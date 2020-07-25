Vancouver Canadians All-Time Leaders: Offense

Join Jays From the Couch as we tour the Blue Jays’ minor leagues covering each affiliate’s All-Time Leaders in counting stats.

We covered the All-Time leaders for Bluefield of the Appalachian League and now we move onto the Northwest League Vancouver Canadians (aka C’s). Originally founded in 1978 the Vancouver franchise has also been affiliated to the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Anaheim Angels.

Vancouver joined the Blue Jays organization in 2011, winning league titles in its first three seasons and one more in 2017. Vancouver has captured one Class Title in 1999 and ten Division Titles, one with Toronto.

The Vancouver Canadians are one of the best in all the minor leagues supporting their club to the tune of 235, 980 fans in 2019. That’s an average attendance of 6,210 tickets per game. Not sure the Tampa Rays get that many.

Since 2011, the Toronto Blue Jays have funneled many current major leaguers through Vancouver, such as Justin Nicolino, Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Sanchez, Kevin Pillar, Marcus Stroman, Dalton Pompey, Daniel Norris, Roberto Osuna, Richard Urena, Franklin Barreto, Ryan Borucki, Miguel Castro, Tim Mayza, and Cavan Biggio.

GP/Hits/K

The 22-yr-old Bryan Lizardo played 154 games for the C’s between 2016 and 2018. Lizardo showed decent extra-base power in 2016 with 15 doubles in 63 games but managed just a .220 batting average. He repeated the level in 2017, batting .212 but his doubles fell to 6 in 54 games. Then in 2018, Lizardo broke out batting .268 with 7 doubles, a triple, and 4 home runs in 37 games. He would finish the 2018 season with an August promotion to Lansing where he batted .266 with three doubles in 18 games.

Lizardo also holds the All-Time record for most hits with 131 and strikeouts with 179.

He did not play in 2019.

Doubles/HR/RBI

Balbino Fuenmayor played in the Vancouver Canadians inaugural season, hitting .234 with 13 doubles, 6HR, and 29RBI in 61 games. He returned in 2012 for another 67 games where he batted .282 with 20 doubles, a triple, 9HR, and 52RBI.

Balbino finished his C’s career with 33 doubles, 15HR, and 81RBI. He missed the 2014 season, joining the Kansas City Royals organization as a free agent in October of that year. Fuenmayor has moved around since then, showing excellent minor-league pop.

The native of Valencia, Venezuela remains active playing for the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League in 2019 where he batting .334 with 20 doubles, a triple, a career-high 31HR, and a career-high 90RBI in 107 games.

Triples

Current farmhand, Mc Gregory Contreras, has two seasons under his belt with the Vancouver Canadians. He played for the C’s in 2018 and 2019 and owns a NWL career .234 batting with 23 doubles, 7 triples, 11HR, and 59RBI in 122 games played.

Runs/BB

A former 7th round selection from the 2012 Draft, Ian Parmley tied Bryan Lizardo for the most runs scored with 73 but Parmley accomplished this in 30 fewer games. Parmley played for Vancouver in 2012 and 2013. He struggled in his rookie season batting .201 with 9 doubles, a triple, and 42 runs scored; however, Ian did a great job getting on-base with 52 walks for a .359OBP.

Parmley returned to Vancouver in 2013 for 66, batting .257 with 7 doubles, 31 runs scored, and 23 walks. Parmley’s 75 walks is good for the C’s All-Time lead. He finished his C’s career with a .232BA, 73 runs, 16 doubles, a triple, no home runs, 27RBI, and 75 walks.

Ian made his way through the Blue Jays system, playing 3 major league games in 2017. He played 40 games for Buffalo in 2018 before being released on June 25th of that season.

SB

Roemon Fields burst on the scene in 2014 with 48 stolen bases and setting a franchise record in the process. Roemon made it to Triple-A Buffalo for 6 games in 2015, swiping 46 bases in 111GP that season. Fields’ been bouncing between New Hampshire and Buffalo since. Fields has played 307 with the Bisons, stealing 86 bases.

Roemon Fields is now 29 without any major league experience.

HBP

Selected in the 13th round of the 2013 Draft, Tim Locastro played for the C’s in 2014, sporting a .313BA with 11 doubles, a HR, 27RBI, and 32SB in 67GP. Tim finished with an astonishing 32HBP that season.

Tim went to Lansing the following season but was sent the Los Angeles Dodgers along with Chase De Jong for International Pool money to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Now 28-yrs-old, Tim Locastro made his MLB debut on September 29th, 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since this time, Locastro continues to fight for an everyday job. He played 91 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and will be an important utility player for the D-Backs in 2020.

