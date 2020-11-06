Blue Jays: Doin’ The 6 (Man Rotation)

The Toronto Blue Jays face several challenges in setting their rotation for 2021. Might starting the season with a 6-man rotation help?

The Toronto Blue Jays have several interesting options for the 2021 Rotation. Ryu is a 2020 Cy Young finalist. Pearson was a top-10 prospect. Stripling’s 3.77 career ERA (2016-2020) is top-40 in baseball over that period. And even the much criticized Tanner Roark has a career 3.83 ERA.

However, many of these pitchers have another thing in common. They do not have a recent history of pitching a high number of innings. From 2016-19, Ryu averaged less than 100 IP per year. Pearson has pitched less than 200 innings in his professional career. Stripling was used as a swingman for much of his career, with the result that he has only pitched more than 100 innings once. And this problem is not unique to the Blue Jays’ current starters. Some of the free agent pitchers to whom they have been linked in the rumour mill have similar issues. Taijuan Walker missed most of 2018 and 2019, with the result that he as only pitched 67 innings in the last 3 years. James Paxton has never made 30 starts in a season. And Corey Kluber has pitched a grand total of 37 innings in 2019 and 2020 combined.

This issue is exacerbated by the short 2020 season. If Nate or Taijuan had pitched 100+ innings in 2020, there would be fewer questions in 2021. But they did not get that chance.

So what do the Blue Jays do? How do they tap into the upside of their existing rotation pieces and potential upgrades while managing the risk that their whole rotation will only last to the All-Star break?

How about a 6-man rotation?

If the Jays can only realistically expect 150 innings from a Ryu or Nate, would it not be better to spread those innings over the full season as opposed to using them all up by August? True, the Jays *do* have an attractive set of #6-10 backup starters, with Merryweather / Kay / Hatch / Zeuch / Yamaguchi / Stripling (and possibly Borucki and Murphy). But do we want them to comprise our whole September (and possibly playoff) rotation?

And a 6-man has other advantages. It gives the Blue Jays room to sign a couple of veteran pitchers (ideally, one with #2 upside), guaranteeing them a MLB rotation spot, without completely shutting the door on the young pitchers looking for MLB time. It might even be a selling point to a pitcher like Kluber to tell him that he will be eased back into a full rotation gig rather than being asked to hit the astroturf running. Plus, with luck, pitching every 6th day instead of every 5th will allow the starters to go further, reducing the pressure on the bullpen.

Some veteran pitchers might object to a 6-man, saying that they are used to pitching every 5th and day that this new paradigm will mess with their routine. But 2021 promises to be an unusual year, and it should be possible for the Jays to sell them on the idea that unusual years call for unusual measures. It would not be certain that the 6-man would last for the full year. If, later in the season, the pitchers were going strong, it would be possible to shift to a modified 5-man, where someone like Stripling works as a swingman out of the bullpen to occasionally extend the rotation (and possibly avoid unfavourable matchups)

So what would a 6-man look like? Well, say that the Jays signed Kluber and Walker. The rotation might be Ryu – Kluber – Nate – Walker – Roark – Stripling/Merry/Kay/Hatch/Zeuch. The injury risk is still there, but if one pitcher goes down the Jays would still have a “full” rotation. Which might make the Jays more comfortable gambling on a Kluber or Paxton or Walker or Ray – if the gamble is unsuccessful, the impact is reduced.

The bottom line

Some people believe that pitchers dislike 6-man rotations, and would not want to pitch in one. I am not so sure, particularly coming off a strange year like 2020 and into a potentially equally strange year like 2021. I think that they (and their agents) would see the very real benefits to themselves and to their teams. And the downside is limited – if one pitcher struggles, or if the staff or management decides against the 6-man part way through the season when the staff is once again stretched out and comfortable, it is easy to transition back.

