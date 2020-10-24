7 Ideas For A Hopefully-Less-Crazy 2021 Season

The 2021 season should (!) be less crazy than 2020. But it may still pose challenges … and opportunities. Here are 7 ideas for how the season could be changed.

If we do have a covid vaccine by the end of 2020, and assuming that we can build on the (painful) lessons we have learned in 2020, the 2021 mlb season should be more normal than the one we are just finishing. But I said “more normal” – not “normal”. There will still be challenges, and the league will need to be flexible to meet those challenges. And a flexible year (particularly one just before a CBA renegotiation) also creates opportunities for even more flexibility – for trying out new ideas and addressing old issues.

The following are seven ideas for how the 2021 season could be modified, both to create flexibility for covid and to test some new ideas.

#1 – 150-game season

Even with a vaccine, it is likely that medical issues will arise in the 2021 season. Players or staff could be infected, transportation could be limited, or issues with fans could result in games being postponed. Also, increased testing could require a bit more lead time. Reducing the schedule from 162 games to 150-ish would provide more off-days, providing down-time for testing and more flexibility if any games needed to be rescheduled.

#2 – More balanced schedule

Right now, teams play each team in their division 19 times per normal year. This is designed to stoke the rivalry fires. But I see it as having the opposite effect. When the Jays are playing the Yankees every month, a Jays/Yanks series is less “Wow!” than “What, again?”. This also creates imbalances when evaluating team records, which impacts on playoff chances (see #4 below). I would suggest that the intradivisional games be limited to 10 games per year (3 series), so we would see the Yanks only every two months or so. This 10 games would still be double the number against non-divisional teams, so divisional rivalries would not be extinct – in fact, the reduced number of divisional games might make each game that much more meaningful.

#3 – A more “balanced” schedule

The less divisional-focused schedule in #2 above would likely mean that teams play more different teams in a season. That would make it possible to calibrate each team’s schedule to ensure that the quality of competition is a level playing field. The average mlb team has a 50% win percentage. It should be possible to structure each team’s schedule so the quality of its opposition (based on the prior year?) is roughly equivalent. This would largely mitigate the concerns about comparing won-loss records of different teams.

#4 – 14-team playoff

Purists may hate this one, but it appears that extended playoffs are here to stay. A 14-team model might have merit. In each league, the team with the best record would get a bye (note that, from #3 above, the team with the best record would be more likely to be the “best” team). The other 2 division winners would then be joined by the four teams with the next best records (regardless of division) and those 6 teams would play off, perhaps in a 5-game series. The surviving 3 teams + the bye team would then play two series to determine the league winner, who would go to the World Series.

The other two division winners would be seeded #2 and #3 (so winning their division still has value)

#5 – Robot ASSIST strike zone

There has been considerable debate about the use of automated strike zones. Some argue that human umpires – with all of their limitations – are part of the game, while others decry how much a “bad ump” can adversely change the game. I would propose a one-year trial (it will be a crazy 2021 anyway!) of a robo-assist model. In this model, a device will scan every pitch. But the results will only be available to the human umpire, who will have an earpiece that (say) beeps for a strike but is silent for a ball. The umpire will then make the strike-or-ball call, taking into consideration not only the beep but other factors such as whether the batter swung or whether the ball bounced twice before passing through the strike zone. The human ump would have the final say, and to the fans, the robo-helper would be invisible. The Director of MLB Umpires could monitor individual umpires, to make sure that they are not just ignoring the beeps entirely.

MLB could try this in spring training, and (barring any screams of anguish) use 2021 as the test season.

#6 – Leave trade deadline at August 31

The trade deadline (historically July 31) was moved to August 31 in 2020 (since the season started on July 23!). It worked well, and allowed teams to avoid a lot of finagling in August (remember Verlander passing through revocable waivers in August 2017? Or the is-Josh-hurt-or-not debacle in August 2018?). Having the trade deadline on the same date as the eligibility date for the postseason simplifies life, and teams are in a better position to evaluate their postseason chances (and need for reinforcements) with another month’s data.

#7 – Let teams trade draft picks

In other sports – the NFL, the NHL, the NBA – teams can trade draft picks. In MLB, the only picks that can be traded are certain compensatory and competitive balance picks. Why not allow teams to trade all draft picks in 2021, as an experiment to allow for more informed discussion in the upcoming CBA negotiation? To me, the idea has merit – a struggling team might have multiple holes, and might find a package of mlb-ready players more attractive than a lottery ticket high draft pick … while a competitive team might prefer to throw the dice, particularly if they see a particular player as having more upside than his draft position would suggest. It is a principle of economics that if one party holds an asset that is of more value to someone else than to them, trading can benefit both parties. And 2021 might be a good test year for another reason – it would add excitement, and mlb might need all the excitement they can get to win back fans.

The bottom line

The 2021 season presents very real challenges – and real opportunities to experiment with new ideas. Hopefully MLB and the MLBPA will agree!

