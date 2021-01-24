Blue Jays Prospects: Baseball America #34, Jordan Groshans

Baseball America Recently Published Their 2021 Pre-Season List Of The Top 100 Prospects In Baseball. There Were Six (!) Blue Jays On The List. The third-highest Blue Jays Prospect (BA#34) Was Jordan Groshans.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





This Groshans article is part of a Jays From the Couch prospects series. The first piece was an overview of the six Blue Jays prospects who made Baseball America’s Top 100 list. Following that brilliant summary came three player profiles: Orelvis Martinez, Alejandro Kirk and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Background

In MLB’s 2018 June Amateur Draft, the Blue Jays used their first pick (12th overall) to select Groshans from Magnolia High. In the same draft, they also took teammate Adam Kloffenstein in the third round. The Blue Jays signed Groshans for below-slot value, which allowed them to sign Kloffenstein, who Baseball America ranked as the Jays #9 prospect.

Groshans is a 21-years old shortstop who stands 6’3″ and weighs 205 pounds. He throws and bats right-handed.

Baseball America

Groshans was among many prospects who saw their ranking drop from Baseball America’s previous Top 100 list, published on September 29, 2020. Groshans’s ranking slipped from #25 to #34. However, it is curious that many players’ rankings changed given the limited amount of new data. The Arizona Fall League did not operate in 2020 due to the pandemic. Although teams held instructional league games in October, there would not be much information gathered in those games.

Finally, of the six Blue Jays prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100 list, only Orelvis Martinez attended Toronto’s camp. My conclusion is that readers should not emphasize the changes in a player’s ranking from the most-recent 2020 prospects list. Readers should focus on the fact that the Blue Jays have six players in the Top 100, tied for second with Miami, and just one behind San Diego.

All quotes are courtesy of Baseball America.

Hitting

Groshans received a 60 grade for both his hitting and power.

Groshans has a long frame with an athletic, well-sequenced swing and an advanced offensive approach for his age. He has good bat speed, barrels quality fastballs and drives the ball with above-average raw power. With the moving parts in his swing, there are times when Groshans opens early and works around the ball, leaving him vulnerable against breaking balls away. When he stays back and gets into a good hitting position, he stays through the ball and is able to manipulate the barrel and drive the ball from right-center over to his pull side.

Baseball America reported that Groshans hit the most home runs among the hitters at the Blue Jays alternate site.

Fielding

Concerning defence, Baseball America bestowed a 60-grade to Groshans’s arm and a 50 in respect of his fielding and running.

Groshans reads the ball well off the bat and has a plus arm at shortstop, but his range and quickness will play better at third base, where he would have the tools to become an above-average defender.

The Future

Groshans has not played many games in recent years. He suited up for Toronto’s Class A team, the Lansing Lugnuts, in 2019 but only played 23 games. His season was cut short by a foot injury, but he managed to post a 0.909 OPS in 96 plate appearances.

Baseball America concluded their report by noting that the 2019 injury and the pandemic limited Groshans’s development. However, Groshans “has the upside to be a force in the middle of a lineup.”

Concerning when Groshans likely arrives at the MLB level, Baseball America did not provide an estimate. My guess would be 2023, but it could be late in the 2022 season if all goes well for him.

The last word

Of all the Blue Jays prospects, Groshans has probably been the most affected by the pandemic. He missed most of the 2019 season due to a foot ailment, and his 2020 campaign was limited to the alternate site. Accordingly, these factors have somewhat hindered Groshans’s development. However, he remains a top prospect for the Blue Jays.

