while and Anderson may not see as many innings. Is Borucki finally healthy? Perhaps it is the curse of being a Blue Jays fan talking, but how much do we really trust this group?

Maybe we don’t need to. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t the year Toronto would compete anyway. It was supposed to be a bridge year. Now, with just 60 games in the 2020 season, there is a different feeling, one that gives a glimmer of hope that MAYBE this year could see the Blue Jays make the playoffs. It’s a long shot, to be sure. And, if it happens, it won’t be because this starting rotation led the way.

Instead, this improved group of starters just need to be ‘good enough’ for the young stud hitters to shine. In that context, this rotation is improved and could prove to be more valuable than we might think. They’re better than last year, they may even be enough to hold opposing teams at bay long enough for the offense to strike, but that’s about it. Time will tell if that is enough in 2020

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

