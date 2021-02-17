Walker versus Odorizzi: A Choice for the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays could use another established pitcher for the 2021 starting rotation. Taijuan Walker and Jake Odorizzi are free-agent starters worthy of consideration.

When the current off-season began, FanGraphs listed Taijuan Walker (#6) and Jake Odorizzi (#7) on their top eighteen free-agent starting pitchers. Each player has a track record that suggests that they could be a #3 starter for Toronto. Still, there are risks associated with each pitcher. Who is a better candidate for Toronto?

Starter performance levels

What rotation slot best describes the 2021 versions of Walker and Odorizzi? Number 2? Number 3 or 4? Let’s examine that question.

For argument’s sake, assume that a #1 starter’s fWAR lies within the 81st to 100th percentile of starter fWARs. A #2 starter’s fWAR resides in the 61st to 80th percentile, and so on. Also, other key metrics can be broken down into percentile bands for starters. Accordingly, Table 1 presents percentile breakpoints for fWAR, ERA, and FIP. The data reflects the average for the 2015 to 2019 seasons.

The highlights are as follows:

The fWAR, ERA, and FIP breakpoints for a #1 starter are 2.9, 3.49, and 3.69, respectively.

For a #2 starter, the fWAR, ERA, and FIP breakpoints are 2.0, 4.03, and 4.11, respectively.

The fWAR, ERA, and FIP breakpoints for a #3 starter are 1.2, 4.52, and 4.55, respectively.

For a #4 starter, the fWAR, ERA, and FIP breakpoints are 0.4, 5.21, and 5.13, respectively.

Based upon the projections found in Table 1, Walker and Odorizzi would be #3 starters in 2021.

Why add to the starting rotation?

First, as noted above, it is good to add a #3 starter to a rotation.

Second, depth is a good thing. According to a 2014 FanGraphs article, teams will, on average, use ten different starters during a season. PECOTA identified Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Robbie Ray, and Tanner Roark as strictly starters. The list of starters/long men includes Steven Matz, Ross Stripling, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, T.J. Zeuch and Trent Thornton. Therefore, sliding Walker or Odorizzi into the starting five makes sense because the Blue Jays would maintain the team’s flexibility in the starter-long man category.

Third, the Blue Jays may employ a piggyback approach for Pearson, who has not thrown many innings in recent years: 2017 – 20.1; 2018 – 1.2; 2019 – 101.2; and 2020- 18.0. The piggyback will dip into the starter strength. Hence, signing Odorizzi or Walker will be a beneficial move.

Fourth, Hatch, Kay and Thornton would likely benefit from a stint in Buffalo. Also, all three pitchers have waiver options in 2021

Data

Table 2 summarizes Walker and Odorizzi’s percentile rankings for two time periods: 2019 to 2020 and 2017 to 2020. I did not present Odorizzi’s 2020-only stats because he pitched just 13 innings in 2020. The data offered include K%, ERA, FIP, fWAR, and others. Table 3 details some Statcast numbers (for example, xBA and xSLG) for 2019 to 2020 and 2017 to 2020 periods.

The Walker Case

Player profile

Walker joined the Mariners in 2013 at the age of 21. He posted a 3.84 ERA and a 6.6 fWAR during his career. Walker has battled injuries, including Tommy John surgery in May of 2018, and only pitched 14 innings in 2018 and 2019.

The numbers

The highlights from Table 2 are as follows:

During the 2017-2020 period, Walker was not a strike-thrower, as demonstrated by his 25th percentile slot in Strike%.

He was very good at limiting home runs (80% percentile in HR/9).

In terms of ERA, Walker slotted in at the 88th percentile, but his FIP was less impressive (62nd).

Walker’s innings ranked in the 3rd percentile during the 2019-2020 segment. Accordingly, there is little value in looking at his other data points.

In 2020, his ERA was impressive (85th percentile), but his FIP was 35th, and his Strike% was 19th.

The highlights from Table 3 are as follows:

The expected stats for the 2017-2020 segment, which remove the impact of defence and luck from batted balls, describe a below-median pitcher.

His xBA, xSLG%, and xwOBA rank near or in the bottom-third of starters.

Walker’s BA, SLG%, and wOBA were no worse than the 84th percentile during the 2019-2020 period.

However, his relative ranking in xBA, xSLG%, and xwOBA is no better than the 54th percentile.

Walker’s expected stats depict a pitcher who is median, at best. Hence, he is closer to a #3/#4 starter than a #2.

The contract

For a detailed explanation of the factors considered in the contract computation, please refer to Appendix A. It is important to note that a reasonable contract value falls within a range of other valid contract values. There is no precise number for a contract estimate; it is not like going to the grocery store to buy broccoli.

