Blue Jays Prospects: Baseball America #19, Austin Martin

Baseball America Recently Published Their 2021 Pre-Season List Of The Top 100 Prospects In Baseball. There Were Six (!) Blue Jays On The List. The second-highest Blue Jays Prospect (BA#19) Was Austin Martin.

This Martin article is part of a Jays From the Couch prospects series. The first piece was an overview of the six Blue Jays prospects who made Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list. Following that brilliant summary came four player profiles: Orelvis Martinez, Alejandro Kirk, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Jordan Groshans.

Background

In MLB’s 2020 June Amateur Draft, the Blue Jays used their first pick (5th overall) to select Austin Martin from Vanderbilt University. Heading into the draft, Martin was the consensus #2-rated prospect, but he fell into the Blue Jays’ laps.

Martin is a 21-years old shortstop who stands 6’0″ and weighs 185 pounds. He throws and bats right-handed.

Baseball America

Martin was among many prospects who saw their ranking drop from Baseball America’s previous Top 100 list, published on September 29, 2020. Martin’s ranking slipped from #13 to #19. However, it is curious that many players’ rankings changed given the relative lack of new information. The Arizona Fall League did not operate in 2020 due to the pandemic. Although teams held instructional league games in October, there would not be much information gathered in those games. Finally, of the six Blue Jays prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100 list, only Orelvis Martinez attended Toronto’s camp. My conclusion is that readers should not emphasize the changes in a player’s ranking from the most-recent 2020 prospects list. Readers should focus on the fact that the Blue Jays have six players in the Top 100, tied for second with Miami, and just one behind San Diego.

All quotes are courtesy of Baseball America.

Hitting

Martin received a 70 grade for his hitting and 55 for power.

Martin is a well-rounded, intensely competitive player with quick hands and a short, direct swing geared for line drives. He has excellent hand-eye coordination, which leads to a high contact rate and good plate coverage, with no problems barreling high-end velocity. Martin’s bat speed and swing efficiency allow him to let the ball travel deep before deciding whether to swing, which, along with his keen eye for the strike zone, helps him get on base at a high clip. Martin’s offensive value will come more from his on-base skills than his power, but he has solid-average raw power that was showing up more in games before the season shut down.

Baseball America noted that Martin “spent the summer at the alternate training site and consistently put together the most disciplined at-bats of any hitter in Rochester.”

Fielding

Concerning defence, Baseball America bestowed a 55-grade to Martin’s running and a 50 in respect of his fielding and arm.

A tick above-average runner, Martin is athletic and was announced as a shortstop on draft day. He spent a lot of time at shortstop at the alternate site but moved around to third base, second base and center field. He played mostly third base in 2020, with hands that work well in the dirt, but throwing accuracy issues prompted Vanderbilt to move him from third base to center field in 2020.

For more insight into Martin’s defensive game, I examined Baseball America’s 2020 Draft Report. They stated that “while Martin doesn’t have elite speed or the best first step, he has the instincts and athleticism to potentially handle center field.” Baseball America judged Martin to be “more of an above-average to a plus runner than a burner.” According to Baseball America, “even if Martin doesn’t wind up at shortstop, he has the defensive ability to become an asset at a premium position.” That position could be center field, third base or second base.

The Future

Baseball America concluded their report by noting that Martin’s “future position remains unsettled, but he has the hitting ability and versatility to develop into a plus regular at a multitude of positions.” Furthermore, Martin is “advanced enough to start in high-Class A in 2021”.

Concerning when Martin likely arrives at the MLB level, Baseball America did not provide an estimate. My guess would be 2023, but it could be late in the 2022 season if all goes well for him. This estimate is the same as Jordan Groshan’s.

The last word

Baseball America slotted Martin in as the Blue Jays #2 prospect. The most promising aspect of Martin’s game is his hitting. Still, he also has the tools, instincts, and athleticism to play a premium position. Blue Jays fans should be optimistic about prospect Martin.

