Things I am watching for in Spring Training

With Toronto Blue Jays pitchers and catchers reporting to Dunedin on February 18 and position players following on the 22nd I thought it would be a good time to talk about some of the things I am watching for in the coming weeks while the Jays get ready for the upcoming season.

First off, I love watching the young prospects. I can still remember watching Carlos Delgado catch in Spring Training way back when and Buck Martinez talking about how great a player he will be someday. I find this to be the most fun part of the spring. This year I am hoping to get a glimpse of the three young shortstops Jordan Groshans, Austin Martin and Orelvis Martinez – these guys have real potential to be difference makers in the not too distant future. The three pitchers I am most looking forward to seeing are Alec Manoah, Simeon Woods-Richardson and Adam Kloffenstein. I don’t think these three have the up side as the three shortstops, but they should be serviceable major league starters with potential for a bit more. A few others I am particularly interested in include CJ Van Eyk, Forest Wall and Yosver Zulueta. Zuluela is an international signee from Cuba with real potential to be a significant contributor to a major league rotation.

Here is what I am watching for from the players that could make the team out of spring training, or those that the team will depend on to make a contribution throughout the year.

Improved Pitch Control and Command

Ryan Borucki, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, Julian Merryweather and Trent Thornton have the stuff to get major league hitter out. For the most part they just need to improve their control (ability to throw a strike) and command (ability to throw a strike to a certain spot). I am also watching Kay to see if he can sharpen his curveball to make it more effective. If Merryweather can improve the deception on his changeup (make it look more like his fastball out of his hand) he could be an all star caliber pitcher.

Improved Pitch Control and Command v2

I have separated Nate Pearson and Robbie Ray from the five guys listed above because these two will be counted on to hold down spots in the starting rotation. If they both improve their control and command they Jays will be playoff bound. If they fail to consistently throws strikes, it could be a long season for Jays fans.

Improved Defence

All eyes will be on Bo Bichette to see if he has made improvements to his defence at short. He was already adequate, but he has improved every offseason so far, and if he improved again he will quiet any doubters out there for sure. He needs to prove that the Jays don’t have to try to sign one of the big five shortstops next offseason.

I’ll be watching to see how Vladimir Guerrero Jr. improved defensively over the off season as well. He is young, athletic and has a strong arm. I think he could play 3rd with a BIG offseason improvement, and I also think he could be a defensive asset at first, given his strong arm. This has to be the year his defensive position is settled. I am betting it is 1st base.

The New Guys

I am looking forward to getting my first real look at Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood and Steven Matz. If these guys return to form, especially Yates who was an elite closer with the Padres, the Jays could have a special year. I can throw Ross Stripling in this group as well as I think we didn’t see him at this best after he came over from the Dodger at the trade deadline last year.

The Other New Guy

I will be watching to see where Marcus Semien plays during spring training. He was a shortstop the last few years and apparently requested that he play 2nd with the Jays as Bo is not moving off of short for him. I think Semien will realize he is most valuable to the team playing 3rd base, while filling in for Bo at short from time to time. This will allow Biggio to settle in at 2nd base for the foreseeable future.

Catchers

Danny Jansen‘s productivity and health is of upmost importance to the Jays this year. If he misses significant time we have to hope that Alejandro Kirk is ready to handle a pitching staff in a playoff race. It is a lot to expect of a rookie especially if a lot of the pitchers are rookies themselves. The Jays could be really exposed here if anything happens to Jansen.

The Corner Outfielders

If Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez keep making progress with the bats the Jays offence will be elite. I’ll be watching for less strikeouts and just a little more ‘hitting the other way’. I think their defence will be fine.

Pitch Selection

Every time I watch Rowdy Tellez bat I think of David Ortiz. Every time I say ‘Rowdy Tellez’ I wish I was a baseball broadcaster, what a wonderful baseball name, but I digress….. If Rowdy can work the count a bit and lay off the pitch outside of the strike zone more often he can be an offensive monster. His power is immense. Unfortunately, the list of used car salesmen that had the same thing written about them is a long one. Here’s hoping Rowdy makes the adjustment, I’ll be rooting for him!

Healthy Veterans

I just hope that Hyun-Jin Ryu and George Springer report and stay healthy all spring and throughout the year. They are already polished players and just have to go about their business to get ready for the season. I’ll be watching the young Jays to see if they learn from these two professions on how to prepare themselves for the season. Let’s hope we don’t see any model airplanes on the field!

The Bullpen Wildcards

Tim Mayza is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and if healthy could prove to be a real valuable lefty out of the pen. Likewise, Francisco Liriano is a wily vet who if healthy and can find his control can be a real asset in the pen. Ty Tice is a 5’9″ right handed fireballer who could surprise and be called up at some point this year to help an overworked bullpen. I’ll be keeping on eye on all three of these guys.

The Fulcrum

No team should ever put this much pressure on a 22 year old young man, but if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can hit like everyone says Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can hit, the Jays offence will be an unstoppable force that cannot be contained. If he continues to make modest improvements things will be fine, but if he breaks out, things will be really fun in Blue Jay Land!

The Best Part

Most of all this spring I will be watching with quiet joy a Blue Jays team that has taken significant steps to contend for a playoff spot. This is the only year where we get to see this group emerge as a serious playoff contender. Next year will be different. There will be more expectations and more consternation. I’ll be enjoying seeing Bo, Vlad, Cavan, Lourdes, Nate and the rest of the young kids change from ‘prospects’ to big league players and all stars and hopefully playoff hero’s before my eyes.

