Is Third Base The Charm For Cavan Biggio?

The Blue Jays may only be using Cavan Biggio as a placeholder at 3B for 2021. But his instincts, baseball smarts, and athleticism could make him the Derek Jeter of third basemen

Cavan Biggio could very well be the third baseman of the future for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before we explore the validity of this statement, I believe a disclaimer should be made. Blue Jays fans should not even be having this conversation. Cavan Biggio is, in reality, the second baseman of the future in Toronto. A fact supported by his ranking as the fifth ranked 2B in MLB by MLB.com and MLB Network’s Top Ten at each position series. But Ross Atkins could not resist spending 18 million dollars for Marcus Semien this off season, with the understanding he would play second base in 2021. Yes, Semien has been a shortstop during his high and low tenure with the Oakland A’s. But the Blue Jays have installed their rising star Bo Bichette as their shortstop of the future. Which is ironic because it has been long assumed by baseball front office and analytics experts that Bichette’s long term future is probably as a 2B. Which of course would force Biggio into a super utility role a la Ben Zobrist. Why? Because Biggio is projected to be an average defender at numerous positions-including second base.

Which leads us back to the central question of this article- can Cavan Biggio be the solution to the lingering problem of not having a legitimate third basemen since Josh Donaldson left for dollar greener pastures? The answer must still play out on the field, of course. But do not let the projections and analytical quantifiers mislead you to a yet to be determined outcome. No one seriously considered the possibility of Biggio shifting across the diamond until late in the 2020 season. Left with precious few alternatives, Biggio was asked to add reliable defense at 3B to his offensive and baserunning contributions.

Over the course of 81 innings at 3B last season, he committed 1 error across 33 chances. Which of course these are actual play outcomes, not what the projectible success and failures are for his time at third. Because those numbers would indicate Biggio was actually a below average 3B, posting an Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) 0f -1.0 and Defensive Runs Saved rating (DRS) of -2.0. Thus, a projectible below league average option to play third base. Try as I might, I could not find a Team Management Asses Saved metric, where no doubt Biggio’s selfless, team-first approach to performing in actual games would have enhanced his value in the eyes of fans and media.

JFtC contributor and analytics sensei Bob Ritchie provided this link at Baseball Savant to give us a glance at how Biggio actually performed at third base and how specific metrics estimate he will perform in 2021:

In general, analytics view third base (and all infield positions) as a skill and agility position, as opposed to more projectable hitting and pitching outcomes. So when they look at a players probable future outcomes, they do so with one basic assumption in mind: an infielder’s skills and agility peak during a players’ early-to-mid- twenties. Ever wonder why infielders such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are promoted and used as regulars at earlier ages than pitchers and outfielders? This is why. It is also notable that in estimating an infielder’s performance against other competitors at similar positions, an assumed decline in skills as a player ages is factored in to these projections.

UZR take these basic assumptions a step further. The aim of UZR is to take play-by-play data and translate them into projectable outcomes, classifying balls hit to a fielder as “above” or “below” average in difficulty. Where player is positioned, influenced by whether there is a right-handed or left-handed batter at the plate, is a factor. Whether there are players on base can affect evaluation of play outcome, as is a baserunner’s assumptive “above average” or “below average” speed. Another interesting assumption of measuring infielder performance is ability to get to balls and speed and location of balls in play are not incorporated into the formula. To put it simply, analytics consider a batted ball being successfully handled by an infielder more a matter of “luck” than “skill”- unlike how catch probabilities are calculated for outfielders.

When you read the estimated projections for Biggio as a third basemen, things would seem to bode ill for him. While his estimated fielding percentage is a respectable .964 and his Revised Zone Rating (translation: balls he could and should field successfully) is a positive 6, he is expected to post negative ratings for DRS & UZR. So the Numbers Police will urge the Blue Jays to utilize Biggio’s “average” projectables in a super-utility role and live with similar (or worse) performance ratings from the likes of Guerrero and (gulp) Gurriel during their innings at third. Not necessarily a heart-warming scenario for fans watching at home or pitchers trying to get outs on the field.

But here’s the thing- for all the weighted measurements anayltics assigns to diving catches and making flashy stop outside the established fielder zones, those types of plays still are credited as one out. Same as the outs Biggio made last year while manning the position. So a dazzling diving snag by Nolan Arenado and Matt Chapman will be recorded and assigned the same out value as Biggio casually catching and throwing out a simple ground ball chance. Even if a team has players the caliber of Arenado or Chapman, the box score will still record an out as an out. Not award bonus outs for style and grace. When you look at the positioning and fielding charts, Biggio does well handling balls hit down the line. As his ability to read the angles of balls coming off the bat improves and as he gets more chances to apply his in game smarts and instincts, Biggio should be able to make the plays he is expected to make. Remember, the analytics crowd admit they look at successful infield chances more as lucky catches than projectable chances, all Biggio needs to do is get lucky once a week and he can become an “above average” third basemen.

If you read between the lines, I completely eschew estimated defensive metrics at this stage of the game. No doubt more realistic, less assumptive projections will be developed over time. But we as Blue Jays cannot wait until this occurs to begin evaluating its players as defensive contributors or liabilities. We need to evaluate play-by-play results on the field as they happen, not spend time with our calculators evaluating whether the out we just witnessed should really have been an out. This is where Biggio rose above the expectations in 2020 during a brief 81 innings (and in an additional 35 2019 innings) He did not panic; he threw to correct bases and reacted cleanly to balls hit in his direction. Given he made 1 error in 81 innings, he will probably make around 15 errors over a 150 game stint at 3B. He will not hang his head or bring those errors to the plate with him. More than anyone manning the infield, Biggio will coach and direct his team mates through pressure and dramatic situations.

Blue Jays fans watched and marveled at a divisional opponent, over the course of two decades, bringing that type of professionalism and workmanship to the infield. He was so instinctive and poised, the team eventually named him captain. he led them to winning season after winning season; playoff successes and world championships. Shrugged off doubters and analytical predictions of decline and below average performance in the field and won baseball games. Not spectacularly, but regularly.

Cavan Biggio can be that kind of team leader and will show that projections and estimates do not translate into wins. Reliability and hard work do that. Playing the games smart and executing the plays you are expected to does that. Cavan Biggio can be for the Toronto Blue Jays as a third basemen what Derek Jeter was to the New York Yankees at the shortstop position all the while ignoring what the Metric Mafia predict he cannot do and doing what he knows he is capable of doing successfully. Blue Jays fans need to put down their phones, ignore the intricate graphs and charts on subscription websites, and just watch Cavan Biggio prove he can be the everyday third basemen now and in the future.

In the words of Charlie Brown, “Tell your statistics to shut up!”