Table 4 shows that a reasonable contract for Walker is a two-year, USD 16.8 million deal. This contract value is less than FanGraphs estimate of two-years, USD 19.0 million. However, with Spring Training starting soon, the Jays may secure Walker’s services on a one-year deal for USD 8.0 million.

The Odorizzi Case

Player profile

The Brewers drafted Odorizzi in the first round of the 2008 June Amateur Draft. Still, Milwaukee traded Odorizzi to the Royals on December 19, 2010. He made his MLB debut on September 23, 2012, at the age of 22. December 9, 2012, was another moving day for Odorizzi because the Royals traded him to the Rays. During the 2014-2019 period with the Rays and Twins, Odorizzi averaged 166 innings per season and posted a 3.94 ERA, 4.22 FIP and a 9.0 fWAR. Odorizzi signed a Qualifying Offer from the Twins for the 2020 season. Accordingly, there are no draft-pick or bonus-pool reduction costs associated with signing him to a 2021 contract.

Odorizzi has had some injury issues during his career. In 2017, he missed 32 days due to hamstring and finger ailments. In 2019, Odorizzi was absent for 11 days due to finger woes. The 2020 season saw him miss 54 days: concussion – 26; back – 17; and finger – 11.

The numbers

The highlights from Table 2 are as follows:

During the 2017-2020 period, Odorizzi was a relative workhorse with his 72nd percentile ranking in innings pitched.

He was not a strikeout pitcher, given his 22 nd percentile ranking.

percentile ranking. His ERA was a tick above the median, but his FIP was more impressive (72 nd percentile).

percentile). In terms of K% and fWAR, 2019 was a breakout campaign for Odorizzi, which vaulted his 2019-2020 marks to 82 nd and 83 rd percentile, respectively.

and 83 percentile, respectively. His ERA was 75 th percentile, and Odorizzi’s FIP was even better (87 th ).

percentile, and Odorizzi’s FIP was even better (87 ). Although Odorizzi’s K% was very good, his Strike% dipped to 49th percentile, which is worse than it was for the 2017-2020 period (69th).

The highlights from Table 3 are as follows:

In terms of xSLG and xwOBA (xERA), Odorizzi was a below-median pitcher during the 2017-2020 segment.

Odorizzi produced good expected metrics in 2019, which strongly influenced the 2019-2020 results.

His xSLG and xERA were 65 th and 69 th percentile, respectively.

and 69 percentile, respectively. For both the 2017-2020 and 2019-2020 periods, Odorizzi’s xBA looks much better than his xSLG marks.

The contract

What is a reasonable contract for Odorizzi? The answer depends in part upon the term. When free agency commenced, both FanGraphs Crowdsource and MLB Trade Rumors suggested a three-year contract was appropriate. If that is the case, then Table 5 depicts that the fair value for Odorizzi would be a three-year, USD 27.3 million deal. This estimate is less than the Crowdsource and MLBTR USD 39 million. FanGraphs projected a one-year, USD 12 million contract.

Because we are nearing Spring Training, I think the Blue Jays can hold firm on a one-year contract for USD 10 or 12 million.

Walker versus Odorizzi

Table 6 summarizes Walker’s 2020 campaign, his best season (2017), and Odorizzi’s standout 2019 season. The highlights are as follows:

Concerning Walker, his 2017 xBA and xSLG was a tick better than the MLB average.

In the case of Odorizzi, his SLG was much better than his xSLG (0.368 vs 0.406). Odorizzi had a bit of luck during the 2019 campaign.

Walker’s 2020 season reveals that good fortune was his friend, as evidenced by his 0.362 SLG compared to a 0.454 xSLG.

In his best season, Walker was close to MLB-average in terms of xBA and xSLG. Odorizzi’s 2019 xBA and xSLG were better than the MLB average. Therefore, data indicates that there is more upside with peak Odorizzi than peak Walker.

From a contract perspective, the Blue Jays have expressed a desire to maintain financial flexibility heading into 2022. Furthermore, I suspect that Walker may accept a one-year deal because of his age (2021 is Walker’s age-28 season). On the other hand, 2021 will be Odorizzi’s age-31 campaign. He may be motivated to be firmer on a multi-year contract.

My conclusion is that I would prefer Odorizzi because he has demonstrated more upside than Walker. However, the first free agent who is willing to sign a one-year deal at a price noted earlier is who I would sign.

The last word

If the Blue Jays signed either Walker or Odorizzi, the starting rotation would be better. Both pitchers project as #3 starters, and their addition to the squad would provide depth. Neither Walker nor Odorizzi are without injury concerns given the recent past. The better option is Odorizzi, but the one who is willing to sign a one-year contract is the preferred choice.

