JFtC Blue Jays Water Cooler Primer: ST Stats & Batting Order

JFtC gets you set for the day by providing you with some Blue Jays tidbits that make for good water cooler talk. This time: Spring numbers and who hits where

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays are soon going to be playing real baseball games and the 2021 season will be under way! This season should be a lot of fun and there is sure to be lots of discussion around the old proverbial water cooler. Of course, gathering anywhere, water cooler or not, is likely not the same as it once was, but you get the idea here. Jays From the Couch is going to provide you with as much as we can to help you sound oh so impressive where ever you talk about the Toronto Blue Jays.

To kick things off, let’s talk about some Spring Training numbers. While some performances will go a long way to determining someone’s fortunes for the next few months, by and large there isn’t a whole lot of stock put into the final numbers any player puts up. Think about a poor bullpen arm who may be on the roster bubble. Relievers don’t exactly get a lot of inning sunder their belt in Spring Training, so the team relies more on what they see during side sessions, etc. With that caveat firmly in place, let’s take a look anyway.

The Blue Jays’ offense is going to be a lot of fun to watch and we’ll talk about them in a bit, but it is no stretch to think that this team will go as far as their pitching takes them. The pitching staff will either make things more or less difficult for the bats, depending on how they show up. And, really, no one expects this to be one of the top staffs in the league, particularly when it comes to the starting rotation. All numbers up to date at the time of writing.

But, just look at this:

Hyun Jin Ryu: 2 starts, 6 IP, 6 K, 0.67 WHIP, 1.50 ERA

Robbie Ray: 4 starts, 13.2 IP, 18 K, 0.80 WHIP, 1.98 ERA

Tanner Roark: 3 starts, 8.1 IP, 9 K, 0.84 WHIP, 3.24 ERA (EDIT: Sunday’s outing notwithstanding…ugh)

Ross Stripling: 2 games, 1 start, 5 IP, 2 K, 1.4 WHIP, 3.60 ERA

Steven Matz: 3 starts, 10 IP, 12 K, 0.70 WHIP, 0.90 ERA

Thomas Hatch: 2 starts, 4 IP, 5 K, 1.50 WHIP, 0.00 ERA

This group doesn’t even include Nate Pearson, who is dealing with a groin injury. Big Nate has only seen an inning of work and it is not clear if he’ll be ready for Opening Day. With that in mind, the above group are most likely to be called upon to form the Blue Jays’ rotation. Obviously, there is the usual small sample caveat to keep in mind, but the numbers this group has put up are certainly a surprise. The question becomes whether they can maintain this level of performance. We shouldn’t expect them to, but oh man…if they can…

Switching gears a bit, let’s talk about the offense! We know this team is going to hit. But, have you ever stopped and thought about just how good this lineup could be? If so, you’ve got yourself some good water cooler fodder. For example, on Sunday, the Blue Jays played the Yankees and ran out the following lineup:

#BlueJays lineup today facing Gerrit Cole and the Yankees: pic.twitter.com/WdQ8Snr3VT — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 21, 2021

Assuming Cavan Biggio plays third and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.is in the lineup playing left field, just stop and think about how strong this lineup is. I’ll wait…you might want to grab a tissue because you will likely start drooling.

Ready to move on? Good.

Now, consider that Rowdy Tellez is not in that lineup and neither is Alejandro Kirk. Tellez is another lefty Charlie Montoyo could roll with to better match up against a specific starter, so he’ll get his share of at bats. And, assuming Kirk continues to rake, he’ll force his way onto the big league roster and into this lineup in some fashion.

PECOTA (from Baseball Prospectus) has the Blue Jays scoring 845 runs in 2021. They scored 302 times in 2020 in well under half the number of games. So, napkin mathing it (60 games in 2020 X 2.7 = 162 games), the club would score 815.4 runs without even considering the additions to the lineup. So, if you are so inclined, try asking your water cooler mates for an over/under on runs scored in 2021. Set it at 845 and watch the debate amp up. Personally, I’ll take the over. The Blue Jays added George Springer and Marcus Semien, which will add depth and length to this already powerful offense.

Of course, if you want to waste spend more time at the cooler, you could enter into a debate about who should bat where. For example, Springer was signed and the assumption is that he’ll automatically slot into the leadoff spot. But, should he? You may recall I already suggested that Cavan Biggio lead off due to his penchant for getting on base and then intelligently swiping an extra base. If we also consider that Springer has more power potential, it would make sense to have him hit with Biggio on base.

At the end of the day, it won’t really matter all that much, probably and I’m just picking nits. However, 1) if the Blue Jays are going to beat the projections, it couldn’t hurt them to take my advice and 2) it definitely makes for good water cooler talk.

If you want to take it even further, ask the group whether they think Vladimir Guerrero Jr.will break out this year and what that could mean for this team’s fortunes.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Sunday At 7pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *