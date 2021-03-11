Blue Jays Pitchers that will Beat their Projections

Not expected to carry the Blue Jays, the pitching staff could end up surprising fans and passing their projections

In my last article for Jays From the Couch, I predicted where each Blue Jays hitter will surpass one statistic projected by Steamer. Below are my pitching predictions. I will reiterate here that I am not a big ‘projection’ guy, but comparing these projections to what I think will happen is kinda fun. I should point out that Steamer does not seem overly confident that many of the Blue Jays starters will have a good season. I on the other hand think they will be just fine.

Hyun-Jin Ryu: 3.96 ERA

Career ERA of 2.95. ERA’s of 1.97, 2.32 and 2.69 the last three years. He has not shown any signs of regression. This is an easy pick as Ryu will beat this projection by half a run.

Robbie Ray: 85 BB

I am bullish on Ray, I think he will have a great year for the Jays. That being said, if Ray reaches his projected 163 Innings he will likely be close to his projected 85 bases on balls, but it says here he will be just shy of that mark. Good thing Steamer is projecting him to strike out 203 batters as well.

Nate Pearson: 4.61 ERA

If the Blue Jays future ace finishes the year with a 4.61 era something has gone terribly wrong, both for Pearson and the Jays. If healthy, Pearson should have an ERA under four, and possibly substantially so.

Steven Matz: 125 Ks

I love the acquisition of Matz and think he will have a really good year. This is another place where I could have said the pitcher will beat the ERA projection (4.54) but that would be getting repetitive. Instead I will predict that Matz strikes out more than 125 batters on the season, especially because he will likely pitch more than the 132 innings projected.

Ross Stripling: 13 Starts

Unless the Jays use the ‘opener’ often, Stripling easily beats this number. With Pearson likely to miss the begging of the season due to a groin strain, and the inevitable injuries that occur to the pitching staff, I suspect Chicken Strips will start over 20 games for the Jays this year. I also think that those 20 starts will be quite effective.

Tanner Roark: 9 Losses

Steamer is projecting 24 starts for Roark. If he starts that many games, I think he losses more than nine games. I know its not a positive way to beat the projection, but its the best I got for Roark.

Kirby Yates: 27 Saves

Kirby Yates was the best closer in the game in 2018 and 2019. He was injured last year and is reportedly healthy now. If this is the case, Yates surpasses 27 saves on a very good Blue Jays team.

Julian Merryweather: 2 Starts

While maybe not right out of the gate, I think Merryweather will get a turn in the rotation eventually. He can be a real X factor for the Jays this year. His fastball / change up combination has the potential to be elite. Even if he is not in the rotation, he will likely be the ‘opener’ on at least 3 occasions.

Trent Thornton: 67 Innings Pitched

While Thornton may start the season in AAA, he will be a bulk pitcher at some point this year. He should surpass 67 innings pitched.

Tyler Chatwood: 0 Saves

He is reportedly going to be used as a high leverage reliever in short stints. It is inevitable that he gets at least one save over the course of the year.

Jordan Romano: 3.96 ERA

This is another boring one. Unless Romano is forced to ‘take one for the team’ and stay in the game giving up runs when he just doesn’t have his good stuff he should have an era below 3.96.

Ryan Borucki: 56 SO

Steamer is projecting that Borucki strikes out 56 batters in 56 innings. I think he will barely break this mark, besting one k per inning.

Thomas Hatch: 24 Innings

Another guy who will likely start the year in the minors, if he only pitches 24 innings in the majors its because he is either injured or the entire major league pitching staff is pitching well and is really healthy. Hatch may prove one of the best trading deadline acquisitions by the Jays in a while.

Tim Mayza: 5 Innings Pitched

See Thomas Hatch. Mayza will start in the minors but will be a significant contributor to the major league team at some point during the year.

Like I said earlier, I am not a big projections guy and I truly don’t understand why Steamer is so negative on the Blue Jays pitchers. There is serious upside with this group, both with the veterans and some really good young pitchers who got a cup of coffee last year. It won’t be an easy road, it never is, but the Jays pitching staff will be ok.

