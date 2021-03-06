The Blue Jays Should NOT Sign Odorizzi at Any Cost

Despite being one the top free agent pitcher left, the Toronto Blue Jays should avoid signing Odorizzi

This morning a colleague of mine, Karen Soutar, from Jays From the Couch asked, “What does everyone else see in Jake Odorizzi that I am missing”. This question was asked in relation to the social media pressure for the Jays to sign right handed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. The premise being is that if the Blue Jays add Odorizzi they will be playoff contenders etc.

My off the cuff reply was something like this:

In Odorizzi is see a $15,000,000 price tag for a pitcher who can throw about 140 slightly above average innings, not someone you want starting game two of a playoff series. I see a perfect example of a player that thinks he is worth a set price when clearly his potential employers do not agree. I see a player that a team will pay millions of dollars to do the same thing a pitcher making about the minimum salary may do.

So, the above was about one third of my pre-coffee Saturday morning rant. I will incorporate the other 2/3’s into the rest of this article below.

Upon checking Baseball-Reference.com I can see that Odorizzi has a lifetime era+ of 105, slightly above average. Notwithstanding his lack of innings last year, he generally has been healthy and pitched about 160 innings a year. These numbers are valuable – every team needs slightly above average pitchers that log innings. That being said, Tanner Roark has a career ERA+ of 110; Robbie Ray is 103, Ross Stripling is 108, Steven Matz has had years with an era+ of 169 and 118, while admittedly his more recent numbers were not as good. My point here is that the Blue Jays already have 3-4 veteran pitchers who are similar to Odorizzi.

In addition to the above veteran pitchers, the Jays have the likes of Trent Thornton, Anthony Kay, Thomas Hatch, Julian Merryweather, and T.J. Zeuch who can provide depth and pitch in the bigs. Further, I would wager that at least one of the above ‘kids’ could very well out pitch Odorizzi this year.

Now, would the addition of Odorizzi help the Jays in the regular season, for sure it would. 150 innings of slightly above average pitching is very helpful and would allow the kids to develop in the minors to start the season where they belong. That being said, there is a right price for everyone. The Jays have options, and I do not see how a 2-3 year guarantee of about $15,000,000 per year (his rumoured asking price) is their best option.

Assuming a top four rotation of Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Robbie Ray, and Roark the other in house options are the above mentioned, Matz, Stripling, Thornton, Merryweather, Hatch, Kay and Zeuch. In no way is it assured that Odorizzi is better than anyone in that group (other than maybe Zeuch). Mid season options include call ups of Simeon Woods-Richardson and / or Alek Manoah (maybe wishful thinking here I admit). Mid season trade acquisitions are plentiful with higher end options very likely being available. This is likely where the Jays find the ‘Game Two’ starter that they are missing.

A final note is that I feel some of the ‘sign Odorizzi’ crowd are stuck in the days when every veteran player got a big multi year contract no matter how good they were or how much they could help the team. Teams are not obliged to continue to make the same mistakes of the past. If a team can replicate a veteran’s performance with cheaper in house options they can and should do that. No one is owed anything in life, especially veteran baseball players who already made millions of dollars.

So to conclude, I would say that Orodizzi can definitely help the Blue Jays, especially during the grind of the regular season. At the end of the year, his numbers will likely be no better than most of the pitchers listed above, but useful at the right price. Regardless of Odorizzi, the missing piece for the Jay is that starter who we look forward to seeing start game two in the playoffs, and Odorizzi is not it.

