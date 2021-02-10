What it Means for the Blue Jays to be a Behemoth

Being a behemoth, the Toronto Blue Jays are in an enviable spot now and for years to come

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

In my last article here at Jays From the Couch I analyzed why Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro thought the Blue Jays could be a behemoth when it comes to market size and potential revenue generation. Shapiro also spoke about using that revenue to retain and acquire the talent needed to build and maintain a perennial contender. He also spoke about maintaining financial flexibility to make these player additions over multiple years. So, what does that mean and what can Blue Jay fans expect?

First of all I once again have to preface my thoughts with the fact that I believe the Jays have not entered the ‘all in’ stage of their competitive window. They have said all along that they want to build a perennial contender though a strong farm system graduating ‘waves’ of talent to the majors, augmented with free agent signings and trades for established veterans when needed. My comments / thoughts below will reflect this premise.

Salary Structure in 2021 and Beyond

According to Cots Baseball Contracts the Blue Jays Payroll peaked at $167,138,865 (11th overall) in 2018. While we do not know how high Rogers will allow the payroll to go, we can assume that they would allow it to return to this level, and given Shapiro’s ‘Behemoth’ comments, it could be significantly higher. Their current payroll sits at approximately $137,000,000 according to Fangraphs. Their future payroll commitments are as follows:

2021 $136,968,571

2022

$64,928,571

2023

$60,328,571

2024

$24,166,667

2025

$24,166,667

2026

$24,166,667

Even after allowing for yearly arbitration raises for the young core, the total payroll in future years will be no where near their payroll budget number. This is a very good thing!! So, what can Jays fan expect?

2021 – Competition and Final Exams

I think the upcoming baseball season will be used for two things – Competition and Final Exams. First, the front office will obviously try to compete for a playoff spot without jeopardizing the long term competitive window. They will sign additional free agents before opening day if it is on their terms, and could make a trade if they can acquire veteran talent with multiple years of control while not giving up their premium prospects. For the record, I can also see them trading multiple players off the fringe of their 40 man roster either for additional MLB talent or more likely a flyer on a ‘low rated’ prospect that they have an interest in (think a younger Santiago Espinal).

At the trade deadline, if there are within striking distance of a playoff spot, my guess is they will act as they did this year – add veteran talent without trading premium prospects. If things break right and they seem to have a chance for a deep playoff run, they may be more aggressive. Also at the deadline, I think they will look to take advantage of teams that want to shed salary due to pandemic induced loss of revenue, or otherwise. This could be a real opportunity for the Jays as they have lots of room to take on ‘unwanted’ payroll.

The second thing I think they will do this year is hold final exams. By that I mean they will determine once and for all if the young core, or which parts of it, are worthy of being the players that they try to win the World Series with. Examples include: Is Bo Bichette a championship caliber defender at short? Is Teoscar Hernandez a middle of the order bat? Is Tellez the second coming of David Ortiz!!? Which of the starting young starting pitchers are worthy of a rotation spot going forward? The answer provided to each of these questions will determine how they allocate the resources that will be generated by Shapiro’s behemoth.

2022- George Springer 2.0

Given the number (5) of extremely talented shortstops scheduled to be free agents next year, how Bo Bichette fares on his defensive exam will determine the Jays strategy next offseason. If he proves he can handle short (and I think he will) the Jays don’t have to allocate resources to one of the big 5 shortstops. If they decide Bichette needs to change positions they can make a huge splash by signing one of Lindor, Baez, Correa or Story (Seager is no prize defensively). Such a signing would move Bichette to second or third base vastly improving whatever position he moves to. This would be the kind of move that a ‘behemoth’ makes!

Regardless of what happens at short (and again, I think Bichette proves he can handle it) I think the Jays will be in the market for a free agent starting pitcher. Simply put, you can never have enough starting pitching. If the Dodgers add Bauer, the Jays can add a starter next year, no matter how well the young guns do. Next year the Jays can chase any of Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Lance Lynn, Eduardo Rodriguez, Dylan Bundy, Lance McCullers Jr., etc on the free agent market. Some of these will be shorter term contracts, some could be longer. Depending on how Teoscar and Tellez fair, they may be in the hunt for another slugging bat as well.

Conclusion

At this point it would be silly to speculate on what the Jays may do past next off season. Suffice it to say, they have the financial resources and flexibility to add one or two premium players to the roster on long term contracts a la George Springer. They also have the ability to plug holes on the roster with veterans on short term contracts a la Marcus Semien. In addition, they have the minor league prospects to trade for just about any controllable player on the market (pitching will be their most likely need). If fans thought these past few weeks were fun, next offseason could be even better. Lets just hope the owners and players can agree on a new collective bargaining agreement and not ruin the Jays long awaited run of contention.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *