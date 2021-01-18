Today, Baseball America published their annual Top 100 Prospects. How many Blue Jays are on the list, and who are they?

When the Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins regime began, the Blue Jays set upon a course to build a top-tier minor league system. Accordingly, the objective was to have a pipeline of MLB-quality prospects that could be future members of the Blue Jays roster. Alternatively, the Blue Jays could use the prospects as player capital to acquire other players. The results to date have been impressive.

On the just-released Baseball America list, the Blue Jays have six players among the Top 100 prospects. The players are Nate Pearson, Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans, Simeon Woods Richardson, Alejandro Kirk and Orelvis Martinez.

Jays From the Couch will publish more in-depth prospect-related articles in the coming days, including player profiles. For now, below is a summary of Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects as it concerns the Blue Jays. The summary includes the concluding BA comments for each prospect. Please note that Baseball America published their previous list in September 2020.

Pearson

Pearson, the right-handed flamethrower who made his MLB in 2020, ranked #14 on the BA list. On the previous prospects list, the 24-year old Pearson was #5.

If Pearson shows he can hold up as a starter and throw strikes like he did in the minor leagues, he has the stuff to develop into a true No. 1 starter. He should be an integral part of Toronto’s rotation in 2021.

Martin

Martin, who the Blue Jays drafted as a shortstop from the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft, checked in at #19. The 21-yeard old was #13 on the previous list.

Martin’s future position remains unsettled, but he has the hitting ability and versatility to develop into a plus regular at a multitude of positions. He’s advanced enough to start in high-Class A in 2021.

Groshans

Third baseman/shortstop Groshans graded out at #34, down from the 21-year old’s previous #25 score.

His foot injury followed by the pandemic have limited Groshans’ development opportunities the last two years, but he has the upside to be a force in the middle of a lineup.

Woods Richardson

Woods Richardson ranked #69 on the prospects list; previously, BA slotted him at #56. The Blue Jays acquired him in the 2019 Marcus Stroman trade. Woods Richardson, who oddly lacks a hyphen between the last two names, is a 20-year old right-handed pitcher who was drafted by the Mets in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Woods Richardson is advanced enough to start 2021 in Double-A, with a chance to get to Toronto by the end of the year. He has the mix of stuff and control to develop into a No. 2 or 3 starter.

Kirk

Kirk caught the #70 ranking this time, which bettered his previous #98 grade. He is a 22-year old catcher who thrilled many fans in his 2020 MLB debut.

Kirk made a big jump to the majors at the end of the season, so more minor league time would be reasonable. Still, his performance catapulted him into the 2021 big league picture.

Martinez

Martinez made his debut on the current BA Top 100 prospects list. He is a 19-year old shortstop who was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Blue Jays in 2018.

Martinez has the upside to develop into an all-star on the left side of the infield, but he is still a teenager yet to make his full-season debut. He is likely to begin in low-Class A in 2021.

Prospects outside of the Top 100

Alek Manoah (#7) is a 23-year old right-handed pitcher. BA stated that Manoah has “the stuff to develop into a mid-rotation starter with a chance for more. Even with the shutdown, he could be in a position to pitch in Toronto by the end of the 2021 season”.

Gabriel Moreno (#8) is a 20-year old catcher. According to BA, he “continues to show positive trends with his bat. As long as they continue, he has a chance to develop into an average or better regular behind the plate”.

Adam Kloffenstein (#9) is a 20-year old right-handed pitcher. Baseball America made the following judgement concerning Kloffenstein: “Between his control and arsenal, Kloffenstein has the ingredients to remain a starter, with a chance for his stuff to tick up even further. There’s mid-rotation potential, with low Class A likely next”.

Miguel Hiraldo (#10) is a 20-year old shortstop. Baseball America concluded their Hiraldo review with “Hiraldo is ready for one of Toronto’s Class A levels and could possibly move around the infield to get him into the lineup regularly.”

The last word

Toronto’s management has done an excellent job of rebuilding their minor league system. They currently have six prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100 list of prospects. The Blue Jays have primed the pipeline pump.

