Who’s hot, who’s not for the Blue Jays

With a week left in spring training, let’s take a look at which Blue Jays players are doing well and which ones aren’t.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





The Blue Jays hope to build on a 32-28 record in 2020 and the first MLB playoff appearance for this group. In order to do so, they need to continue assessing who is likely to help them move forward and who the team might ultimately need to replace.

Although spring training results (good or bad) are no guarantee of similar performance once the opening day bell rings, it’s always fun to look around camp and see who has been doing well and who hasn’t.

Hot – Alejandro Kirk

22 year old Kirk made the jump to the majors in 2020 in spite of having played no higher than A ball previously. He did not disappoint, posting a .983 OPS in 9 games.

Kirk has continued to impress with the bat in spring training with a .316 batting average and .995 OPS as he hopes his performance will earn him a spot on the 26 man roster. With Reese McGuire out of options, one philosophy could be to preserve organizational depth at catcher by going with Jansen and McGuire, and option Kirk to AAA to start the season. But with each big hit, Kirk is making it harder for the Jays to keep him off the roster.

Not – Danny Jansen

Originally this was going to be Reese McGuire; however he has picked it up with the bat lately putting up a very respectable .873 OPS as he fights for his spot on the roster. Jansen on the other hand has struggled with an OPS of only .643.

In Jansen’s relatively short (to date) MLB career, he has done well offensively at times and well defensively at other times. 2021 is a big year for the 25 year old backstop as he looks to put both parts of his game together. Jansen is still the number one catcher by virtue of his experience, handling of the pitching staff and lack of experience/success from the other catchers in the system. Should he fail to find consistency in 2021, it is possible that someone like Kirk could take over the starting catcher’s spot.

Hot – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.n

Will 2021 be the season that Vlad reaches his offensive potential in the majors?

It’s easy to forget that the former number one prospect in MLB just turned 22. His first two seasons in MLB were decent enough (.772 OPS in 2019 and .791 in 2020), but compared to the insane hype around him as a prospect, many people were disappointed.

Guerrero re-committed himself to physical conditioning in the off season and lost 42 pounds. He has been red hot this spring with an OPS of 1.446. Jays fans are hopeful this could be the year that he reaches his high ceiling with the bat.

Hot (lately) – Bo Bichette

I don’t imagine too many Jays fans were terribly worried when Bichette started spring training going 4 for 23. He has picked it up at the right time though, 5 for his last 13. Add to that some better plate discipline (tied for the team lead with 6 walks) and this could be a special season for the 23 year old shortstop if he can stay healthy.

Not – Rowdy Tellez

Many people believe that Rowdy Tellez had a breakout season in 2020. He had a red hot 2 1/2 weeks with the bat before an unfortunate injury. For his sake and for the team’s, I want to believe Tellez is the real deal. He started off 2021 spring training with a red hot bat but has cooled considerably since.

Tellez is 3 for his last 29 this spring, giving him a .528 OPS overall. With most positions appearing to be set for the Jays, they could make use of the remaining MiLB option if his hitting doesn’t improve soon.

Hot – Robbie Ray/Steven Matz

Number one on the off season wish list of many Jays fans was a veteran, front of the rotation starting pitcher to slot in behind Hyun Jin Ryu and solidify the rotation. Is it possible that they accomplished this while few fans even realized it?

We shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves here. After all, we know spring training results don’t guarantee similar results when the games count. But at the very least, we have to be cautiously optimistic about this pair of veteran southpaw hurlers.

The Jays re-signed free agent Ray last November, who has impressed this spring. He has started four games with a very fine 1.98 era. 18 strikeouts in 13.2 innings is nothing new for him – he has always had the ability to retire big league hitters. Maybe the most impressive stat in only 5 walks, which translates to a 3.29 BB/9 ratio. Having the ability to command the strike zone doesn’t depend on the caliber of a pitcher’s opponents, so I’m hopeful that Ray can be a solid contributor in 2021.

When the Jays traded for Steven Matz from the Mets on January 27th, the best thing many Jays fans had to say was at least Toronto didn’t give up too much to get him. Matz’ numbers in recent seasons have left much to be desired, most recently a 9.68 era in 2020.

Matz has looked like a different pitcher so far this spring. Owner of a stellar 0.90 era in 3 games, Matz has 12 strikeouts over 10 innings and not a single walk! Hopefully an improved approach will allow him to carry this success over in to the regular season.

Not – Tanner Roark

One of the things I love about baseball is the possibility of seeing something you have never seen before, even after decades of fandom.

Sunday March 21 vs the Yankees. Tanner Roark started and gave up four runs while getting only one out. Anthony Castro relieved him and got the final two outs of the inning, only to see Roark come back and pitch the second and third.

To paraphrase a line from Hotel California:

You can pull me anytime you like

But I will never leave

34 year old Roark has pitched in 4 games for the Jays this spring. His first couple of outings were decent but he is trending in the wrong direction as his 8.44 era indicates. He is owed $12 million by the Jays in 2021 and the team does need starting pitchers. With injuries to Nate Pearson and Thomas Hatch, chances are Roark will be around a while longer. But at some point, if the team is serious about contending this season, it wouldn’t surprise me if they cut their losses and DFA Roark.

As you would expect for any team expecting to contend in a given season, there is much more good news than bad. Lots to keep an eye on in the final week before games start counting.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

