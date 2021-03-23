JFtC Blue Jays Water Cooler Primer: Closer or Poser?

JFtC gets you set for the day with some water cooler tidbits. This time: who will step in as the Blue Jays closer?

The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt some bad news on Monday as their closer to be, Kirby Yates will miss “several weeks” thanks to a flexor strain.

Tough news for presumptive Blue Jays closer Kirby Yates, who has a flexor-pronator strain in his right arm — expected to miss multiple weeks, per club. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 22, 2021

Yates was supposed to be the answer to the Blue Jays’ 9th inning needs. With Ken Giles leaving to have Tommy John surgery, the spot was up for grabs. Toronto went shopping and gave $5.5M in the hopes that he’d bounce back after elbow surgery. So, this news certainly is unfortunate.

However, if you want to impress your friends, tell them to look around MLB last season. There were a total of 66 relievers who collected at least 2 saves in 2020. Simple math says that is more than two relievers per team. There were 132 bullpen arms to collect one save. The point to this is that teams are starting to go with a ‘closer by committee’ approach and the necessity for a true closer is starting to fade.

If that is the case (and it is), then one has to ask if the Blue Jays are in good shape and the next bit of water cooler goodness helps you there. Work with the premise that the later a ballgame goes, assuming a close game, the more important the inning is, thus creating higher leverage situations. So, consider the following numbers for Blue Jays relievers (currently on the 40 man roster) in those situations last season:

Jordan Romano: 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB

Rafael Dolis: 9.2 IP, 2 ER, 6 BB

Ryan Borucki: 1.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB

David Phelps: 7 IP, 9 ER, 1 BB

Travis Bergen: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB

So, of course, the 2020 sample sizes are small. But, looking at the above numbers, it doesn’t appear that any one arm stands out. One could take that to mean that a true committee is in order. Perhaps, Charlie Montoyo can go with the ‘hot hand’, or depending on how the starting rotation performs, he can go with whoever is not tired. Or, he could look to other arms that were initially thought to fill a bulk role instead.

Tyler Chatwood could be an interesting option since his fastball sits mid to upper 90s and his K/BB rate of 2.78 in 2020 is nothing to sneeze at. However, his career numbers in high leverage situations are not exciting: 61.2 IP, 86 ER, 20 BB. An outside the box idea would be to consider Julian Merryweather.

Sure, the club has said he will be used as a starter, but if you want to really get into a conversation at the water cooler, throw his name in the mix and use this: he’s had a history of injuries and a relief role could serve to get him some big league innings without over taxing his arm. He has 13 big league innings to his name, which came last year. Before that, he had a total of 6 minor league innings in 2019 and none in 2018. 2017 saw him with the highest innings total of his career: 78. His upper 90s fastball plays nicely off his 81 mph change when working for him. He could make sense for the Blue Jays.

Of course, the more likely scenario will see Montoyo use a rotation of guys to close out ballgames until Yates is ready to return and take the job. Assuming that happens, it only serves to lengthen the bullpen. If Yates struggles in the role, you know that there are a number of guys who could step in on any given night, whether they are inside or outside the box.

