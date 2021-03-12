Anatomy of A Blue Jays Exhibition Game

Remember when it was relatively easy and convenient to watch a live Blue Jays Spring Training Game? To celebrate this rare 2021 Grapefruit League treat, JFtC is offering a live look-in to what is happening in real time-without Twitter character limitations. #PlayBall

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





It seems like a lifetime ago that Toronto Blue Jays fans have been able to watch their team play live nd in real time. Yes, Sportsnet did grace us with a simulcast of the the Spring Training opener against the Yankees. But what Blue Jays fan can concentrate on game action when results are being filtered through Michael Kay and Steinbrenner filter. But Friday’s simulcast of the Pittsburgh AT&T Sportsnet feed from Bradenton is the first chance for many to enjoy a Jays live broadcast.

A twinge of regret has already been felt here, and I’m sure by many of you. The Pirates broadcast team of Greg Brown and Bob Walk led off their pregame analysis by singing the praises of ex Blue Jay Anthony Alford. Walk drove home the point of how fortunate the Pirates are to have acquired the tools and ceiling of Alford at a bargain price. It must also be difficult to see a respectable number of Blue Jays fans in the stand at Lecom Park, given the knowledge that no baseball will be played before fans in Toronto until at least May. Another foreboding flashback- the Blue Jays played the Pirates in Bradenton last spring in final game before the season resumption in July. But as Alford’s brother-in-law stepped to the plate, Blue Jays fans watching live had to feel ecstatic.

TOP OF FIRST- Jonathan Davis flied out to the warning track in left center. But it was the difficulty Brian Goodwin had tracking the ball against the high sunny sky that immediately piqued my attention. While the majority of games scheduled for Dunedin will be evening games, should Toronto stay at TD Ballpark extend beyond the first two series, will outfielders struggle to field fly balls cleanly during the inevitable afternoon games? Remember Chase DeJong? Yes, the Pirates starting pitching options are that dire.

BOTTOM OF FIRST- Thomas Hatch makes his second start of the spring. While a candidate to resume pitching out of the bullpen, Hatch’s name is often mentioned as a possibility to earn the 5th spot in the rotation while Nate Pearson is out. Hatch always seems poised when on the mound, two walks two deep fly outs seems to reinforce his command of all his pitches does not yet produce the necessary results. What was most troublesome was Vlad Guerrero’s late break to cover the pick-off throw to third base. Once again exposing his lack of executable skills to be realistically considered a major league third baseman. Coupled with the throwing error on stolen base attempt, this misplay allowed a run to score. Defensive and baserunning execution is key to playoff chances this season. Pirates lead 1-0.

BOTTOM OF 3RD- Actually excited to see what Tommy Milone might show. He flashed competence with Oakland and Seattle and as a left-hander could be a useful taxi squad arm. Luckily exit velocity does not always translate into runs as several balls were smoked to all fields. Jonathan Davis battled with high sky on another high fly, but still 1-0 Pittsburgh.

TOP OF 4TH- Pirates analyst Bob Walk talked about the massive home runs Vlad Guerrero was hitting during batting practice, into a stiff wind. For those who have not been to Lecom Park in Bradenton, sending balls into the parking lots beyond left field confines is no easy task and few players have that type of raw power. Coupled with today’s article on MLB.com listing Vlad amongst the breakout hitters of 2021, it is reassuring to know people outside the Blue Jays organization still expect big things from Guerrero.

BOTTOM OF 4TH- That peaceful, easy feeling created by the praise of Vladdy was destroyed by the sight of Charlie Montoyo coming out to make a prescribed pitching change with two outs after Milone had made 29 pitches. In a Spring Training Game. The Atkins Innings Diet already is causing heartburn.

TOP OF 5TH- Anyone else shaking their heads with each replay of the sensational diving catch Anthony Alford made in the gap on Thursday? It is heartwarming to know Alford will FINALLY get a real chance to be an everyday centerfielder with the Pirates. Alford even commented how good he felt about GM Ben Cherington showing the faith he always shared with Alford in the minors now that they were working together in Pittsburgh.

No doubt some of you were shaking your heads when Danny Jansen got thrown out trying to steal second base after a leadoff walk. Especially after Espinal drew a walk and Palacios singled to shallow right, advancing Espinal to third. But I took it as an indicator that Montoyo intends to allow his players to be more aggressive on the basepaths. Okay, getting caught stealing cost Jansen chance to score a tying run. But Montoyo may have scored some strategic points by giving opponents something to think about come the regular season.

BOTTOM OF 5TH- David Phelps seems to be throwing free and easy at this early stage of the spring. But Phelps was betrayed by a little League mistake by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with 2 outs. Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro hit a lazy fly to left, which Gurriel broke the wrong away on (as usual) but corrected his path and had drop in his glove. But a non-chalant grab was dropped. Gurriel seemed unsure if he was credited with catch, and third base coach Joey Cora never hesitated. He waved Castro around to score while Gurriel seemed mystified by what his casual error had created. Toronto defensive lapse once again results in a Pirates run. 2-0 Pittsburgh and the collective blood pressure of Blue Jays fans watching rises to 2020 levels.

BOTTOM OF 6TH- The most unheralded free agent signing of the Blue Jays off season Tyler Chatwood takes the mound. It took only 16 pitches for Chatwood to dispose of the 4 Pirates hitter he faced. He hit the mid 90’s consistently with his fastball and effectively worked the upper and lower parts of the strike zone. He did surrender a weak single to Joe Hudson, but in fairness had already gotten the 3rd out on a weak foul pop that Richard Urena somehow could not catch. Blue Jays fans need to follow Chatwood once regular season begins, as he is a multi-purpose veteran pitcher who will be key to the success of the adopted Toronto pitching strategy.

It is never a positive indicator, exhibition game or playoff game, when your team has more errors (3) than hits (2).

TOP OF 7TH- Reese McGuire laced a line drive double to lead off the inning. McGuire seemed calm in the box and it appeared as though he immediately recognized the breaking ball out of the pitchers’ hand and took a major league hack. If he can simply hold the fort while Alejandro Kirk gets some at bats and reps behind the plate at AAA, he will have earned any playoff share he is voted should the team make the post season. Mc Guire scored on a Chavez Young sacrifice fly. Blue Jays pull within one run with another scheduled inning yet to go. Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 1.

BOTTOM OF 7TH- McGuire unsuccessful trying to throw out base stealer, but he was framing pitches well and blocking breaking stuff in the dirt. Austin Martin made a running catch in CF. Kirby Snead returns to the scene of the crime- he threw the last pitch of 2020 Spring Training in Bradenton for the Blue Jays.

TOP OF 8TH- Please explain to me why the game was a scheduled for 7 1/2 innings? Seven innings-not preferable but OK. Or just play a full 9 innings.

Which brings into question the call at first base on Leonardo Jimenez double play ball. If game was scheduled for a full 9 innings, would Jimenez been called safe (as he appeared to be)?

So Blue Jays lose their first televised Spring Training game 2-1 to Pittsburgh. Naturally not the result any of us over-anxious supporters was hoping for. But it is an exhibition game. The mindless defensive mistakes on exhibition today is a cause for concern. Let us hope a defensive pandemic is not on the horizon for Toronto. Yet for each discouraging word that can be spawned from this loss, encouraging signs were on display in virtually every inning. The aggressive baserunning on display in the 5th may well be a sign of trends to come during the season. Even the pitching change made mid-inning in the 4th gives Blue Jays fans a glimpse of how pitchers will be utilized once season starts.

For the first time this spring, it really seems as though baseball season has started. Funny how being able to watch a game live can do for fans to start feeling that way.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *