Blue Jays Pitching Target: Corey Kluber

The Texas Rangers are rumoured to be about to decline their 2021 option on Corey Kluber. Might he be a fit for the Blue Jays?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





In a previous article, I suggested that the Blue Jays’ 2021 rotation should ideally be Ryu – New Guy – Pearson – Stripling – Thornton, with Merryweather / Kay / Hatch / Zeuch / Waguespack / Yamaguchi (and possibly Murphy and Borucki) either waiting in Buffalo or working as swingmen out of the Toronto bullpen. My thinking is that it would be better for the Jays to give the #4-5-6-7 spots in the rotation to younger players who might break out rather than relying on known quantities with limited upside like Anderson and Roark.

So what would New Guy realistically look like? A deGrom or Bieber would be nice, but I *did* say “realistically”. So a veteran starter who is capable of #2 level production (which, to me, is 3.50-4.00 ERA) for a year or two would do the trick. That would give Nate time to grow into the #2 role himself (without having the pressure from day one) and would give young pitchers like Manoah and SWR the time they need in the minors to be completely ready to make the mlb jump.

I gave some examples of pitchers who would fit this bill. Trevor Bauer (no, I do *not* think his 2020 ace-level performance is sustainable), would be great, but he is speculated to be looking for $40 million plus on a one-year deal, and his almost-certain QO would cost the Jays their second round pick. Lynn, Darvish, Hendriks, and Greinke all might be available, but they would cost a fortune in prospect capital (the Rangers were rumoured to have asked Atlanta for Christian Pache in a Lynn deal). The Jays could gamble on a player who was excellent once but who lost their mojo in 2020 like a Matt Boyd or Robbie Ray, but they would not come cheap either (and the risk is high).

Which brings me to Corey Kluber.

From 2013-18, Kluber was a beast. Two Cy Young wins (and two other finishes in the top 3), and his 33.2 fWAR over those years was 4th best in baseball (Kershaw, Scherzer, and Sale, in case you were wondering). In 2019, he was off to a slow start when his right arm was broken by a comebacker. When rehabbing, he suffered an oblique injury that cost him the rest of that year. In 2020, he had pitched only one inning before suffering a grade-2 muscle tear in his right shoulder. Again, the season was lost. The Rangers held an $18 million option on Kluber for 2021, but (likely in part due to his injuries, and in part due to his age – he will pitch 2021 at age 35) they are not expected to exercise it.

So why should the Jays pursue Kluber?

Start with the cost. Kluber is expected to receive a major-league contract with a reasonable fixed amount but a ton of incentives. Which should suit the Blue Jays just fine – if CK can regain his 2018 form, he would be worth every penny. If not, or if he reinjures himself, the limited fixed component of his compensation would limit the Jays’ risk. So the money risk is low. And there should be no prospect cost, as CK will be a free agent without a qualifying offer attached.

Ah, but I hear you ask, who cares about risk when the reward is not there? Kluber had a 5.80 ERA in 2019 before his injury (his SIERA of 4.68 and xERA of 4.99 were better, but not much). Sure, he was great once, but so was Sandy Koufax, and the Jays are not looking to sign *him*. The “Klubot” is done, isn’t he?

Sure, it is likely that CK is declining. It is entirely possible that the Jays could sign him and he could underperform. But let’s take a deeper look into those 2019 stats before writing him off completely. First, he only pitched 7 games with Texas that year (35 innings). So the usual small sample size caveats definitely apply. Second, he was pitching to a new catcher and with new teammates fielding behind him. It is common for a pitcher to take time to get in sync with a new catcher, and to have less success until he does. Third, the Rangers’ defense was pretty poor – 25th in baseball that year by UZR/150 (sadly the Blue Jays were 26th). A sub-par defense will affect a pitcher’s stats. And finally, Kluber has always been a slow starter. His career ERA in March and April is 3.91, as compared to his overall career ERA of 3.16. So judging him on 7 games in March and April in 2019 (OK, you caught me – his 7th game was on May 1st) is a bit harsh. And remember – I am not suggesting that he will put up Cy Young numbers for the Jays in 2021 (thought it WOULD be nice!). I am only suggesting that he would/could have enough gas left in the tank to be a solid #2.

So why, if Kluber has all this upside, would he consider the Jays? Well first (I say with visible bias) the Jays are an exciting young team with huge upside. A perfect place for a pitcher to end a Hall-of-Fame worthy career. Second, there is the Shapiro factor. When Cleveland acquired Kluber at the 2010 trade deadline, CK was not even in the Padres’ top 30 prospects. But the Indians’ GM wanted him, badly. Who was that? Mark Shapiro. And in April 2015, when Kluber signed his 5 year deal with Cleveland, saying

“Honestly, the biggest thing is that I wanted to be here,” said Kluber. “I wanted to be in Cleveland. That was the driving force behind it for me and I thought this was the best way to ensure that.”

who was the Cleveland Prez who created that compelling team culture and approved the Kluber deal? Shapiro again. And finally, to end with the mundane, the Jays have enough payroll room to be more than competitive with their offer.

And if the Blue Jays needed another reason to pursue Kluber: when not winning Cy Youngs, Corey and his wife Amanda run the Kluber Family Foundation, which raises money to help families with chronically ill children. Not exactly your typical self-centred athlete.

The bottom line

With any transaction, whether a free agent signing, a draft pick, or a trade, a team needs to weigh risk against potential reward. A Kluber signing for 2021 would be risky, and he is not nearly as certain as a Bauer or Lynn or Darvish or Greinke would be. But Kluber has high upside, and the cash and prospect costs of one of those other pitchers would be daunting (if they were available at all!). Kluber might well present the optimal combination of risk and reward. And optimizing that relationship is what GM-ing is all about, no?

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO