Ten reasons the Blue Jays could wait until Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays could wait until the trade deadline to pull off a big trade for a number of reasons

In recent interviews with the media Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro spoke about the multiple opportunities to add quality players to the team such as this offseason, the upcoming trade deadline, next offseason etc. Today we will examine the potential benefits of waiting until the July 31 trade deadline to make a significant addition via trade. This is not to say that I do not think the Jays should sign one of the free agent starting pitchers currently on the market, it is just an analysis of why waiting to make a TRADE could be beneficial.

Now, on to the benefits of the Blue Jays waiting until the trade deadline to pull off a blockbuster…

1. They will know exactly where they stand in the playoff race

This one seems obvious, however given the amount of young players on the Jays this year the range of outcomes is large. If things break as they should the Jays will be in the heat of the playoff race. However, with a few injuries and / or underperformance it is possible they are on the outside looking in come July. Waiting till the deadline allows them to know exactly where they stand and if they should be acquiring or trading veterans.

2. They have a better understanding of their exact needs

Playing three or four months of the season gives the Jays enough time to fully evaluate their own players. They will have time to determine if there is a defensive upgrade needed a la Jose Reyes in 2015 and have a better idea of the work load Pearson and the other young pitchers can be expected to carry in the second half. They will be able to address underperformance at any position.

3. They can react to injury

Similar to fixing underperformance, waiting until the deadline allows them to react to any potential injury that may arise during the first half of the year. This issue should not be underestimated.

4. They have more time to evaluate their own prospects

This is especially important considering there was no minor league play last year. Waiting for the first half of the minor league season to unfold will give the Jays time to evaluate their prospects and determine who is untouchable and who can be moved for more immediate help. It will also allow them to determine if the potential surplus at the catching and shortstop positions is for real or if there has been regression by some of those players.

5. They can hope for a breakout performance

Similar to the above, giving their top prospects or rotation depth 3-4 months to play will allow for the POTENTIAL for one (or more) of those players to force their way onto the roster. This could free up resources for improvement in other areas.

6. More teams fall out out of the race

By the time the trade deadline comes around there are always teams that underperform and fall out of the race resulting in those teams selling off their veteran players. This potentially increases (or at least changes) the players available via trade. Cleveland and Cincinnati are two potential examples here.

7. Teams want to move payroll

With the Jays payroll flexibility they will be able to take advantage of teams looking to offload payroll. This is especially important and opportunistic with the loss of revenues caused by the pandemic.

8. More breakout players across the league

Every year players across the league out perform expectations. If some of these players are on expiring contracts they could be acquired relatively cheaply.

9. Better understanding of the teams finances

While home attendance will likely not be an issue during the pandemic, if the Jays are in contention and the TV ratings, merchandise sales and website traffic is up significantly the Jays ownership will better understand the revenue generation potential of this team which could lead them to take on more payroll via trade.

10. Every Team Needs a Boost

Every team likes to get reinforcements during the year. It shows the confidence of management in the players and often reinvigorates a team during a very long season. The boost in moral can be just as important as the additional talent acquired (games are not played on a computer, they are played by humans on the field, its not all about numbers).

Now, a very obvious disadvantage to waiting is that the player(s) being acquired will be with the team for less time and have less opportunity to help the team win. Most importantly however, us fans love nothing more than a blockbuster trade, and we WANT one to occur NOW! Someone much smarter than me once said ‘patience is a virtue’ I don’t know who she was, but she surely was not a baseball fan.

