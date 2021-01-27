Blue Jays Prospects: Baseball America #14, Nate Pearson

Baseball America Recently Published Their 2021 Pre-Season List Of The Top 100 Prospects In Baseball. There Were Six (!) Blue Jays On The List. The highest-rated Blue Jays Prospect (BA#14) Was Nate Pearson.

This Pearson article is part of a Jays From the Couch prospects series. The first piece was an overview of the six Blue Jays prospects who made Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list. Following that brilliant summary came five player profiles: Orelvis Martinez, Alejandro Kirk, Simeon Woods Richardson, Jordan Groshans, and Austin Martin.

Background

In MLB’s 2017 June Amateur Draft, the Blue Jays used their first pick (22nd overall) to select Logan Warmoth. The Blue Jays’ next first-round selection was #28, which was the compensation pick received when Cleveland signed free agent Edwin Encarnacion after the 2016 season. Toronto chose Nate Pearson from Central Florida Community College with that pick.

Pearson is a 24-years old right-handed pitcher who stands 6’6″ and weighs 250 pounds. His 2018 season with Dunedin ended after just 1.2 innings when a line drive fractured Pearson’s right forearm. However, Pearson did return in 2018 to pitch 20.1 innings in the Arizona Fall League. 2019 was a better year for Pearson; he threw 101.2 innings for three different minor league teams.

At the MLB level, Pearson made his debut in 2020 as a starting pitcher. He pitched 18 innings in his four starts before hitting the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow. Pearson returned later that season and struck out five of six batters he faced during his two perfect innings of relief in the postseason.

Baseball America

Pearson was among many prospects who saw their ranking drop from Baseball America’s previous Top 100 list, published on September 29, 2020. His ranking slipped from #5 to #14. However, it is curious that many players’ rankings changed given the limited amount of new information. The Arizona Fall League did not operate in 2020 due to the pandemic. Although teams held instructional league games in October, there would not be much information gathered in those games. Finally, of the six Blue Jays prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100 list, only Orelvis Martinez attended Toronto’s camp. My conclusion is that readers should not emphasize the changes in a player’s ranking from the most-recent 2020 prospects list. Readers should focus on the fact that the Blue Jays have six players in the Top 100, tied for second with Miami, and just one behind San Diego.

All quotes are courtesy of Baseball America.

Tool Grades

Baseball America assigned the following grades to Pearson: fastball – 80; curveball – 50; slider – 70; changeup – 55; and control – 55.

Scouting Report

Fastball

Pearson has a huge frame with a power fastball to match. He sits 94-98 mph, touched 101 in the majors and has previously been as high as 104, showing the ability to get empty swings when he elevates.

Slider

Baseball America noted that Pearson “significantly improved his mid-80s slider during his time in the minors and saw it carry over to the majors”. Another positive attribute for Pearson is his ability to “add and subtract from his slider, landing it in the strike zone or burying it for a chase pitch when necessary.”

Other Pitches

According to Baseball America, when Pearson keeps his changeup down, “it shows flashes of being a solid-average pitch at 86-89 mph”. However, he did not use his changeup much in 2020, and it has been below-average at the MLB level. Pearson threw an occasional 75-79 mph curveball, usually early in the count, and demonstrated “better control of his curveball than he does with his changeup.”

Control

‘Pearson showed electric stuff but got into trouble in the majors because of his control. That hasn’t been an issue for Pearson in the past, and his athletic, efficient delivery suggests he should be able to throw more strikes going forward”.

Other Matters

Baseball America observed that “Pearson has plenty of starter traits, but durability is still a question” because his 101.2 innings in 2019 were a career-high. Also, given that Pearson throws so hard, “some scouts pause about his ability to handle a starter’s workload.”

The Future

“If Pearson shows he can hold up as a starter and throw strikes as he did in the minor leagues, he has the stuff to develop into a true No. 1 starter”. Baseball America concluded their report with the opinion that Pearson “should be an integral part of Toronto’s rotation in 2021”.

The last word

Pearson is a prospect that created much buzz among fans of the Blue Jays. He has the tools and frame to become a number one starter. Even better is the fact that fans can see him pitch at the MLB level in 2021.

