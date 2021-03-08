Blue Jays Outfielders – Why Four is the Perfect Number

The Toronto Blue Jays have 4 everyday big league outfielders and that could be the perfect situation for them in 2021

Originally published on the author’s Substack on January 29, 2021. Revisions have been made.

With the signing of George Springer the Blue Jays have four everyday outfielders on the roster: Springer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk. There is much talk and debate among the fan base about trading one of the four, usually for a starting pitcher. Lets think about that idea.

Obviously Springer is not going anywhere (as an aside, not only are the Blue Jays not allowed to trade a newly signed free agent until later in the year, given the way free agency works, in theory no other teams would want Springer for $150,000,000, otherwise they would have simply bid more than that for him, but I digress).

It is unlikely that any team would want Grichuk considering he is owed about $30,000,000 over the next three years. In theory the Jays could pay down his salary, say send along $15,000,000 or so, but then the Jays would want the other team to send them a quality prospect or two. No team would likely do that as they could simply sign one of the many free agent outfielders currently on the market. It looks like Grichuk is staying with the Jays.

The next most talked about outfielder to be traded is Gurriel Jr. While no player is untouchable, I would be really hesitant to trade Gurriel unless a front line starting pitcher controllable for multiple years was coming back in the trade. I think Gurriel is on the verge of becoming an all star.

Teoscar Hernandez is not mentioned much in trade discussions (among fans that is). This is likely because he had a great year offensively last ‘year’. While there is no arguing his offensive output we should all remember that it was only a 60 game season. Hernandez has had other stretches of similar performance, only to crash and burn the other 100 games of the season. All that being said, it would take a brave general manager to trade Hernandez now as he COULD be on verge of an all star breakout al la Jose Bautista. That is the type of trade that gets a GM fired.

I also want to point about the following stats, as I am perplexed as to why people are suggesting trading Gurriel over Hernandez (their contract situations are both quite appealing to an acquiring team). All stats are 162 game averages (as per Baseball Reference):

Gurriel: BA: .287 / OBP: .327 / HR: 33 / SLG: .508

Hernandez: BA: .245 / OBP: .309 / HR: 33 / SLG: .492

The above tells me that Gurriel has been a better offensive player, and most people would say he is a better defender in the outfield who is even more likely to improve further in that regard. I’m not saying trade Hernandez, I’m just saying I would rather keep Gurriel if I had the choice.

All that being said, I think that the Jays should keep all four outfielders, unless an acceptable trade for an elite pitcher is possible. Here are a few reasons why:

1. Turf – Grichuk can play both left and right fairly well and is passable in center. He can spell each of the starting three outfielders occasionally on the Rogers Center turf. This will save the legs of the regulars, keep them fresh, and hopefully allow them to avoid injuries.

2. Versatility – In addition to the odd off day, Grichuk can play the outfield when a regular DH’s. This will allow them further rest. In this case, maybe a couple of times a week Rowdy Tellez can play first and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can play third. On these days the third baseman, Cavan Biggio, can play second and give Marcus Semien a day off. This is also a way to get Bo Bichette a day off as Semien can play short as well.

3. Injuries – Having four outfielders obviously allows the Jays to cover off injuries with an outfielder capable of playing every day, thus the injury impact is not as great on the team. Don’t forget, the Jays don’t have much in the way of outfield prospects to call on should the need arise, unless Josh Palacios‘ hot spring is for real!!

4. Pinch Hitting – Having one of the outfielders on the bench occasionally means Charlie Montoyo has a great weapon on the bench for late and tight pinch hit situations.

So, if all three outfielders get 10 days off a year, plus each get 10 DH days that leaves 60 starts in the outfield for Grichuk by design. Grichuk can also DH occasionally which leads to more playing time. In addition Guerrero will get a few days off which opens up the DH spot again (Tellez plays first when Guerrero does not). Add in a few injury’s (hopefully not, but they do happen) and Grichuk is starting more than 1/2 of the 162 games.

In addition to all of the above, both Gurriel and Hernandez are notoriously streaky hitters. If that continues, when the slump starts Grichuk can step in give them a few days off to clear their head and work out the kinks in the batting cage.

Of course the other big reason the Jays should not trade one of the outfielders is the simple fact that playoff caliber teams need high quality player depth. Keeping all four outfields addresses part of that issue.

Finally, and simply, a big market team with playoff aspirations should not trade a player because he makes $10,000,000. The versatility, depth and leadership is worth that much if you are really trying to make, and go deep into, the playoffs. They Blue Jays are starting to act like the big market team they are so us fans should start thinking that way too!!

