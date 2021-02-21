Captain Kirk & the Blue Jays catching situation

The Toronto Blue Jays have an interesting situation behind the plate and it all hinges on Alejandro Kirk



The Toronto Blue Jays are rather deep at the catcher position and the offseason very well could have seen them dip into that to acquire a rotation upgrade or a lefty bat. As of right now, they opted to keep their depth in place and look to have a very interesting situation developing. Incumbent Danny Jansen looks to be the everyday backstop, but how much he plays and who backs him up could play out in a number of different ways.

Blue Jays fans got a look at Alejandro Kirk in 2020 and loved what they saw. It was a brief stint for the 22 year old from Tijuana, Mexico. Having previously played as high as A+ in 2019, he made the jump to the big leagues last year and left a major impression. In 25 plate appearances, Kirk slashed .375/.400/.583 for a wRC+ of 166. Needless to say, he did not look out of place. It was this performance that had many suggesting he could be the starting catcher, allowing Toronto to trade Jansen. Others wanted Kirk to be the backup to Jansen and others still thought that a Jansen/Kirk platoon could be in order.

The immediate response to any of that is to stop and take a breath. Kirk has a total of 25 plate appearances above High A and it was with the big league club. Sure, it was successful, but is it wise to rush him to play for a full MLB season…in whatever capacity? There was a time when the rule of thumb was that a guy needed ~1000 at bats in the minors before they’d even think of calling him up. Kirk has 619 to his credit and none above A+. Obviously, I’m not suggesting that they keep him in the minors for another 381 at bats and then call him up. I only point that out to refer to the wisdom of further development. However, no one rule can be applied to any individual and if the Blue Jays believe he’s ready, they’ll call him up.

In fact, GM, Ross Atkins has left the door open for that very scenario: “It’s certainly a realistic scenario for him to be a backup in the major leagues, but balancing what’s best is the question. We’ll have to factor in how he’s performing, how he’s recovering and what our options are.” (quoted from a Bob Longley piece in The Sun).

With that in mind, one has to wonder just what the conditions would be for that to happen. Firstly, it is safe to say that Danny Jansen is safe to begin the 2021 season as the #1 catcher. He’s done a rather nice job with the pitching staff. Of course, the truth is that he would help himself out by figuring out how to hit at the big league level consistently. His best MLB showing was his first season (31 games) when he put up a wRC+ of 116. 2019 saw him put up 68 wRC+ in 107 games, while 2020 saw 86 wRC+ in 43 games. There is room for improvement and all indications are that he will be given that room.

As for who the other catcher on the roster is, Reese McGuire is still around. His offensive production in 2020 was among the worst we’ve ever seen. Sure, it was 45 plate appearances, but if we’re putting weight in Kirk’s showing, we have to do the same for McGuire. In those 45 PA, he put up an unheard of -57 wRC+…NEGATIVE. The saving grace is that his 2018 and 2019 showing resulted in 146 wRC+ and 128 wRC+ respectively. There is offensive ability there and he’s just 25 so Toronto may not be willing to give up on him that easily.

In fact, the club may deem him valuable enough to keep as a back up. This might be appealing if you consider him as a backup allows for Kirk to be in AAA as the #1 catcher, handling a pitching staff on his own and getting regular at bats. It sounds odd, but McGuire’s value may lie in the continued development of Alejandro Kirk. For that reason, we could see McG backing up Jansen.

If we’re being honest, though, it appears that the Blue Jays value Kirk more than McGuire, with good reason, and if the younger catcher continues to hit and force their hand, it wouldn’t be a heartbreaking decision. If McGuire can’t find his former production and Kirk keeps his, the decision is actually an easy one. Where it becomes muddy is what the Blue Jays do with the Jansen/Kirk tandem.

This is a great problem to have. Toronto could simply go with the hot hand and rely on the catcher who is producing at the time. They could also run a platoon with specific duties for specific pitchers. For example, Jansen could be the personal catcher of Hyun Jin Ryu. Their playing time could be split right down the middle. Kirk could be the back up, or Jansen could find himself relegated to back up duties if he continues to struggle at the plate and Kirk doesn’t.

There are a number of ways this could play out. But, make no mistake, Alejandro Kirk holds all the power here. Whether his development is a priority, or he continues to rake, he will decide how the catching situation looks in Toronto.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

