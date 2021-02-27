This is a Once in a Generation Opportunity for Blue Jays Fans

Take a moment and appreciate the unique position the Toronto Blue Jays are in as they head to the 2021 season

As the Blue Jays are about to embark on another baseball season, one where they are expected to contend for a playoff spot, we as Blue Jay fans should take a moment to enjoy this once in a generation opportunity. It has been over 35 years since the Jays franchise has been in this position – a team of young players trying to find their way in the big leagues transitioning to a team of baseball players expected to perennially contend for the playoffs this year and beyond.

It seems like yesterday when Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were in the low minors tantalizing us with their baseball exploits. Fans everywhere wondered where they would land on the annual prospect lists, dreamed about future MVP seasons and how they would contribute to a World Series winner in Toronto. We watched dramatic home runs in Montreal and amateur video of batting practice on the far off fields of the minor leagues.

It didn’t take too long before these young kids were in the high minors and the media as well as fans were clamouring for their future heroes to be called up to the bigs. We worried about service time manipulation and whether they would be all star caliber players right out of the gate. Fans bought jerseys with Guerrero, Bichette and Biggio before they saw them play. The kids could do no wrong.

While it seemed like it took forever, eventually we got to see Jansen and Lourdes, Cavan and Guerrero, and Bo and Nate in Toronto. They were joined by Hatch and Kay, Borucki and Romano and eventually the tantalizing kid Captain Kirk. At the same time we read about the ‘next wave’, Groshans and Kloffenstein, Woods-Richardson and Manoah and a young Orelvis Martinez who I like to daydream of as the next Fernando Tatis Jr. Fans flocked to the internet to learn about Austin Martin, the best hitter in the draft who fell to the Jays with the 5th pick.

In the late summer and fall of 2020, when the world was ravaged by a global pandemic, for a few hours each night we were distracted by our young heroes, plus one battle tested free agent signing, battling down the stretch for a playoff spot. The Blue Jays added reinforcements at the deadline, and the journey was complete. Our ‘young kids’ won a wild card spot. While our playoff bliss ended way too early, no one really cared – the season was a success. We made the playoffs. The young kids got experience.

This past offseason, while it took forever, eventually more reinforcements were added. The veteran playoff hero and all star George Springer will be the captain of the outfield, Marcus Semien will bolster the infield. Veteran arms with upside will upgrade the rotation and bullpen. This is a playoff caliber team. They are expected to win.

Blue Jays fans everywhere should take some time to reflect on the emergence of this young team. Never again will we be in this position. Soon we will demand reinforcements at the trade deadline. We will complain that the manager made the wrong move in the playoffs. We will demand more big name players be added during the next off season ‘to get this team over the hump’.

Faster than a Nate Pearson fastball, we will be losing our minds debating if Bo will have his contract extended, or if we will trade Guerrero at the deadline ‘to get more than a draft pick for him’. We could be reading articles about how this team didn’t take full advantage of these core players and about opportunities lost, or about how we could have won more than just one World Series title. The conversations are shifting.

So, Blue Jays fans everywhere, take some time to reflect on how far our young heroes have come, the unique place this team and organization is in its history, and about the memories still to be made. The emergence of a young team into a playoff contender is a unique moment in baseball, one that should be cherished and remembered because it will be a lifetime before it happens again.

