Single Voice For Blue Jays Games Is Best Option

Ever since the Blue Jays announced Rogers Sportsnet would be simulcasting its TV broadcast feeds over its radio networks, the outcry has been deafening. But once the broadcasts begin, fans will be able to hear the reasons why it makes sense to do so.

The primary reason I embrace this “temporary” decision and hope it will become permanent is the improved quality of the broadcasts themselves. Dan Shulman may very well be the best play by play broadcaster in baseball today. His descriptive talents blend seemlessly with his extensive knowledge of the game and his sheer likeability as a fan-turned-broadcaster. Say what you will about Buck Martinez and his tendency to ramble. But Martinez is as close to a franchise icon as the Blue Jays have had over the entire course of their history.

Buck has played for good and bad Jays teams. He has been a broadcast booth staple. He has managed the Blue Jays. A Buck of all trades in team lore, Martinez is to Toronto baseball fans is what Jerry Coleman was to Padres fans or what Jerry Remy is to Red Sox Nation. Add in the subtly smart insights of Pat Tabler and you have a quality broadcast that should be heard on all platforms. If the immortal Tom Cheek and Jerry Howarth team were still active in the radio booth, then the type of outcry that occurred when Ernie Harwell, Harry Caray and Bob Prince were sent out to pasture would be understandable.

Let us return to the NHL teams that simulcast games, specifically the Buffalo Sabres. Rick Jeanneret began broadcasting Sabres games on the radio in the team’s second season back in 1971-72. He transitioned over to the television play by play duties for the 1995-96 season, in addition to doing games on WGR Radio. When the Pegula family bought the Sabres and formed the Sabres Hockey Network, the concept of simulcasting both the television and radio calls became a standard occurrence. Jeanneret is as beloved a broadcaster in Western New York as any broadcaster anyhere has ever been. With Shulman at the controls of Blue Jays broadcast simulcasts, Rogers has the golden opportunity of developing a similar reverent fanbase for its broadcasts (TV, radio or streaming) as the iconic Jeanneret has forged across the border. This is a factor that would not seem immediately beneficial or obvious.

For a country that spawned universal love of its Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts-arguably unrivaled for any sports broadcasts anywhere in the world- the chance to develop a similar broadcast love affair with Shulman & Company is too tempting not to try to capitalize.

Another thing to consider is the broadcast landscape in Canada as opposed to the one present in the other 29 major league cities. While it is true the majority of the Canadian viewing population lives in close proximity to the U.S. border, a significant minority of potential listeners are dependent on terrestrial radio broadcasts. Should a team not want its most marketable broadcast product accessible to ALL Canadian listeners? The marketing muscle and possibilities the Blue Jays possess as being a national team, not a regional one, is only now being fully realized.

A more centralized broadcast effort will only enhance the demand for the product. With the increased market footstep of streaming services, Rogers and the Blue Jays can also maximize profits and grow the fanbase amongst the Canadian diaspora in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand . Having a single voice attached to the enjoyment of baseball broadcasts only adds to the fan experience. Just as Johnny Carson defined and dominated late night television over 4 decades, a Toronto Blue Jays simulcast network can grow from this temporary experiment into a cash cow of increasing revenue streams. Those dollars will be allocated to the on field product over the course of time. Look at the acclaimed renovations of the Dunedin complex and the free agent contracts signed by Ryu and Springer as proof positive. If given the choice of a “traditional” radio booth and a front-line starter and impactful lineup addition, which would you REALLY want to cheer for?

Blue Jays fans never really had to experience the changeover to the designated hitter, they did witness the transition from an outdoor stadium to a domed baseball experience. They have seen the game evolve from a pitcher centric era of Stieb, Clemens and Halladay to a bombs away game of Delgado, Bautista and Donaldson. We’ve even come to accept starting runners at 2B in extra innings, 7 inning doubleheaders, and carboard cutouts where fans used to sit.

The baseball simulcast concept is now before us, just as interactive streaming broadcasts and perhaps even pay-per-view broadcasts loom on the horizon. We are now experiencing baseball in the 20’s- not the 1920’s of Ruth, Gehrig and Mack but the 21st century version of technological advances. As much as traditionalists mourn the “good ol’days” and the ‘way the game should be played’, fans still flock to stadiums to overpay for tickets, food and official team merchandise. Baseball broadcasts being simulcast across traditional and emerging platforms are here to stay, as the Keith Olberman tweet above foretells.

So sit on your couch or behind the wheel of your vehicle and enjoy the Blue Jays games whatever way they come to you. Take pride in the act that your team was the pioneer of an inevitable broadcasting trend.

Though we really should complain louder about placing a runner on second base to start extra innings.

