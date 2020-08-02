Vancouver Canadians All-Time Leaders: Pitchers

Join Jays From the Couch as we tour the Blue Jays’ minor leagues covering each affiliate’s All-Time Leaders in counting stats.

The All-Time leaders for Bluefield of the Appalachian League on the bump and at the plate were covered. We move the Northwest League Vancouver Canadians (aka C’s) covering the All-Time leaders at the plate. It is time to look at the All-Time pitching leaders for Vancouver.

Originally founded in 1978 the Vancouver franchise has also been affiliated to the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Anaheim Angels. Vancouver joined the Blue Jays organization in 2011, winning league titles in its first three seasons and one more in 2017. Vancouver has captured one Class Title in 1999 and ten Division Titles, one with Toronto.

The Vancouver Canadians are one of the best in all the minor leagues supporting their club to the tune of 235, 980 fans in 2019. That’s an average attendance of 6,210 tickets per game. Not sure the Tampa Rays get that many.

Since 2011, the Toronto Blue Jays have funneled many current major leaguers through Vancouver, such as Justin Nicolino, Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Sanchez, Kevin Pillar, Marcus Stroman, Dalton Pompey, Daniel Norris, Roberto Osuna, Richard Urena, Franklin Barreto, Ryan Borucki, Miguel Castro, Tim Mayza, and Cavan Biggio.

Wins

There are two former C’s who hold the title of Vancouver’s winningest pitcher since 2011. Kyle Anderson and Philip Brua registered 9 wins. The 31-yr-old Brua pitched out of the Canadians bullpen in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, the right-hander went 7-1 with a .270ERA and 0.93WHIP with 5SV, 4BB, and 23K across 40.0IP (27GP). He picked up two more wins in 5 appearances in 2012. Brua was promoted to Lansing in June with mixed results but was released before the 2013 season.

The 30-yr-old Kyle Anderson appeared in 13 games, 8 starts, in 2012. He went 4-2 with a 4.81ERA, 1.40WHIP and 12/25 BB/K. Anderson returned to Vancouver in 2013 for a full season, finishing with a record of 5-3 with a 2.71ERA and 1.04WHIP in 15 starts. The lefty was released in 2014 and picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He retired after the 2014 season.

Games

The 25-yr-old Grayson Huffman was selected in the 6th round of the 2014 draft. The lefty spent 3 seasons with Vancouver between 2016 and 2019, missing 2018. As a reliever, Huffman was able to amass 66 appearances, finishing with a record of 7-5 and 4.63ERA while striking out 93 batters in 95.1IP. He was released at the end of March.

Games Started

Another tie. Thank you, Kyle Anderson. Dalton Rodriguez and Jose Espada, along with Anderson, share the lead for most starts with 23.

Rodriguez spent 2016 with the C’s and parts of 2017 and 2018 before being released in 2018. He spent 2019 in the Mexican League with Leones de Yucatan. It was a productive 2019 for Dalton who went 2-0 with a 4.85ERA in 37 games.

The 23-yr-old Espada was a 5th round selection of the Blue Jays in 2015. Espada pitched for Vancouver between 2017 and 2018, starting 10 games in ’17 and 13 in ’18. He was claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox this offseason after throwing just 11.2IP in 2019.

Saves

Drew Permison saved 20 games with a 2-1 record and 2.05ERA between 2011 and 2013. He converted all his saves in ’11 and ’12 before fighting off the injury bug. He posted some nice NWL numbers when healthy. In 29 appearances in 2011, Permison posted a 1,69ERA with 8 walks and 27 strikeouts in 32IP with a 0.97WHIP. He made just 12 appearances in 2012 before landing on the DL but he posted a 0.79ERA with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts with a .097WHIP in those 12 appearances.

Permison was released in 2014.

Strike Outs

Espada holds the lead with 121 strikeouts in 108.0IP

Innings Pitched

Kyle Anderson with 131.2IP.

Earned Runs

The 31-yr-old Ben White allowed 21 earned runs during his rookie season in 2011. He finished with a 7.00ERA in 8 appearances, 5 starts. Unsurprisingly, Ben White returned to Vancouver in 2012 with more success but not much. White made 15 starts, going 4-7 with a 5.73ERA and 1.39WHIP with allowing 49ER.

He finished his C’s career with a record of 5-8 with a 6.06ERA and 70ER in 104.0IP. Dalton Rodriguez is in 2nd place with 69ER in 124IP.

