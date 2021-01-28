The Blue Jays’ positional depth is something to behold

With big offseason splashes, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves with a rather talented and deep roster…one of the best in MLB

On two consecutive Tuesdays, Blue Jays fans experienced that rare pleasant surprise that results from one’s team spending some serious money to acquire high-quality players. The additions of George Springer and Marcus Semien fill two key needs for the Jays: a top centre fielder and high-level infield depth. The moves, in conjunction with last year’s signing of Hyun-Jin Ryu, also go a long way towards easing concerns that top free agents will never sign in Toronto and that the current front office views keeping costs down as more important than winning championships. Simply put, it’s been a good week or so to be a Jays fan.

Obviously, it is important to note that championships are not won in the off-season. That said, it’s also worth noting that the players that help teams win championships are often acquired during off-seasons, so the two different versions of success are not completely unrelated.

While I quite enjoyed basking in the afterglow of the two signings, the most positive surprise I experienced in recent days occurred when I checked out FanGraphs’ Depth Charts projections for the upcoming season and saw that the Blue Jays are currently ranked fourth in the majors in projected wins above replacement. Fourth. In the majors. That’s pretty good!

Before I dig into those projections a bit more, it’s worth getting some caveats out of the way early. The off-season isn’t over yet, so there will be further changes to the rosters and playing time estimates used in FanGraphs’ projections. I will be comparing teams whose off-seasons are likely at different levels of complete. Moreover, projections are simply projections and the actual games that are eventually played are what matter most. Finally, this is based on the Depth Charts projections before the inclusion of Steven Matz.

While the Jays’ overall WAR projection tells us a great deal about the team’s quality, the consistently high level of quality across the team is what I’m most interested in highlighting.

Let’s start with the team’s pitching staff. The Jays’ rotation currently projects to produce the eighth-most WAR in the majors, even after assuming that Tanner Roark will pitch 138 innings. It’s a balanced rotation, with Ryu leading the way (3.3 WAR), solid contributions from Robbie Ray (2.5), Ross Stripling (2) and Nate Pearson (2.2), and Trent Thornton (0.9) getting the occasional start.

In trading for Matz, it seems that the Jays are betting that Pete Walker can help Matz tap into the potential that made him a highly-touted prospect heading into the 2016 season — Baseball America ranked him 13th, ZiPS ranked him 10th and MLB Pipeline ranked him 15th. My guess is that his addition to the lineup will likely lead to a slight increase in the Jays’ projected pitching WAR, as Roark and Thornton will probably be the ones to lose starts and Matz has a stronger projected FIP than both.

The Jays are currently projected to have a top-ten bullpen in 2021. Kirby Yates, another new signing, is expected to be the team’s top producer (1.3 WAR). That said, an over-performance is very possible, given that he produced 5.2 WAR over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. As was the case in 2020, Rafael Dolis and Jordan Romano are expected to make important late-inning contributions, while countless young arms (Ryan Borucki, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy and other) will provide middle-inning support. With few particularly productive relievers still available on the free agent market, I doubt that projection rank changes much by Opening Day.

Obviously, the position player group is where the Jays really stand out. With the additions of George Springer and Marcus Semien, the Jays are now projected to have the third-strongest production from CF (4.2 WAR) and the fourth-strongest production from 2B (3.4 WAR).

That said, the incumbents are expected to be key contributors as well. The catching group led by Danny Jansen owns their position’s sixth-strongest projection (3.1 WAR). Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Rowdy Tellez lead the fifth-strongest projected first base group (2.9 WAR). A Cavan Biggio-led third base group is projected to produce the ninth-most WAR (3.5) at the hot corner.

Ahead of his first full season as a major leaguer, big things are expected from Bo Bichette. Over 75 big league games, he has produced 2.6 WAR, a five-win pace over a full season. Even though the projections hedge a little — he is expected to produce 4.3 WAR over 644 plate appearances — his production is still expected to rank fifth in the majors at his position.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. projects to get most of the reps in left field. While the Jays’ cumulative production from LF projects to “only” be 2.1 WAR, that still represents the position’s sixth-highest level of production. At this point, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk are expected to share RF. While a relative weak point for the Jays, their cumulative projection of 1.8 WAR nevertheless ranks a solid 14th in the majors. The DH spot projects to be shared primarily by Tellez, Hernandez and Alejandro Kirk. With each expected to be above-average hitters, their combined production is projected to rank fourth.

The quality throughout the Jays’ roster is really quite impressive. As a group, the infield projects to produce 17.5 WAR, tops in the majors, while the outfield’s 8.1 WAR projection ranks sixth. Even the team’s less-heralded pitching staff projects to be a strong group overall, with a 15.8 WAR projection that ranks seventh.

The team’s worst positional ranking, including the rotation and bullpen, is 14th (RF). No team’s worst positional ranking is higher than that and only the Yankees can match that. The Jays and the Dodgers are tied for the most positions with top-six rankings (seven) and have the single-most positions with top-nine rankings (ten). While I fully accept that any accusations of cherry-picking for those last two stats are well deserved, that doesn’t mean they don’t reflect the reality that few teams have as many talented players as the Jays currently do.

In an odd 2020 season, the Jays took an important step forward by finishing with a winning record and clinching a playoff spot. In what’s likely to be another unusual season, driven by an increasingly deep lineup, the Jays look primed to take an even bigger step towards championship contention.

