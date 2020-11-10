Hands Off These Blue Jays!

With the MLB Hot Stove underway, JFtC presents a list of Toronto Blue Jays players who should be untouchable in trade talks

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off the Hot Stove season by signing Robbie Ray to a one year deal worth $8M, signalling that they’re open for business. How they go about further addressing their needs remains to be seen. Many feel as though Toronto could be the team to aggressively take advantage of an odd, depressed market this winter. The free agent market isn’t exactly star studded, so perhaps, the trade route might be where the club can find the impact talent they need.

In order to land a big trade target, there is an old adage that applies: You have to give to get. Trading for a Francisco Lindor, which certainly has been a topic of conversation, will most definitely require a significant package, with or without an extension signed. At this point, we should probably point out that trying to guess what other teams value in another’s organization is a a near impossible task. The opinions of which players would/could/should be available in trade talks will likely vary, at least to some degree. That said, the writers here at Jays From the Couch have put together their own lists of “untouchable” players. Have a look and weigh in with yours.

Karen Soutar

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Teoscar Hernandez

Alejandro Kirk (yes I know, 9 MLB games)

Austin Martin (yes I know, ZERO professional games)

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Nate Pearson

Jim Scott

In my mind, no Blue Jay is untouchable. But some would have such a high price as to make a trade wildly unlikely. You might want to check out Baseball Trade Values values, just as a reference point. Bo $104m. Vladdy $93m, Martin $58m, Biggio $52m, Pearson $47m, Jordan Groshans and Danny Jansen $40m, and everybody else under $30m. For reference, Ronald Acuna is $277m, Ozzie Albies $142m and Max Fried $121m.

Bob Ritchie

Vlad Jr., Bo, Pearson and Martin… I would reluctantly listen on Biggio

Steve Fekete

Bo Bichette, Vlad Guerrero, Nate Pearson, Simeon Woods-Richardson, Austin Martin

Doyle

Bo, Biggio, Vlad Jr, Gurriel Jr, Ryu (not that that is even a possibility), Martin, Big Nate, SWR, Manoah

It is worth noting that Karen also presented another list: “I really don’t want to trade this player and if I do, you better be knocking my socks off with the return”. They are as follows:

Danny Jansen

Jordan Groshans

Jordan Romano

Anthony Kay

Ryan Borucki

Thomas Hatch

Simeon Woods Richardson

Alek Manoah

Again, it would impossible to know what the 29 other teams would value from the Blue Jays, but the above lists present some of the best talent in Toronto’s organization. In the past – as mentioned on the latest episode of JFtC podcast (available on Apple, Google and anywhere else you find podcasts and streamed live on YouTube & Facebook) – this front office has certainly been willing to pay for talent. That is true of free agents as they spent on Ryu and were willing to spend on Edwin Encarnacion. We’ve seen them be active on the trade front, turning players like Marcus Stroman into SWR and Kay.

But, what we haven’t seen from them is a splashy trade that requires some of their top talent. They’re a smart group of people, not prone to overpaying, but if they’re looking to land an impact player via trade, this offseason may be a departure from their norm. Then again, they are very smart and have made some very sneaky good deals without costing them a significant chunk of their farm.

Time will tell how this plays out, but for now, who are your “untouchables”? Let us know below.

