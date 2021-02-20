The Blue Jays are much improved, leading us to think about them competing for a World Series this coming season

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

It is so refreshing to be able to write an article with the above title!! The Blue Jays have turned the corner from rebuilding to contending and it didn’t even take as long as many people thought it would. The young core of Bichette, Lourdes Jr., Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Pearson and Jansen have been supplemented by the likes of Ryu, Springer, Semien, Yates, and others to create a team designed and ready to challenge for the American League pennant. Supported by a top 3 farm system this organization is primed for an extended period of contention not seen in these parts in over 30 years.

Before I get to the ‘five keys’, I should mention that I believe that overall the team is going to ‘organically’ play better in most regards. With another year of development and experience the young core should naturally (through lots of hard work) play better defence, reduce base running mistakes, have more patience at the plate and throw more strikes. There will also be some regression on the roster and injuries are a certainty, but overall the team will naturally be better than last year, even before the addition of Springer et al. Keeping this in mind, here are my five keys to the Blue Jays competing for a World Series in 2021.

Superstar Health

The Blue Jays two superstars, Hyun Jin Ryu and George Springer have to stay on the field and have relatively healthy years. In the case of Ryu, given his history, if they Jays can get 25 starts from him they should be happy. The key is that come September, he is healthy and feeling good for a drive to, and through, the playoffs. The team can weather the loss of 5 starts from their ace, but not in September and October.

George Springer has never been considered a challenger for Cal Ripkin Jr’s consecutive games played streak during his career. Given the Jays’ loaded offence they should be happy with Springer playing his typical 120 – 130 games and allowing Grichuk to play center field occasionally to give him a day off. As with Ryu, having Springer healthy in September and October is the big key. Not only will the team need his offence and defence when it matters most, but the Jays’ young core will need his experience and leadership on the field when the pressure of fall baseball is upon them.

A Third Superstar

One of either Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will have to break out and become the all star caliber player they have been projected to be. Organic, marginal improvements are OK for most of the young players, but this offence needs another superstar to go deep into the playoffs. After Springer, one of these two kids must become the guy other teams obsess about in pre game preparation. Either Bo or Vlad must become more than someone who can hit a 3 run home run in a 9-3 blowout, they will have to become the guy expected to get the big base hit off an elite closer to win the game in the 9th inning.

Lock Down Closer

Kirby Yates was a good reliever in 2017 and arguably the best closer in baseball in 2018-19. Last year was largely lost to an elbow injury which is reportedly fine now. If Yates can return to his 2018-19 form, or even something close to that, the Jays bullpen goes from ‘good with potential’ to ‘very good to great’. I know the stat heads dislike the word closer, but having someone like a prime Kirby Yates warming up in the opposing bullpen must have an impact on the mindset of human beings playing baseball on national TV, if not computer simulators in a basement or board room.

Patience at the Plate

This is more broad than the other categories above, however I feel it is imperative that the Jays young hitters ‘learn to hit’ and stop obsessing about launch angle and exit velocity. Winning games matters, and a single the opposite way with runners in scoring position is just as important as a solo home run. They have to learn to work the count, look for their pitch to hit, go the other way and take a walk. Until they do those things, they will be great at running up the score against bad pitchers, but not so great at winning games against playoff caliber pitchers.

Trade Deadline Additions

The Blue Jays have an ace in Ryu, and in Ray, Roark, Matz and Chatwood they have four starters (or bulk pitchers) who had bad years last ‘year’ and will likely be closer to their historical statistics this year. That is to say they will be alright, but likely not the guys you want starting game two in a playoff series. That being said, the above veterans, combined with the young Pearson, Hatch, Kay, Merryweather etc. will allow them to get to the trade deadline in contention for a playoff spot. That is when we will see if the Jays front office is willing to make a career defining trade of prospects for another ace pitcher that will be needed for the stretch run and playoffs. They proved a willingness to add this past year, but the potential quality of the prospects that will need to be traded away, and the known quality of the pitcher(s) coming back to the Jays will be in another stratosphere.

It is probably fair to say that anybody can pick five things that can make their favourite team a World Series contender. However, the Blue Jays have put themselves in a position to be a likely playoff team and if the above ‘5 Keys’ unfold as suggested, they can be as good as any team in baseball.

