Can the Blue Jays rotation exceed expectations in 2021?

Can the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation be better than they are made out to be and take them deep into the postseason?

The Blue Jays were coming off of a playoff appearance in the previous year, one that not many people predicted at the start of that season. Jays fans were left wanting more, hoping the team could go even further the following season.

They had a solid core of position players who were likely the envy of many MLB organizations. But questions remained. Particularly, the starting rotation. Would it be good enough to get the team back to the playoffs, never mind further?

One of several trade deadline acquisitions, brought in to help solidify the rotation pitched very well in his short time as a Jay. Though he won the hearts of many fans who hoped he might re-sign with the team, it was not to be. He left as a free agent, signing a multi year deal elsewhere.

Am I referring to the upcoming 2021 MLB season? Sure, but every point I made also applies to the off season between 2015 and 2016.

I’m not suggesting a perfect parallel, far from it. There are several differences between the two situations. The 2020 Blue Jays were exciting but flawed in a number of ways. That team got to the playoffs due to an expanded format that saw eight teams per league qualify instead of the usual five. The 2015 version won the AL East division, made it to game 6 of the ALCS and, had it not been for a few bad breaks, had the talent to possibly win it all.

And even the most ardent Taijuan Walker fan has to admit he can’t compare to David Price in his prime.

So what is the point of the comparison? Simply to point out that the rotation in 2016 actually ended up being a strength of the team rather than a liability. Present day Jays fans have lots to be excited about regarding the position players, but is there enough quality starting pitching to allow the team to take the next step?

What if the rotation is better than expected in 2021?

Hyun Jin Ryu is an established MLB ace. Assuming he stays healthy, he is the one starting pitcher the Jays shouldn’t have to worry about.

Beyond that there are a number of question marks. They have a number of “projects” – veteran MLB pitchers who have previously had better seasons than they did in 2020. There are also young rotation candidates, some officially prospects and others with too much MLB experience to be prospects, who have talent and could make the jump in 2021.

If a majority of this group of were to stay healthy and pitch effectively in MLB, the Jays would have a really good problem. I’m not counting on this, however. Even if only three of them do so, and Ryu stays healthy and effective, that might be enough to for the team to go further than they did in 2020.

29 LHP Robbie Ray has posted double digits in strike outs in each of the last five seasons. His downfall is too many walks. If he can cut down on the free passes, he has a chance to be a very effective pitcher for the Jays. Anything close to the all star form he showed in 2017 would be a huge bonus.

Steven Matz excelled for the Mets in 2015 and 2016. He was inconsistent from 2017-2019 but had a strong second half in 2019. Injuries may have contributed to his sub par season in 2020. The Jays traded for him and are hopeful for a return to form in 2021.

Ross Stripling had solid numbers for the Dodgers for four straight seasons. From 2016-2019, his era and FIP was between 3-4. 2020 was a sub par season for Stripling and the Dodgers traded him to the Jays at the 2020 deadline. A return to his pre-2020 form could be a huge help to the Jays.

Veteran Tanner Roark had era numbers in the 4s in four of the five seasons from 2015-2019. A return to his career best 2.83 era of 2016 might be unlikely. Still there is a chance that his 6.80 era of 2020 is an aberration rather than his new normal.

Nate Pearson is the Jays’ number one prospect. His ceiling is that of a legitimate MLB ace. He didn’t come close to that in 2020, partly due to injury. 2021 could be his breakthrough season.

Thomas Hatch posted a 2.73 era in his rookie season in 2020. Per Keegan Matheson on Twitter, one person impressed with Hatch is pitching coach Pete Walker:

#BlueJays pitching coach Pete Walker highlighted Thomas Hatch's mound presence and pitch arsenal as being MLB caliber. He's being stretched out in camp: "He's certainly a guy that has the ability to be an outstanding Major League starter." — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 21, 2021

Julian Merryweather is another high ceiling arm in the Jays organization. He posted 10.38 strikeouts per nine innings in his 2020 rookie campaign. The difference in his average fastball speed (96.7) and change up speed (80.7) has been described by fellow JFtC writer Jason MacDonald as “Pedro (Martinez) esque”. If Merryweather can stay healthy he has a chance to be a front of the rotation starter.

Trent Thornton’s overall numbers in MLB don’t look impressive. Taking a closer look at his 2019 rookie campaign, he appeared to have turned a corner late in the season. In his final nine starts of the 2019 campaign, he posted the following stats:

45.2 IP/ 3.15 ERA/ 3.85 FIP/ 1.12 WHIP/ 45K:15BB/ 23.8% K/ 7.9% BB/ 218/287/370/ 280 wOBA/ 34.9% HH

Any hopes that he might pick up where he left off in 2020 were derailed by injury and season ending elbow surgery in September. Thornton might be as good a bounce back candidate as there is in baseball.

Anthony Kay is another young pitcher whose overall numbers don’t tell the full story. In 2019, his 5.79 era was more than 3 runs higher than his very fine 2.64 FIP. In 2020, Kay worked in 13 games out of the bullpen. Through the first 11 he had a very fine era of 2.45. He last two outings weren’t as good which inflated his era to 5.14. If given the chance over a full season in 2021, maybe Kay can find some better luck.

T.J. Zeuch is often overlooked, in large part due to the modern day emphasis on pitchers with high strike out numbers. Zeuch might not light up many radar guns but he knows how to pitch. He got in to three games for the Jays in 2020 and put up an excellent 1.59 era including five perfect innings on September 26. His high ground ball rate could come in handy for the Jays in 2021, particularly early in the season, since they will play (at least) their first two homestands of 2021 in home run friendly Dunedin.

It isn’t hard to imagine that three of the above might put together good enough seasons to help the team get back to the playoffs and once they are there, most playoff teams go with 3 or 4 man rotations (depending on the round) instead of five. As Jays fans we shouldn’t assume 2021 will be a lost season before it even begins. Let’s sit back, watch, and see what this group can do.

