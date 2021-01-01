JFtC Turns Five! Thank you, Blue Jays Fans!

Jays From The Couch Is Celebrating It’s Fifth Year Of Covering The Toronto Blue Jays And We Want To Thank All Of You For Your Support!





On January 1, 2016, Jays From the Couch launched its voice into the Toronto Blue Jays landscape. At the time, we had the goal of stepping out and creating an independent space for people to cover the Toronto Blue Jays where the focus is on quality, thought provoking discourse. There was already a plethora of places for fans to turn, so it was a challenging step.

Since then, Jays From the Couch has grown to become one of the best places to read about and discuss the Toronto Blue Jays…if we do say so ourselves. And, we have become this thanks to you, our readers. On behalf of the entire team here, I want to thank you all for your continued support.

2020 was one of the oddest years in recent memory thanks to a global pandemic. It shortened the MLB season and made covering our favourite team a major challenge, one no one had ever faced before. If we’re being honest, the realities of our world made it difficult to even focus on baseball at all. That said, once the season got going, so did our coverage and you all helped make the distraction worthwhile. Again, thank you.

2020 saw us take the Jays From the Couch podcast to an entirely new level. We launched the LIVE STREAM of our show, which allows you to tune in and watch our show on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. We believe this is a game changer and the early response has been very positive. You can tune in every Sunday evening at 7pmET to catch our show! Don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE!

We will of course continue offering the audio version of our podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify and anywhere else you find podcasts. SUBSCRIBE to get each new episode automatically.

I would like to take a minute to thank some people. Firstly, I want to thank Dave Meads for providing his quality images for our use. The featured images for our articles are provided by David and they are quite excellent. He does quality work and his prints are available for purchase HERE. Check him out and order some of his work for yourself or that special Blue Jays fan you love.

I would also like to thank the people whose work you read all the time. Some of them have been with me since the very beginning and I deeply appreciate their support. Others have joined us along the way, including joining us this year. Jays From the Couch would not be what it is without the intelligent voices that share their ideas freely. There are many different places they could write, but they choose JFtC and it means the world to me. I deeply appreciate each and every one of them. Please join me in thanking them.

If You’re Interested In Joining Our Team, You Can Apply Anytime.

On behalf of everyone here at Jays From the Couch, THANK YOU for another year of support and here’s to a better 2021! Stay safe, stay healthy, keep subscribing, keep reading, keep tuning in and I wish you all the best in this new year.

Cheers,

Doyle

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *