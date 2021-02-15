Should the Blue Jays Wait and See?

Many Blue Jays fans and media pundits are preaching patience. If Ross Atkins waits until the Trade Deadline to address glaring needs, we will all be sitting and watching other teams play in the post-season.

Yesterday my JFtC colleague Jason MacDonald published a terrific piece outlining ten reasons the Blue Jays could wait until the Trade Deadline to pull off a big trade. Each of the ten points echoed the voices of many Blue Jays fans, praising the improvements made by the front office while preaching a “wait and see” approach to making “THE BIG TRADE”. Jason remained above the fray and did a terrific point-by-point analysis of the benefits Toronto could reap if they sit tight until actual games are played.

But I’m not buying what Ross Atkins is (not) selling.

Blue Jays supporters and apologists do have reasons for optimism. One of the prime jewels of the 2021 free agent treasure trove, George Springer, fell into the Toronto lineup after a long pursuit. With each Top Ten Right Now and prospect lists, fruits of the rebuild of the farm system bloom for all to enjoy. Bo…Biggio…Vladdy…Big Nate…Kirk. These names seem more like family members than ballplayers. Plus the 2020 Blue Jays made the playoffs. So even minor additions can only spell success in 2021, right?

Wrong…nyet…fuhgetaboutit.

At the risk of spoiling the World Series parade planning, allow me to throw some facts over the fiction.

THEY WILL HAVE A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THEIR EXACT NEEDS…

It has been suggested that an abbreviated 60-game schedule last season did not give the front office enough time to evaluate exactly what they had at their disposal. Dispersions over Atkins’ abilities to do just this over 60 seasons aside, the fact that Blue Jays fans and media could even consider giving the team brain trust a mulligan is appalling. While it has been more than 30 years since I interviewed for a major league front office job, I’m confident saying that a successful front office should already have a working knowledge of the talent potential of its own players. Minor league at-bats and pitching to teammates at alternate sites do not make up for real game action. But if Atkins and his minions do not have a grasp on what the players they’ve drafted and acquired are capable of over 162 game season, then perhaps Rogers needs to re-examine who they are giving the keys to the operations to.

More distressing is the thought that the front office could look at the roster and not see two glaring holes that should have been filled immediately after Springer was signed to patrol center field. All the hype surrounding the Marcus Semien signing distracts us from the fact that if a ball is hit to third base, someone who has never been a regular third basemen in their career will be asked to field it cleanly. Of course without a dependable front-end rotation arm, the thought of groundballs hit to third pales in comparison to the frequency of home runs and bullets to the gap a tired pitching staff will surrender as the season evolves into a Coors Field flashback.

To suggest Atkins and the Jays organization needs more time to evaluate team needs is a frightening thought. Same could be said about the point of “knowing what team finances will be like” as well. The Jays aren’t playing fantasy baseball and have over bid for players like Semien. They know their budget and they can spend now.

THEY CAN ADDRESS AN INJURY

Injuries are a consideration for every team every year. No team is immune and no team is fully prepared to replace core players. A practical approach would be to hold back some payroll dollars to spend on emergency replacements. But the more practical and logical approach is to assemble a roster at the start of a season with depth and flexibility needed to ride out minor injuries and even fill in for catastrophic losses. Especially when it comes to the rotation.

Yes, Toronto has re-signed Robbie Ray and A.J. Cole and added Tyler Chatwood and Kirby Yates this off-season (I refuse to acknowledge the Fiasco Loriano signing. The fact he will take even 1 pitch away from younger bullpen options causes uncontrollable wretching). Ray is not really an addition to the rotation- he merely reclaims his position. Cole, Chatwood and Yates are valuable bullpen pieces, but do not figure to be asked to start any games. Even if they are limited to once or twice through an opposing lineup. So what if Ryu suffers a significant injury early in the season. Or Tanner Roark and Nate Pearson suffer whiplash injuries looking over their shoulders anytime they show any sign of struggle or velocity drop. Where do the Blue Jays turn?

Of course they COULD HAVE signed a Paxton or Odorizzi or Walker. They COULD HAVE traded for Lance Lynn, Carlos Carrasco or (insert preference here). Instead an unforseen injury on the pitching staff will leave Atkins at the mercy of the more crafty and proactive GMs in the market. Meaning the acquisition cost for an adequate replacement will be higher than they would have expended in December. Or January. Or NOW. Think of it like waiting until the wedding reception to make your honeymoon plans. Not only will the options and price range be severely limited, your prospects for getting any love will be fecklessly compromised.

MORE TEAMS FALL OUT OF THE RACE/THEY HAVE BETTER IDEA OF THEIR STANDING IN PLAYOFF RACE

At first glance, this might seem like a strategic advantage for a team like the Blue Jays who took a chance and waited for games to play out their fortunes. Given the lack of expanded playoffs at this juncture of 2021, it may not take teams across both leagues long to realize they will not be contenders this season. So players on expiring contracts, coming up on arbitration, or simply underperforming may be made available at reduced prices. But there will also be at least one-third of the league to be confident in their prospects for a post-season berth. Many of these teams were hesitant during the off-season to add payroll expenses in light of 2020 losses and uncertain 2021 revenues. So instead of capitalizing on their distinct market leverage position going into the season, the Blue Jays will now have to compete with a larger field of competitors for these type of players. Which will naturally drive the acquisition prices higher than they have been up until the opening of camps next week.

As far as the Blue Jays’ own playoff prospects are concerned, given the makeup of the rotation, apparent pitcher use strategy that will tax the bullpen, and the scrambling of the infield defensive alignment, Toronto may be more dreamer than contender. Early pitching struggles and ineffective run prevention may just put the team out of contention before a single inning is played at the Rogers Centre. If this is the case, would it not make sense for the Jays to give increased opportunities to prospects and peddle assets like Semien, Grichuk, Hernandez, Roark and Yates to reset for 2022 and beyond?

The Blue Jays did add fuel to their tank this off season. But high performing engines will travel farther on a full tank than one that is three-quarters full. Ask the analytics crowd…numbers don’t lie. Springer Yates and Chatwood are terrific additions. But when I look at the Toronto roster as it stands now, Ross Atkins’ failure to fill the tank has left me feeling gassy.

