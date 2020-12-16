Where Will Blue Jays Top Prospects Play in 2021?: Murray and Zeuch

Fingers crossed minor league baseball games will be played in 2021. Which begs the question, Where will the Blue Jays play in 2021?

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

So much has happened since my last article. I took some time away from baseball, from Jays From the Couch, and other things that I felt were so important. I unplugged. I’m a lover of minor league baseball, a minor league guy with no minor league games to watch or write about. I felt lost, felt as though I lost my voice. Then the news about realigning the minors, that uncertainty surrounding the future alignment of minor league baseball pushed me further away.

I think I’m back. I hope.

With MiLB realignment news breaking last week, I’ve found my attention shifting back to reading baseball news again. Looking up minor league players again. Going over stats and envisioning which players will suit up for which team. I found myself itching to blog again. What better way to dust off the ol’ keyboard than with some Top Prospect posts.

Hence, Where Will Blue Jays Top Prospects Play in 2021?

Using the latest rankings from MLB.com, I’ve decided to begin at the bottom with a pair of pitchers, Joey Murray and T.J. Zeuch.

T.J. Zeuch

A former 1st round pick, 21st overall, from the 2016 Draft, T.J. is a sinkerball pitcher with a tendency to induce a bunch of groundballs. A true worm killer. The tall righty made 3 appearances with the Blue Jays in 2020, amassing 11.1IP, striking out 6.4% while posting a 62.5GB% and finishing with 1.59ERA.

The 25-yr-old throws a low-90’s sinker/FB with a below-average spin rate of 21oo. He also throws a cutter in the mid to upper 80’s, and a slider and change in the low 80’s.

He spent much of 2020 at the alternate training site in Rochester, NY. instead of in Triple-A occupying a spot in the Buffalo Bisons rotation. In 2019, Zuech posted a record of 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts. He threw 78 IP with a 57.1 GB% but an ugly 11.5 HR/FB% (skewed due to his low 21.1 FB%). He saw his K/9 drop from 6.08 at Double-A in 2018 to 4.50 at Triple-A in 2019. Zeuch also saw his FIP increase from 3.61 to 5.16 between levels.

Fortunately, Toronto felt he’d done enough to warrant a closer look in 2019. As a member of the 2019 Blue Jays, Zeuch made 3 starts and 2 relief appearances. He picked up a win and two losses while posting a 4.76 ERA and 4.05 FIP across 22.2 IP. His K/9 ticked up to a more respectable 7.94 with his BB/9 increasing to 4.37.

In most organizations, Zeuch would rank much higher. He would be given more consideration at securing, or at the very least competing for, a spot at the back end of the rotation in 2021. Unfortunately for T.J., the Blue Jays have one of the top farm systems in baseball and aren’t looking to fill the back end of their rotation with inexperienced back end starters. Therefore, the 6-foot-7 righty is destined for Buffalo in 2021.

Fortunately and unfortunately, T.J. Zeuch is in possession of two minor options which makes stashing in Triple-A a very simple and logical move. I do expect T.J. Zeuch to see major league innings in 2021 but he will need to further develop an out pitch or risk becoming a Quad-A pitcher.

Speaking of Quad-A pitchers, Steamer expects Zeuch to pitch for Toronto in 2021, throwing 53 innings, mostly out of the bullpen with only 6 starts. Steamer expects T.J. to see a 5 ERA with a 5.85 K/9 and 3.52 BB/9.

Joey Murray

Drafted in 2018 in the 8th round, Murray had a heck of a season in 2019. He received 55 grades for his FB, SL, and CU with his command receiving a 50 and his CH receiving a 45.

After beginning the 2019 season with Lansing (A-Ball), Murray moved up to Dunedin (A-Advanced) after just 6 starts. In 11 starts (one RP appearance) with the D-Jays, Murray went 5-2 with a save, striking 11 batters per 9 IP and walking 2.71. After 63.0 IP in the Florida State League, the 6-foot-2 righty owned a 1.71 ERA and 2.48 FIP. Murray would finish the season as a member of the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

I was surprised not to hear or see much of Murray in 2020 after posting a 3.50 ERA and 3.42 FIP in 43.2 IP with the Fisher Cats. He maintained his 10+K/9 and a respectable 3.71 BB/9 while generating 37.6 GB%. Joey Murray relies on deception which has allowed him to be so effective while sitting between the high-80’s and low-90’s with his fastball. He is so deceptive with his fastball that it’s been referred to as an invisible fastball.

Had Covid not derailed the 2020 season, Murray was expected to split his time between Double-A and Triple-A with a chance at being added to the Major League roster. There are questions about Murray’s ability to fool Major League hitters with his invisible fastball or his average secondary offerings which explain why he has such a low ranking in this system.

The Blue Jays have a number of minor league options they can pick through or need to evaluate before adding Murray to the 40-man roster; however, reports out of the alternate site suggest Joey added a couple of mph on his FB which should help. Murray could turn into a solid contributor who doesn’t light up the radar gun, relying on pitching rather than throwing. This will make him attractive to other teams as he becomes Rule 5 eligible next December.

