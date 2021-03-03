What Will Blue Jays Spring Training Really Tell Us?

Even though there will be limited games to watch on TV, Blue Jays fans need to pay close attention to these on field scenarios as Spring Training progresses.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Ironically, the decision to broadcast a limited number of Blue Jays spring training games could not have come at a worse time. The 2021 exhibition schedule should prove to be the most intriguing slate of the SHAPKINS era, if not since Alex Anthopolous took the reigns. Given the American penchant for conspiracy theories lately, I am tempted to propose that Rogers and the front office conspired to keep the Canadian fanbase blacked out, given the significant scenarios that will play out during March games. But lucky for you JAYS FROM THE COUCH is there to provide you all the juicy details, even if Rogers Communications is not.

The greatest part of Spring Training is to see the regular season start to evolve during otherwise meaningless exhibition games. Sure it’s cool to see for yourself what all the hype about Groshans, Martin & Manoah is all about. But after the calendar strikes the 12th, younger players begin to turn into prospects again and position battles and pitching usage start to take on more prominent roles. Since you may not get chance to catch the limited live broadcasts, allow us to focus on the four most impactful spring training actions that will directly influence the regular (and dare I say post-season) games you will be able to see play out.

ALL OF ROWDY’S FRIENDS ARE COMING OUT THIS SPRING

As I type this, Toronto has played only 3 games, somehow managing to tie one of the contests (“Tying? There’s no tying in baseball!”). But the name I have noticed being discussed, Tweeted and taken in vain more than all others is ROWDY TELLEZ. Perhaps you read the Tuesday JFTC article about Tellez . Even with a very limited sample size, Jays fans cannot resist the temptation to cheer every line drive raked and every Statcast fueled ball put into play. Since Tellez teased Blue Jays Nation with 21 HR over 411 plate appearances in 2019, the discussion of what the 26 year old COULD bring to a potent Toronto lineup has been growing louder (if not overtly optimistic. The 60-game 2020 performance (8 HR 113 AB .540 SLG 0.6 WAR) was perhaps a better indicator of expectations to come. The limited number of plate appearances, due to no real positional fit and injury) showcased a hitter with high a ceiling but streakier than a car windshield.

The primary problem when considering the possibility of a Rowdy 2021 is exactly where he fits into an impressive Blue Jays lineup. There might be a first baseman mitt in his locker, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been told by management to become a Gold Glover at 1B rather than 3B. Which is a good thing, because all indications are that as a first baseman, Tellez makes a terrific DH. But assuming that Rowdy earns the majority of his at bats as the primary DH, Charlie Montoyo is then faced with the problem of how best to utilize Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk.

Hernandez certainly has earned the opportunity to be an everyday player, coming off a breakout 2020 season that saw him slugging at a clip amongst the Top 20 in MLB. But Teo often solicits cries of “Oh my-o” when a fly ball is hit in his direction, which makes him a better fit at DH and allowing Grichuk and Jonathan Davis to better man right field. Grichuk is by far the most certain option, with his above average fielding prowess and similar streaky offensive production.

Something to consider, as pointed out by JFtC’s Ryan Mueller: Rowdy Tellez still has 1 minor league option remaining, which allows him to get regular at bats and refine his defense at first base.

I DON’T KNOW IS ON THIRD

Cavan Biggio is the Rodney Dangerfield of the Toronto Blue Jays. You would think team management would show a charter member of “The Young Core” more respect. Biggio has stolen 20 consecutive bases to start his career (only 7 away from the major league record held by Tim Raines). Biggio is one of the Blue Jays who knows how to run the bases, how to work a count and get on base, and turned a Team MVP-caliber season into being ranked as the fifth best second baseman in MLB by MLB.com. So naturally he is being asked to move to third base to accommodate the head-scratching signing of Marcus Semien to play out-of-position at 2B.

Biggio is often projected to be a Ben Zobrist/Tony Phillips type super utility player. He manned 3B during the final weeks of the 2020 playoff run, looking more comfortable with each chance he handled successfully. There is no doubt in my mind Biggio can be a serviceable hot corner option for Charlie Montoyo in 2021. Dependable, steady, heady, Biggio-like. But why do this? We probable know Who’s on first (Vlad). We need to find out What’s on second with Semien, despite already knowing What Biggio is at that position. We all know Bo Knows shortstop. It is a little unsettling to say I Don’t Know who should be on third.

There is talk of giving Vladdy turns at third (shudder). Since Semien would only take the Jays’ 18 million dollars to play 2B, so doubt he would accept being asked to take turns at 3B (sigh). Even Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be given opportunities to play spring games at 3B (SCREAM). Non-roster invitee Breyvic Valera might be the best defensive third base option in camp. But he is Breyvic Valera, so really cannot be considered an everyday option. It will be a daily must-follow scenario for Blue Jays fans through out Spring Training.

Can’t blame Biggio for whispering “Take my position, please”

THE ROSS ATKINS INNINGS DIET

At this stage of the spring, it is a safe assumption to say our pitching staff is what it is. Stud ace in Ryu, reliable close in Yates, future is now pieces in Pearson and Romano. The rest of the staff makeup will be dictated by spring performance, but also the strategic usage of multiple arms taking the ball at various stages of regular season games. Openers, innings limits, “piggy backing” and the dreaded “no more than twice through the order” will be the buzz words coined to explain what the Jays are hoping to accomplish with the pitchers they have.

This pitching strategy may not reveal itself during early exhibition contests, as the team will look to build endurance and test prospects under game conditions. But as St.Patrick’s Day leads us closer to Opening Day, it will be fascinating to see if specific pitching tandems are used as a preview for how they will be utilized during the regular season. Since the bullpen will be relied upon more heavily than perhaps any time in Jays history, just who will be asked to serve as an opener or 2nd option after starters face a lineup twice. It is safe to say Yates, Romano and Chatwood will be used in leverage situations only. But who will be paired as piggy-back replacements for starters asked to pitch only 3 innings? Will Montoyo be instructed to use hurlers who depend more on breaking stuff immediately following fireballers like Pearson and Ray-and keep a Dolis in reserve when a Roark or Stripling start a game?

This spring scenario might not be an obvious trend to pinpoint. But given the Atkins Inning Diet has been prescribed as the solution to a compromised starting rotation, Blue Jays fans should look at the pitching combinations used over the last 2 weeks of Spring Training to get a glimpse at what 2021 may throw at them.

THE BALLPARK FACTOR

This may seem to be a no-brainer. But how TD Ballpark factors into hitting and fielding outcomes during the final days of the exhibition schedule is important to monitor. Afterall, Toronto will be calling Dunedin home for at least the first two series of the regular season. A more realistic expectation would be for the team to play home games at TD Ballpark for the first two months of 2021. So balls hit in the gaps that carry over the fence will probably do so during games played in Dunedin.

The lighting upgrades made during the complex renovations should not be a major issue for fielders or batters. But the positioning of those lights may prove problematic as opposed to configurations in place at visiting stadiums. But the higher, sunnier skies during day games could add a sense of adventure for opponents and Jays fielders. Games can be won or lost in April and May just as easily as they can later in the season. So it is worth noting ballpark factors during the final weeks of camp that could be factors in the regular season standings.

I’d like to say the Blue Jays Faithful could eagerly anticipate a major trade to address the pitching and third base needs. But we waited through a long winter’s night for that. Atkins will probably prolong the wait like Punxsatawney Phil does after seeing his shadow. But hope springs eternal…hope you can follow along with us as we see how these scenarios play out.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *