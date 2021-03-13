Blue Jays Most Likely to be League Leaders

JFtC looks at some Toronto Blue Jays who have the best chance of leading the league in different categories

Since spring training is the time when baseball fans get to dream big about their team and favourite players it is also the time to write about such things. I have started a series of lighthearted ‘prediction’ articles the first of which were predicting where Blue Jays pitchers and hitters would beat their Steamer predictions. They can be found here and here.

In this article I will discuss which Blue Jay player will most likely lead the lead in each major statistical category. For clarity, I am not predicting that they will actually lead the league, just that they have the best chance among the Blue Jays to do it.

Batting Average – Bo Bichette.

Bo is amazingly talented and is driven to keep getting better and be best shortstop in baseball. He has great bat to ball skills and hit for high averages throughout his professional career. A batting average well north of .300 is a real possibility. Honourable mention – Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Home Runs – Teoscar Hernandez

If the Teoscar we have seen since mid 2019 is the real deal he is the obvious pick here. He has tremendous power and can leave any yard. The ‘new’ baseball will not impact him in any way. Honourable mention – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

OPS (On Base Plus Slugging Percentage) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

I think this is the year that Vlad breaks out and becomes the player that all of baseball believes he can be. He has real potential to be a triple crown threat (yes, that still means something to baseball fans). His ability to hit the ball hard and put it in play will make him the most complete offensive player on the Blue Jays team. Honourable mention – Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Walks – Cavan Biggio

Biggio may just have the best eye in baseball. He has tremendous patience, and is willing to take a walk. He doesn’t hit for a high average which will keep him from leading the league in on base percentage. Honourable Mention – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Stolen Base % – Cavan Biggio

Cavan has not been caught stealing in the first 20 attempts to start his career. He is not the fastest runner in baseball, not by a long shot, but he uses his baseball smarts to pick his spots and so far has been perfect. Cavan will continue this trend and lead the league in stolen base %, but not stolen bases. Honourable Mention – Johnathan Davis

Runs Batted In – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This is really a function of the batting order. Whoever bats fourth and fifth the majority of the time will be world leaders in RBI given the strength of this lineup. That being said, Vlad has the best hitting / power combo on the team and will have a field day driving in Springer, Bichette and whoever else bats ahead of him. Honourable Mention – Teoscar Hernandez

Hits – Bo Bichette

Bo will play just about every day and bat near the top of the lineup. If healthy he should get a lot of at bats. A high number of at bats combined with a high batting average means a lot of hits. Add in that Bo is not an exceptionally patient hitter and he could approach 200 hits on the year. Honourable Mention – Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Wins – Hyun-Jin Ryu

He is the Blue Jays best starting pitcher and if healthy should lead the team in wins. The really question is how he will be used and will he pitch enough to rack up enough W’s to challenge for the league lead. Honourable Mention – Robbie Ray

Strikeouts (Pitching) – Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray’s fastball and slider combo is lethal and he should easily lead the Jays in strikeouts. If he can throw the ball over the plate he should pitch enough innings to potentially lead the league as well. Honourable Mention – Steven Matz

Saves – Kirby Yates

Yates was the best closer in baseball in 2018 and 2019 and if healthy should rack up the saves again this year. On a very good Blue Jays team there should be lots of save opportunities, provided the Jays don’t outscore their opponents by too many runs! Honourable Mention – Jordan Romano

Earned Run Average (ERA) – Hyun-Jin Ryu

Since 2016 Ryu is third in MLB among starting pitchers in ERA with a mark of 2.80. Ryu has shown no signs of slowing down and should once again be among the league leaders in this category. He has as good chance as any pitcher to lead the league in ERA this year. Honourable Mention – Steven Matz

Wins Above Replacement – Bo Bichette

This is the year that Bo becomes one of the best players in baseball and his elite hitting from a premium defensive position will give him the opportunity to lead the league in WAR. Honourable Mention – George Springer

