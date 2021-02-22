Jonathan Davis & the Blue Jays outfield situation

The Toronto Blue Jays have a suddenly full outfield, which leaves Jonathan Davis on the outside looking in

When the Toronto Blue Jays’ offseason began, the outfield wasn’t exactly high on their list of priorities. In fact, I often opined that, depending on the rest of the lineup, they could get by with Jonathan Davis as their everyday center fielder. After all, a defense first CF, even if light at the plate, would definitely fit their stated goal of improved run prevention. Of course, that opinion was based on the belief that, while George Springer would be a nice addition, I wouldn’t allow myself to think it possible. But, now that it has happened, Davis is in a much different situation.

The 28 yr old Davis saw action in 13 games in 2020, 37 games in 2019 and 20 in 2018. He’s had 70 games to show what he can do. According to Baseball Savant, his best showing was in 2019 when he put up 4 OAA in CF. 2018 yielded a value of 0 as did 2020. Given the relatively small sample, it might be worth looking at his Success Rate Added scores: 2018: -2%, 7%, 3%. Staring down the barrel of another year with Randal Grichuk in CF, my preference was for the Blue Jays to add any bat they could (*cough* Francisco Lindor *cough*) and let Davis be the everyday guy in CF.

Of course, with that line of thinking, it meant that the Blue Jays would have added some pop to their lineup, which at the beginning of the offseason could have happened many different ways. Davis doesn’t exactly represent a Silver Slugger, so the offense, even as good as it was in 2020, would need upgrades to carry his bat. In his defense, 2020 saw him slash .259./.364/.444 and put up a wRC+ of 120, so it offered enough to make you wonder if his previous wRC+ of 45 in 2019 and 39 in 2018 could be improved upon.

After all, his minor league career definitely showed better results. He has been typically hovering around the 100 wRC+ line with double digit home runs and 20+ stolen bases. So, he shouldn’t be written off entirely. Perhaps, regular playing time and coaching from the best the organization has to offer would help him.

This pre-offseason thinking soon (?) gave way to “Holy crap, they actually signed George Springer!”. While the fans were doing somersaults, the opposite reaction was likely from Davis himself because his spot suddenly became a little more precarious.

At least in the short(ish) term, Springer will patrol CF. To his right, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.has earned the LF spot and Randal Grichuk slides to his better suited RF spot…to be joined, for some reason, by Teoscar Hernandez. The Blue Jays will have 4 outfielders that certainly offer up more offensive production, so it’s easy to see why Davis gets bumped down to AAA. It’s not likely the club will carry 5 outfielders. As well, they seem to be obsessed with getting guys reps at every possible position. Already this spring, we’ve seen guys trying out completely new positions. You can bet that guys like Cavan Biggio will also see at least some time in the outfield in 2021.

With versatility the club’s priority, it doesn’t seem that Davis fits in to their plans. Being the odd man out, he’ll be sent to AAA to wait for his chance. We all know that a full season of baseball will yield injury induced playing time, but the chances of Davis being given a shot have been reduced dramatically. He’ll be relegated to more small samples and look to make the best of those limited chances.

Fortunately for the Toronto Blue Jays, this is a good problem to have and it was created by major improvements to their roster. Unfortunately for Jonathan Davis, it comes at his expense.

