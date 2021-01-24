Who Should Be at Top of Blue Jays Lineup

By signing George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays have added even more depth and options to the top of their lineup

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays just completed the largest free agent deal in their history signing George Springer to a $150M contract. There are so many reasons why this news should excite fans from the talent boost, to the implications for available money to the potential for enticing other top talent. It also adds some rather nice production to their lineup with many thinking that Springer will sit atop the offensive machine.

But, one has to wonder if that is where he should be and whether there are other ways to score some runs.

Springer has hit first in 603 games (2761 PA) over his career, so it is easy to see why folks pencil him in that spot. He’s got a career OPS of .867 with 136 HR leading off. His 137 wRC+ is tough to argue against to be sure. So, at the end of the day, one could live with celebrate their new lead off hitter. How long he remains the leadoff hitter is anyone’s guess. BUT, if manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to, he could consider some different options.

Let’s talk about Cavan Biggio. The 25 yr old lefty brings a career OBP of .388 out of the lead off spot. His wOBA of .363 and wRC+ of 128 would certainly have to be given some consideration. So, consider this: Biggio hits left handed pitching slightly better than he does right (according to his 125 wRC+ vs 114 wRC+). His OPS is also higher vs lefties. What if Montoyo could use Springer’s power, which significantly exceeds Biggio’s to score more runs. Biggio gets on base, maybe steals second using his intelligence and Springer has a runner in scoring position to do with what he can.

If we want to take that thought exercise further, we could consider it as an everyday option. Biggio’s numbers in the above categories do not suffer that greatly against a right handed pitcher. Saying he hits lefties better is technically correct, but there is not a massive difference, so the argument could be made to keep Biggio in the leadoff spot.

If you are more of a traditionalist and believe that your leadoff player should be someone with speed and can steal bases. Well, in this area, Springer has 48 total SB for his 7 year career. His Spd rating was 4.4 last season and his BsR score was 1.3. For Biggio, he has 20 stolen bases over his 2 year career and had never been caught! His 2020 Spd rating was 4.8 and his BsR score was 0.8, but 4.9 in 2019. Honestly, Biggio is not exactly Rickey Henderson, but he is a smart runner and Springer’s power makes me think that Biggio should leadoff.

Previously, the Blue Jays ran with Bo Bichette hitting 2nd, which would follow the philosophy of putting your best hitter in that spot. For ages, your best hitter hit third, but some math people pointed out that the 2nd spot gets more at bats. So, now we tend to see the best overall hitter there. And, up until last week, Bichette was absolutely the team’s best hitter. But, there’s a new man in town who can wear that crown. Oh, just in case…Vladimir Guerrero Jr.very well could become the team’s bets hitter, but he isn’t right now.

This post may seem like nitpicking when you think about it. The offense is much better with Springer added and whether he hits first or second, the Blue Jays are going to score runs. But, a long winter has left with not much to think about and this signing has done something to shake that off. And, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Montoyo, a guy who certainly likes to try different things, would consider this idea as well.

Biggio (2B)

Springer (CF)

Bichette (SS)

Vlad Jr (1B/3B/DH)

Teoscar Hernandez (RF)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.(LF)

Rowdy Tellez (1B/DH)

NEW ADDITION FOR 3B

Danny Jansen (C)

This looks like a rather nice linenup, capable of scoring a lot of runs. It was before this offseason began and it just got a whole lot better. There is also time (and room) to find an everyday third base option, which would likely impact the bottom half of the lineup…unless Ross Atkins manages to pull off some magic and land Kris Bryant or Matt Chapman or Mike Moustakas or …you get the idea.

So, as of today, the Toronto Blue Jays look to have a potent offense, but if they want to try to get even more out of it – not a bad idea, considering their rotation looks like it could use some run support – they should consider putting Springer in the second spot behind Biggio and watch the runs pile up.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *