What do Blue Jays do with Vlad Jr?

Thus far, the Blue Jays have not seen Vlad Jr’s full potential realized, leaving questions about how they best use him moving forward

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays have tried using Vladimir Guerrero Jr.at third and at first, but it is not overly clear what his future looks like. The club does have options in that regard, but none are what we might call slam dunks. If they are going to look to build on their 2020 playoff berth, they’ll need to make the tough decision on what to do with Vlad as we discussed on the most recent episode of JFtC Podcast.

In 2019, we watched the youngster man the Hot Corner and it wasn’t as good as we’d hoped. He put up -16 OAA, -9 DRS and a UZR/150 of -14.6. It was not pretty, even though we’d heard that his minor league experience went better than many would have thought. Some wondered if hsi defensive struggles led to the offensive disappointment of 2019. In 514 plate appearances, he put up a wRC+ value of 105, which isn’t terrible, but is below what we expected. Whether that is hype, or the mental impact of hype will not be something that is known to anyone outside of the 21 yr old’s circle. Either way, the 2019 experience led to changes in 2020.

Moving Vlad to first was an attempt to move on from defensive woes and provide the opportunity for his bat to come around. In a shortened season, why not? It was worth a shot. He put up -2 OAA, -4 DRS and a UZR/150 of -13.8. It was improved defense, in the technical sense. It translated to a wRC+ of 115 and an improved OPS of .791. That being said, his already high ground ball rate went from 49.6% in 2019 to 54.6% in 2020. So, in a sense his offense improved, but the most glaring issue in his game got worse.

This might be a good time to point out that, while all of this was going on, Rowdy Tellez had himself quite a productive 2020. He put up a wRC+ of 136, an OPS of .886 and 0.4 fWAR. Every thing about Tellez’ offense showed big signs of improvement.

All of this leads to the question: what do they do with Vlad Jr moving forward?

One school of thought is that his future value trumps any other factor. The 21 yr old has lots of time to grow into his 70 FV grade at Fangraphs. He has plenty of time to become the monster force we believe(d) he can be. So, the club needs to do whatever they can to tap into that. That could mean that he continues at first base to establish some comfort. It has to weigh on a young player if they’re looking over their shoulder and playing in fear of losing a job. That would mean that Tellez would be the primary DH.

Another idea, as mentioned by JFtC writer/podcast guest, Steve Fekete in the most recent episode of our podcast. Could Toronto look to make Vlad a full time DH to allow him to only focus on hitting? It might sound crazy at first, but his defense isn’t where his value lies. He’s shown that. And, his bat has not yet to come alive. Maybe, no defensive pressure would allow him the comfort level he may need. He could take the occasional reps at first to spell the Rowdy one, but his primary focus would be hitting.

It seems pretty safe to say that Vlad will not be moved back to third unless things have gone fairly sideways. That ship has sailed, even if some out there think it might be a good idea. The Blue Jays most certainly will be looking for upgrades there this offseason and won’t be relying on Vlad as their go to option.

While that we can be sure of that, there really isn’t much else we can be sure of. Has Rowdy Tellez impressed enough to challenge Vlad for playing time at first? Could they be used as a DH/1B platoon? Will the Blue Jays defer to Vlad’s potential and give him the everyday 1B job? Would they do the unthinkable and return him to third?

What would you do?

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO