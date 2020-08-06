Lansing Lugnuts All-Time Leaders: Batters

Join Jays From the Couch as we tour the Blue Jays’ minor leagues covering each affiliate’s All-Time Leaders in counting stats.

The All-Time leaders for Bluefield and Vancouver on the bump and at the plate were covered. We move our attention one level up, heading to the Lansing Lugnuts of the Midwest League. Lansing is typically where many Blue Jays prospects get their first taste of Full-Season baseball at the A-Ball level.

The Lugs play out of Cooley Law School Stadium, a great place to take in a minor league game. Toronto and Lansing have a long-standing relationship which began in 1996. Since that time, Lansing has captured two League Titles (1997 and 2003) and five Division Titles (1996, 1999, 2008, 2012, and 2015).

I’m using Fangraphs to compile these and it only goes back to 2006. Sorry pre-2005 Lansing Lugnut players but you aren’t going to make the cut.

GP/Hits/Singles/Doubles/RBI/SF

The 29-yr-old K.C. Hobson played two full seasons with the Lansing Lugnuts in 2011 and 2012 plus 23 games in 2010 for a grand total of 279 GP. Playing so many games, it is not very surprising to see Hobson also holds the All-Time lead for hits with 279, singles with 187, doubles with 71, runs batted in with 148, and sacrifices with 14.

Hobson batted .250 with 24 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR, and 53 RBI in 128 games in 2011. He returned to Lansing in 2012 where he played another 128 games and batted .276 with 43 doubles, 2 triples, 10HR, and 86RBI.

The former 6th round selection of the Blue Jays in 2009 moved up to Dunedin in 2013, split 2014 between Dunedin and New Hampshire. Unfortunately, Hobson wasn’t able to figure out Double-A pitching and his developed stalled resulting in his release in 2016.

Hobson played two more seasons with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A affiliate. Unfortunately, he didn’t see regular playing time and he didn’t play in 2019.

Triples

Sean Shoffit legged out 20 triples during his Lugnuts career. Drafted in the 15th round in 2005, Shoffit joined Lansing in 2006 where he batted .246 with 17 doubles, 7 triples, 4HR, and 41RBI in 104 games. He returned to Lansing in 2007 for another season. The utility player batted .253 with 21 doubles, 13 triples, 8HR, and 52RBI in 125GP.

Shoffit spent 2008 to 2010 attempting to make it to the major league; unfortunately, he was unable to play above AA. He spent 2010 in Dunedin as an outfielder before attempting to convert to the mound. The transition to pitcher wasn’t successful, missing the 2011 season, and being released in 2012.

HR

Kevin Patterson played in the Blue Jays minor leagues between 2011 and 2014. Patterson played for the Lugnuts in 2012 and 2013. The 30th rounder played 108 games in 2012, batting .245 with 22 doubles, 3 triples, 19 HR, and 79RBI.

Kevin was moved up to Dunedin in 2013. He struggled at the Advanced-A level and was returned to Lansing after month. He played 94 games for the Lugs that year, hitting another 18 longballs. Kevin Patterson finished with a grand total of 37 HR in 202 gms as a Lansing Lugnuts.

After struggling to hit in 2014 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays, Patterson was released at the end of the season.

Runs/SB

The speedy Kenny Wilson was drafted in the 2nd round by the Blue Jays in 2008. Wilson spent time with Lansing in 2009, 2010, and 2012. Wilson scored 51 runs and stole 37 bases in 87 games in ’09, 54 runs and stole 35 bases in 95 games in ’10, and 68 runs and 41 bases in 94 games in ’12.

During his Lugnuts career, Kenny finished with 173 runs scored and stole 113 bases in 276 games. He also collected 35 doubles, 13 triples, 8HR, and 89RBI.

Wilson made his way to Triple-A Buffalo in 2014. He was DFA’d by the Blue Jays that season and was claimed by the Minnesota Twins. After 1031 minor league games, Wilson continues to play with 32 games in the Mexican League in 2019.

HBP

Nick Sinay joined the Bolts in 2017, playing just one season for Lansing. Sinay only batted .215 but finished with a .405OBP and 23SB in 79 games. Sinay sacrificed his body to get on base and finished with 38HBP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

