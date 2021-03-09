Blue Jays Batters will Beat Their Projections

The Toronto Blue Jays will need their offense to carry them in 2021, which is OK because there are some projections they will beat

I am not a big advanced baseball stats / metrics guy. I rarely look at projection sites. I understand their value, but I simply cannot make myself interested. That being said, I have recently reviewed the Steamer projections for the Toronto Blue Jays hitters and decided to ‘project’ or ‘predict’ where each hitter will beat one projected stat. This exercise is totally unscientific and I make absolutely no apologies for that. Baseball is fun, and writing and reading about it should be fun too!! Please note that I have used the Steamer projections from Fangraphs.com for this article.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: .265 Batting Average

In his three big league seasons (or parts thereof) Lourdes has batting averages of .281 .277 .308. He is only getting better and will easily beat the .265 projected batting average. In fact, I am predicting that Lourdes will be an all star player this year.

Teoascar Hernandez: 87 Runs Batted In

Nothing against Teoascar, but whoever bats 4th or 5th behind the likes of Springer, Biggio, Bichette and Vlad is sure to knock in 100 runs. That being said, since mid 2019 Teoascar has been one of the best hitters in baseball and if those numbers continue, he will surpass of all of his projections and have an MVP caliber season.

Bo Bichette: All of them

I actually think Bo is going to break out and have an all star caliber season and that most of his projections will beaten. In particular I think the home run number of 23, batting average of .279 and on base percentage of .331 will all be bested.

Rowdy Tellez: .794 OPS

I am buying into Rowdy Tellez. In spring training last year he talked about being more selective at the plate and looking for his pitch to hit. He followed that talk up with results last year. This guy has serious power and if he has really improved his approach at the plate he can be a monster. Plus, this is the best name in baseball and I want to hear it in home run calls all year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 27 Home Runs

This is the year that Vlad breaks out and becomes the MVP caliber player he has always been projected to be. Steamer is projecting a batting average of .296 and an on base percentage of .369, both likely to be surpassed as well. However I am picking the home run number of 27. In fact Vlad will have 27 home runs by August 15.

Marcus Semien: 30 Doubles

Given Semien’s history, I think the projections are fairly accurate. There is nothing really to disagree with, provided you buy into his 2019 MVP caliber season being an aberration. That being said, in 2018 and 2019 Semien had 35 and 43 doubles respectively. So I guess I can predict that he will beat the 30 projected for him this year.

Cavan Biggio: 13 Stolen Bases

I wanted to pick the on base percentage number of .351 or the 19 home runs, but I needed to predict someone breaking their stolen base projection and so far Cavan has not been caught stealing in the first 20 attempts to start his career. I join fellow Jays From the Couch columnist in predicting that Cavan will pass the all time record of 27 consecutive successful stolen base attempts to start a career held by Tim Raines sometime around June 1st. I think Shaun Doyle recently predicted a top 5 MVP showing for Bo, let’s hope he is correct.

George Springer: 32 Home Runs

I think the projections are pretty accurate for Springer. I suppose this is because the veteran has more MLB history to base the projections on compared to most of the young Blue Jay players. That being said, with the team starting play in Dunedin then at some point (hopefully) returning to Toronto, a healthy Springer is a lock to surpass 32 home runs.

Danny Jansen: .323 On Base Percentage

Danny Jansen is a fairly patient hitter and usually has an on base percentage of about 90 points higher than his batting average. He has hit in the minors, and if he can hit .240 this year he should be able to surpass the projected .323 on base percentage.

Alejandro Kirk: 212 Plate Appearances

This one somewhat depends on the Danny Jansen projection doesn’t it? If Jansen hits (or at least gets on base) Kirk is less likely to be called up or if he is already the MLB backup, get more playing time. That being said, with about 6-700 total plate appearances available for the catching position, it is fairly easy to predict more than 212 for Kirk. Notwithstanding the above, Kirk certainly can hit, at least Robbie Ray loves throwing to him, and he deserves to be at least the backup catcher, and he may actually take over the starting duties by June.

As you can see I am quite bullish on the Blue Jay hitters. I believe that this group may be something special and have a real opportunity to be a perennial playoff team. I don’t pretend to know how projection systems work, and quite frankly I don’t want to know. What I do know is that these systems don’t take into account offseason work, improvement and desire to get better. They cannot take into account the impact a veteran like Springer or Semien can have on a group of young players hungry to learn and to eventually win a World Series. The Blue Jays have such a young core of players and I look forward to them proving the computers wrong and becoming the players we all hope they can be.

