Blue Jays Bullpen Not Really a Priority This Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays will head into the offseason with some work to do. They don’t have a lot, really. Sure, they need starting pitching, they need an upgrade at third base and maybe even an outfielder. OK, that does sound like a lot. The one relief (see what I did there?) is that the bullpen looks to be an area of strength.

Heading into 2020, the only arm that gave even a little bit of confidence was Ken Giles. And, that confidence was not shared across the fanbase. With names like A.J. Cole, Brian Moran, Sam Gaviglio and Jordan Romano joining Giles, it wasn’t entirely clear what would happen. Adding in a Rafael Dolis and Shun Yamaguchi from Japan, an Anthony Bass waiver claim and there was certainly intrigue, but nothing that resembled what we ended up seeing.

Firstly, Jordan Romano stepped up and claimed his spot on a big league roster. After a rather unfortunate 15 innings in 2019, the Canadian bounced back in a huge way. His 14.2 innings saw him put up an ERA of 1.23, a 2.40 xFIP, 0.4 fWAR, 36.8% K rate, 0.89 WHIP all while throwing a fastball that averaged 96.9 mph. At the very least, Romano has to be considered for a set up role, if not as a contender for the closer’s job.

Dolis will almost certainly see his 2021 club option ($1.5M) picked up after the 2020 that he put up. In 24 innings, he put up an ERA of 1.50, a 4.01 xFIP, 0.6 fWAR, 31% K rate and a WHIP of 1.25. Even Shun Yamaguchi, who started his MLB experience off with some rough outings turned things around by season’s end. The whole group seemed to have solidified themselves as a reliable group.

Of course, in that group were guys like Ryan Borucki and Anthony Kay who may, or may not, find themselves in competition for a big league starter’s job and/or sent to AAA to return to their role(s) as starters. So, there may be some personnel changes in that regard. But, in the case of Borucki, the Blue Jays’ front office could very much feel like he was effective AND healthy, so why risk starting him again?

And, keeping this relief corps together has to be rather tempting. Looking at Baseball Reference, there are some interesting numbers that come into play in this discussion. For example, the Blue Jays’ bullpen was 2nd in all of baseball in IPmult (games pitched multiple innings) with 87. Having a group of guys who can go more than one inning is something that teams will be looking to build and Toronto has it. Their bullpen had the most high leverage situations (LevHi) with 87, the third most inherited runners (121), but the 5th lowest IS% (inherited runners scored) at 28%. They were 8th in baseball with 35 holds, third in relief wins and 2nd in save opportunities.

Now, it’s not all sunshine and roses. The Blue Jays were also 6th in baseball with 12 BSv (blown saves), 17th in SV% with 59% (league average was 61%) and 1st in MLB with 18 Lgr (losses in relief), which is made even worse when you consider that the bullpen was used with the lead (Ahd) 108 times. Are these numbers bound to happen when they lead the league in Average Leverage Index (aLI) with a score of 1.12? If your bullpen is always coming in in tight situations, the margin for error is always very slim.

A number of factors could explain all of the above. The bullpen was used so much in 2020. They led the league in days with no rest (0DR) and pitches per game in relief (Pit/GR). With better efforts from an improved starting rotation, could this group be even more effective? We know how much a tired bullpen can negatively impact a team’s fortunes. The Blue Jays could improve their bullpen simply by improving their rotation.

Looking at who could be on their way out the door this winter, Giles, Bass and Robbie Ray (is he a reliever now…still?) are all free agents. Ross Stripling is arbitration eligible, as is Cole. After that, everyone is set to return. Does that mean they will? No. But, it is certainly a good group upon which the front office can build. In fact, it may just be an area they can feel good about this winter. That is not to say they can just forget about bullpen additions, especially when it comes to the closer’s job. It just means that the group we saw in 2020 has given reason to push the bullpen further down the list of priorities.

