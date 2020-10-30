I KNOW WHERE YOU PLAYED LAST SUMMER

The VERY real possibility of the Blue Jays not being able to start or play at all in Toronto in 2021 is a scary proposition. But Mark Shapiro and Rogers Communications can rewrite a doomsday scenario and transform our fears into excitement.

In the spirit of All Hallows Eve, I originally intended to create a whimsical piece outlining all the scary things about being a fan of the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays. There was SHAPKINTOYO, a robotic overlord who uses computerized logic to control the fates of an increasingly nervous fan base. I took a shot at a parody of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” (Clasp a rare 6 inning start-tell me-tell me – I implore. Quoth the Blue Jays -“Nevermore”). But in the midst of a global pandemic, ripe with media reports of closed borders and the Kentucky Fried Raptors, the most frightening tale may just be the inevitable reality…

The Toronto Blue Jays may not begin the 2021 season in Toronto.

Now I’m an American, which should be obvious in the obnoxious and flippant tones of my writings and Tweets. So you would think I might be indifferent to the plights of a team based in Canada. But I am also Irish Catholic, which means I impose a disproportionate amount of guilt on myself and feel responsible for my homeland’s role in the enforced closure of the borders between my ancestral and native lands. As thrilling as the brief hope of the Blue Jays playing the 2020 season in my hometown of Pittsburgh was, I was saddened by the sense of loss 99.9% of the Blue Jays fan base would experience.

While I love the charms of Sahlen Field and know the City of Buffalo still dreams of being the home to an MLB franchise, I am cognizant of the fact that the City of Toronto was awarded the Blue Jays franchise. So once the excitement of the post-season subsided, I could not help but start obsessing about the 2021 season. While the Hot Stove has fueled delusions of Francisco Lindor, Trevor Bauer and whatever Player Flavor of the Day social media is fanning, the biggest and most distressing item on the Toronto Blue Jays agenda is this:

The Toronto Blue Jays may not play a single home game at the Rogers Centre in 2021.

Let us all take a few deep breaths before we storm the Commissioner’s Office in New York City and burn Rob Manfred in effigy (not that he would feel anything-he no doubt is a heartless android similar to the SHAPKINSTOYO creation mentioned above). There is not a single piece of printed or electronic material confirming that the Blue Jays will not be permitted to play even a single game at Rogers. But when presented with the number of serious obstacles that have or may be placed in front of the Toronto front office and ownership group, it does not require a calculator or extra appendages to add them all up. Geo-political and MLB greed aside, it is time for Mark Shapiro, provincial and federal officials, and Blue Jays fans to admit to what might be inevitable and finalize a solution to a potential problem NOW.

Team President Shapiro has been forthright about the franchise need for proactive planning. “The public health picture is likely to improve to the point that to be that until I would think the border would be open at some point during next baseball season,” Shapiro opined in a recent interview. “We will clearly have to look at other places as well (as Toronto).” That is about as forthcoming as Shapiro has been during his 5 years at the helm of the organization. I applaud Shapiro for acknowledging the presence of the huge elephant in the room that most Blue Jays fans want to dismiss as a cute stuffed animal.

It certainly is not the fault of the team, the players nor the fans that such honest talk is necessary just weeks after the conclusion of a playoff season. It would be easy to dismiss thoughts of playing games as an ersatz road team for all or part of the 2021 season. But the organization got burned entrusting government officials, MLB lawyers and good intentions after being advised by the Trudeau government that visiting teams would not be permitted to travel to Toronto without following strict quarantine protocols. The textbook definition of insanity is repeating the same mistakes over and over again without acknowledging them. Mark Shapiro is many things-he is not crazy.

The solution is a familiar and simple one really- TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida.

The first off-season announcement needs to be that until border closures and restrictions are announced, the Toronto Blue Jays will be planning on opening the 2021 MLB season in Dunedin. Why be so hasty announcing the decision? First and foremost, it will certainly get the attention of everybody involved in the process. Should the US-Canadian border be closed? Absolutely and emphatically “yes”. Regardless of the results of the US Presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic is not going to subside-let alone “magically disappear”. Canadian citizens and their elected representatives must put provincial and national interests above those of professional sports teams and the media that get rich broadcasting their games.

No matter how hard we wish away the possibilities of the Blue Jays not being permitted to play home games in Toronto (at least at the start of the season), the chilling fact is the team needs to plan for that scenario. And we as fans need to support those plans. It isn’t like the franchise is being moved permanently to exotic locations such as Buffalo NY, Louisville KY or another city-in-waiting. Dunedin has been the Spring Training home of the Blue Jays since 1977; many of us have made at least one pilgrimage to cheer on and check out our team as they prepare for the season. If anyplace outside of Toronto can be considered “home” for a dislocated team, it is Dunedin. The players will be reporting to the complex for Spring Training regardless of where the team will play home games in 2021. Keep it simple…just stay in place in familiar surroundings until the coast is clear. I know-the stadium only seats 8,800 fans. But given the certainties of government sanctioned attendance limits, ticket and concession revenues from any amount of fans will be preferable to limited revenues from cardboard supporters.

Admittedly, the scariest monster in this story is the Major League Baseball Players Association. They are already finding things to be resentful about in advance of the negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Having to endure the insult of its members playing yet another set of games in a “minor league stadium” might seem too much to endure. But given the fact that many Toronto and MLB players make or maintain homes in the greater Tampa Bay region, even the most bitter union negotiator would agree that Dunedin would be a more acceptable temporary or season-long home for its members than a bubble environment elsewhere.

Plus it should be pointed out that the MLBPA gratefully signs off on games played in Williamsport, the Field of Dreams in very rural Iowa, and in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the UK. My guess is the only complaints heard in the union offices pertains to exchange rates and the wait for the union’s funds becoming available. Greed always cometh before the Pride in MLB circles. It should be noted that a theoretical breach of the Tampa Bay Rays’ territorial rights would need to be satisfied. But if you’ve ever attended or even watched on TV a game at Tropicana Field, any potential loss of fans in attendance would be barely noticeable. The biggest complaints would probably come from the citizens of Dunedin, since the presence of an increased numbers of Yankees, Red Sox and Tigers fans in their community would no doubt require increased police force expenditures.

A less obvious advantage to the Blue Jays at least starting the season in Dunedin would be long-discussed renovations to Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays (aka Rogers Communications) wants them and Shapiro has been less than shy about dropping hints regarding the need for such improvements. If the timeline for a Toronto-based “Opening Day” was delayed several months, many of the easy excuses presented by local officials and the team itself would no longer be valid. Plus using improved facilities for players would be a difficult issue for the MLBPA to object to. Imagine the excitement and memories that could come about as a result of a hometown Opening Day that would take place on Canada Day 2021. No doubt Rogers Communications and the Toronto front office are hearing the cash registers ring out in ecstasy.

In the frightening Age of COVID-19, the thought of government and business-related realities forcing our team to play a 162-game road schedule is scary indeed. I do not want the Blue Jays to play anywhere other than Toronto for the 2021 season. But I also do not want the barnstorming atmosphere that surrounded the 2020 season to be extended or haphazardly imposed by lack of planning or foresight. Mark Shapiro should announce a team alternative plan to play part or all of the 2021 season in Dunedin before they announce any trade or free agent signing.

At the very least, Blue Jays fans can then relish in the joys of seeing government officials, MLB executives and MLBPA bullies squirm and suffer-just like they had us doing when their actions and lack of planning forced a last-minute move to Buffalo. More importantly, it allows the front office to plan for success instead of survival in 2021 and gives Blue Jays fans more time to focus on the off season.

