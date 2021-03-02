Rowdy Tellez & the Blue Jays 1B Situation

The Toronto Blue Jays love their versatility, but the 2021 playing time for the power hitting Rowdy Tellez is not clear at the moment

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays have told Vladimir Guerrero Jr.that he should ‘focus on being a Gold Glove first baseman’. The clear focus for young Vladdy might serve him well in 2021, but it also means that Rowdy Tellez finds himself as the second option for everyday reps at the position and puts him in a fight for at bats in the DH spot.

While the Blue Jays have been steadily increasing their efforts with regards to building roster flexibility, that does not extend to Mr Tellez. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.might have been taking ground balls at third, Cavan Biggio may be groomed to fill a Ben Zobrist -esque role, but there is no reason to think that Rowdy Tellez would offer much in the way of positional versatility. No one wants to see him patrolling the outfield, do they? No? Good.

So, where does that leave him? Before we dive into that question, it is worth stopping to answer why this is even on my mind. The easy, top of the list answer can be summed up in one word: dingers! Rowdy possesses legit power. His career ISO mark is .239 and Fangraphs give him a 60/60 for Raw Power and a 55/55 for Game Power.

It is interesting to note that in 2018 (23 games, 73 plate appearances), he put up a wRC+ of 151 with 4 dingers. He caught the eye of many Blue Jays fans as well as the front office. He would see more playing time in 2019. In 111 games and 409 PA, he didn’t live up to his previous MLB experience with a wRC+ mark of 91 and an OBP of just .293. The power was still there, sort of. Dinger total: 21. He would then follow that performance with a 2020 that resembled his 2018: wRC+ of 133, HR total of 8, OBP of .346 and perhaps the biggest surprise: he cut his K% almost in half, 28.4% down to 15.7%.

With the 2020 improvements and tantalizing power, it is easy to see how fans and management would want him in the lineup. Add his presence as a lefty in a righty heavy lineup, he becomes even more appealing. But, how many at bats can we reasonably expect?

With Vlad set to get the bulk of time at first, the immediate thought is that the DH spot would be available for The Rowdy One. But, it may not be that easy for the 25 year old. As soon as we turn our attention to the outfield, the DH spot becomes less clear. With Randal Grichuk being a better defender than Teoscar Hernandez, the DH spot would likely be used for Hernandez. And, that makes sense since Hernandez is a better hitter than Tellez.

With the DH picture being muddy, it appears the Blue Jays are one player away from a solution. More specifically, they are the removal of one player away from a solution. Many will point to trading Grichuk as the answer. Certainly, Teoscar is likely to object to being relegated to DH duties, preferring to play right field. Regardless, whether it is Grichuk or Hernandez or Rowdy, there are just too many players for that spot in the lineup.

Adding Vlad to the potential DH list is also an option, which would give Tellez more time with the glove. But, management telling their young superstar in the making to focus on playing Gold Glove caliber defense at first, it is clear that Vlad will get the bulk of the playing time there.

The Blue Jays are in an interesting place in that they have almost too many players for the available playing time. Having too many good players is a good problem to have, but a problem nonetheless. The club is not likely to make Rowdy Tellez a priority over Vlad or Teoscar, so 2021 should be rather interesting. Barring some sort of trade, they will have their work cut out for them and Tellez may be the victim of that work.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *