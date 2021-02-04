Why Blue Jays have a plan for pitching staff

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown they are focused on short outings for their starters, but does that make it a good idea?

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason knowing they needed pitching. It was one half of their stated goal, the other being improved defense, which one could argue has been addressed. Previously, I wrote about how Ross Atkins & Co have addressed their pitching needs and how it paints a very clear picture of how they intend to use their staff. There will be piggy backs/opener/short starts at an increased rate in 2021.

With several starters remaining on the open market, the Blue Jays have, to date, added to their bullpen. That, in and of itself doesn’t mean much since teams address their needs based on what comes in front of them, not necessarily in an order of need or preference. However, with the additions they’ve made and the in house options, there is all the makings for more shorter outings for Blue Jay pitchers.

However, the real question is whether that is a good idea. Teams around baseball have been dabbling in it with some increasing their usage. Toronto tried some of that last year and look to increase their efforts. But, again, is it a good idea? Let’s take a look at who is on the roster and how they perform as they go through opposing lineups. No doubt, there are a number of metrics we could use (ones the team is likely using), but for the sake of simplicity, we’ll use times through the order (TTO per Fangraphs) as it shows just how long a pitcher can last in a game. For this post, we’ll focus on the 7 projected starters according to MLB.com.

Hyun Jin Ryu

1st TTO: 304 IP, 2.63 ERA, 3.08 xFIP

2nd TTO: 287.2 IP, 2.85 ERA, 3.48 xFIP

3rd TTO: 201 IP, 3.67 ERA, 3.83 xFIP

Nate Pearson (small sample size alert!)

1st TTO: 8.1 IP, 7.56 ERA, 6.45 xFIP

2nd TTO: 7 IP, 3.86 ERA, 5.98 xFIP

3rd TTO: 1 IP, 18.00 ERA, 6.98 xFIP

Tanner Roark

1st TTO: 397 IP, 3.38 ERA, 4.11 xFIP

2nd TTO: 389 IP, 3.61 ERA, 4.28 xFIP

3rd TTO: 273.2 IP, 4.93 ERA, 4.58 xFIP

Robbie Ray

1st TTO: 333 IP, 3.11 ERA, 3.47 xFIP

2nd TTO: 314.2 IP, 3.80 ERA, 4.03 xFIP

3rd TTO: 185.1 IP, 6.99 ERA, 4.22 xFIP

Trent Thornton

1st TTO: 63.2 IP, 4.38 ERA, 5.05 xFIP

2nd TTO: 57 IP, 5.37 ERA, 4.92 xFIP

3rd TTO: 24.1 IP, 7.03 ERA, 5.54 xFIP

Tyler Chatwood

1st TTO: 300 IP, 2.88 ERA, 4.06 xFIP

2nd TTO: 273.2 IP, 5.59 ERA, 4.61 xFIP

3rd TTO: 173 IP, 5.10 ERA, 5.22 xFIP

Steven Matz

1st TTO: 222.1 IP, 4.09 ERA, 3.76 xFIP

2nd TTO: 217.1 IP, 4.06 ERA, 4.11 xFIP

3rd TTO: 128.2 IP, 5.32 ERA, 4.32 xFIP

Looking at the above numbers, it should be very obvious, if it wasn’t already, that the longer starters go, the worse they perform. We didn’t really need to compile all those numbers, really. It is a logical idea. However, going through the numbers, it becomes quite pronounced how the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays are impacted by said logic.

Their ace, Ryu is the only guy who has managed to keep his numbers respectable in the third time through the order. That said, his numbers do creep up as the game goes on. Perhaps, manager Charlie Montoyo could use different bullpen pieces on days Ryu starts. He won’t necessarily need a ‘long man’. Sure, there will be one off wonky games, but for the most part, you can and should pencil Ryu in for three times through the order.

However, beyond him, Montoyo had better get creative with the usage of his pitching staff. None of the remaining starters listed above can be penciled in for three times through the order. We can perhaps exclude Pearson from this blanket statement since he just doesn’t have the body of work yet to come to a conclusion on this matter. But, for the remainder, they will likely require a bullpen constructed the way Atkins has done it. With Anthony Kay, Thomas Hatch and others able to work a couple or three innings, the Blue Jays have some insurance.

None of this should be taken to mean that the Blue Jays must limit their starters every time out. The “hot hand” argument is very much real. If a starter is cruising, he should be allowed to continue. Having insurance and plans in place is well and good, but being a slave to them is silly. This is likely where the criticism for Montoyo will come in to play. Pulling a starter just because it is the plan while ignoring what is right in front of you is not a good idea.

The Blue Jays have created a pitching staff that provides them with flexibility and one that is insulated (to a degree) from having to leave starters in too long AND keeping some bullpen arms fresh. Rather than having to burn four relievers to complete a game, they may only need one or two. It is an interesting strategy, one that will have to play out over a full season in order to be judged.

And, for what it’s worth, Canadian starter, James Paxton is still available and his numbers increase as he goes through the order (duh!), but they would put him ahead of every name above except Ryu. If Toronto wants to save its bullpen and push one of teh above starter to the bullpen to fit in with their plan, signing Paxton would help.

