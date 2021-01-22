Blue Jays Prospects: Baseball America #70, Alejandro Kirk

Baseball America Recently Published Their 2021 Pre-Season List Of The Top 100 Prospects In Baseball. There Were Six (!) Blue Jays On The List. The Fifth Prospect (BA#96) Was Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays’ catcher, Alejandro Kirk is definitely one of the more fan favourites on this BA prospect list, due to his brief & entertaining call up in 2020. Whether it be with his bat, or his hustle and running (which instantly became .gif worthy), he found a spot in the hearts of many fans.

Alejandro was signed out of Mexico in September 2016 as part of the 2016-2017 international free agency period. As a 17 year old signee, a motor vehicle accident resulted in an injury, pushing off consistent playing time in the miner leagues. As a result, he didn’t play a full season in the Blue Jays organization until 2018, where he played 58 games with a jaw dropping 160 wRC+. Prior to his possibly rushed MLB debut in 2020, Kirk’s highest level of play was high A ball. In 2018 and 2019, he had done nothing but hit -posting a .929 OPS.

Although he has been in the Blue Jays organization since the fall of 2016, as a prospect he is still on the younger side at 22. At 5’8” and 265lbs, his ‘Hit’ tool is ranked as a ‘70’ by Baseball America, and is by far the most promising aspect of his game.

Baseball America outlines:

“He has short arms, a short swing and makes frequent contact…He has a small strike zone and stays disciplined within it, tracking pitches to drive fastballs and breaking pitches to all fields...”

The concerns over Alejandro are related to his other tools, and his overall limited minor league development. His Power and Arm are ranked at average (50), while his Running and Fielding are below average (20 & 45 respectively). As for his development, he’s only had 2 full seasons in 2018 & 2019, and like so many others had another gap in a cancelled 2020 (with the exception to his brief MLB call up).

Blue Jays future

Alejandro’s presence in the future is a unique question. With his minor league tenor being limited, many would argue his skills could benefit from more time developing. However, some are convinced by his hitting ability and his brief MLB appearance in 2020, that he is able to contribute to an MLB line up and can continue to polish his game on the fly. For context, MLB.com projected his ETA for 2021. As his ranking in BA top 100 prospects jumped from #98 overall to #70 from this time last year, an argument could be made that his MLB debut left an impression with evaluators.

While a case can be made that Kirk belongs on the team to open 2021, with a system so flushed with Catching depth (Jansen, McGuire, Adams, etc), there is no immediate need to rush him. Whether Alejandro continues to develop the other facets of his game, or develops into an incredible bat-first player, there is considerable anticipation around this promising young backstop.

