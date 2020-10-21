Blue Jays & Daring to Dream on Francisco Lindor

The Toronto Blue Jays could use an impact addition and Francisco Lindor fits the bill, but is it too crazy to get excited about?

The Toronto Blue Jays could definitely use an established impact addition to their roster. After making the playoffs in 2020, they will be looking to build on that success, which means they will be looking at a whole host of names that would have been dismissed out of hand in recent years. Ross Atkins has said as much when he talked about adding an impact player. In fact, his comments turned attention to Francisco Lindor:

“Usually (high impact) players come in the middle of the diamond. Not in all cases, but those types of players that are really, really high impact often times are playing shortstop, often times are playing centre field.”

Sure, he could have been talking about an upgrade in the outfield, and that would not be unwelcome. But, with Randal Grichuk as the ‘for now’ option until Austin Martin presumably takes the job, the infield is the most likely area for an upgrade.

Lindor is someone the Blue Jays front office would be very familiar with given their time in Cleveland, if you put much stock in that sort of thing. One has to wonder if that even matters when it comes to a player of Lindor’s caliber.

Standard Batting Year Age PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BA OBP SLG OPS Pos Awards 2015 21 438 50 122 22 12 51 12 .313 .353 .482 .835 6/HD RoY-2 2016 22 684 99 182 30 15 78 19 .301 .358 .435 .794 *6/HD AS,MVP-9,GG 2017 23 723 99 178 44 33 89 15 .273 .337 .505 .842 *6/D AS,MVP-5,SS 2018 24 745 129 183 42 38 92 25 .277 .352 .519 .871 *6/D AS,MVP-6,SS 2019 25 654 101 170 40 32 74 22 .284 .335 .518 .854 *6/DH AS,MVP-15,GG 2020 26 266 30 61 13 8 27 6 .258 .335 .415 .750 *6/D 6 Yr 6 Yr 3510 508 896 191 138 411 99 .285 .346 .488 .833 162 162 732 106 187 40 29 86 21 .285 .346 .488 .833 View Original Table

There isn’t much point dwelling on whether he would be a major addition to this roster. He would be. But, if we allow ourselves to dream a bit, imagine what an infield consisting of Lindor, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.would look like. That has to be awfully tempting if you’re the Blue Jays front office. Think about the offensive production…I’ll wait.

Of course, for this to happen there are issues that need to be addressed. Firstly, could Bichette be moved? He’s at least open to it: “I would say that I’ve worked really hard at that position and it would be definitely disappointing if I had to move off, but at the same time if there was someone that’s a huge upgrade and could help us win a championship it’s something I wouldn’t get in the way of.” If Lindor isn’t the kind of player to which Bo refers, then there may not be one out there. How much stock the club puts into comments made by a 22 yr old who has 75 career games is anyone’s guess. He is a star in the making, so…

But, where to move Bichette? The story has always been that he was not likely to stick at short his whole career with a move to second thought to be inevitable. He could be moved to third, but there is a lack of clarity as to whether his arm strength is ideal for that move. A move to second could push Biggio to third, but his arm strength is not much better. That said, either could likely handle the position until Jordan Groshans is ready, who could be the third baseman of the future. Either way, this is a good problem to have.

The real concern comes from whether Toronto should trade for Lindor. He has one year remaining before he becomes a free agent and will cost $19.5M. The Blue Jays could definitely afford that if they had to. It would help keep the cost down on whatever prospect capital they give up. The team has money, but they also have a farm system that could handle such a deal, even if it is for a one year rental, which is what Lindor would be as there is no guarantee beyond that one year.

The real issue is whether this team is in a position to bring in a one year rental. Do they feel that this kind of addition will ‘put them over the top’? If not, they may pass on this opportunity. One possibility is to get him for a year, take a gamble and extend a qualifying offer at season’s end. Of course, there is also a possibility of working out some kind of extension as part of the deal. That would definitely end up costing top dollar, but with the addition of Hyun Jin Ryu, the front office has signaled that they are at least willing to consider spending big. Could the front office familiarity convince Lindor to join a young, exciting team?

The offseason is always a time of speculation and rumours. It is difficult to guess what is a real possibility and what is just pipe dreaming to avoid thinking about a long, cold winter. The idea of adding of Francisco Lindor falls somewhere in the middle. It could happen- the situation is favourable to allow for it to happen, but how likely is it? That part is difficult to say. Do we allow ourselves to think abut ‘what if’? Do we dare to dream?

